Through just four Major League seasons José Urquidy has been a picture of consistency. His single-season ERA has never climbed above 4.00 and his career average is 3.64. He's taken on the challenge of MLB very well, solidifying his spot in perhaps the most competitive rotation in the sport. Now Urquidy looks to take on a new challenge. Following the Houston Astros' Friday night win over the Oakland Athletics, he declared his intentions to play for Team Mexico at the World Baseball Classic.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO