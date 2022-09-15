Read full article on original website
Boxing Results: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Defeats Gennadiy Golovkin!
By Ken Hissner: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez successfully defended his titles defeating Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin. In the co-main Event, WBC Super Fly champ Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez made his second defense defeating No. 13 ranked Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez. In the Main Event Saul “Canelo”...
mmanews.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
Boxing Scene
Zepeda-Prograis: WBC Awaits Signed Contracts With Date, Location For Title Fight As Deadline Looms
Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis eagerly await confirmation on a date for their vacant WBC junior welterweight title fight. Joining them in the holding pattern is the sanctioning body who ordered the fight and is now demanding answers on when it will take place. MarvNation Promotions is officially on the...
Boxing Scene
Bam Rodriguez Decisions Israel Gonzalez, Retains Title in Tougher Than Expected Fight
LAS VEGAS – Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez’s third fight of 2022 was his most difficult. Israel Gonzalez was a huge underdog Saturday night, but the determined Mexican gave Rodriguez more trouble than either of the two former WBC super flyweight champions provided in his previous pair of fights. Rodriguez unanimously out-pointed the game Gonzalez, but Gonzalez proved to be tough and durable throughout their 12-round fight for Rodriguez’s WBC 115-pound championship.
Jesse Rodriguez earns unanimous decision on Canelo-GGG 3 card
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez earns a unanimous decision victory over Israel Gonzalez. Serving as the co-main to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-2-2) vs. Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (42-1-1), WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0) faced the veteran, battle-tested Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. In what was a very close fight, two of the judges didn’t see it that way (118-109 & 117-110), but the one judge did (114-113) giving Rodriguez the unanimous decision victory.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: I Would Back 'Bam' Rodriguez To Beat 'Chocolatito' And Estrada Right Now
LAS VEGAS – Eddie Hearn doesn’t think there is any active 115-pound boxer Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez couldn’t beat. That includes Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez. In fact, if Rodriguez defeats Israel Gonzalez on the Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin undercard Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, he’ll make a relatively quick return against an undetermined opponent on the Estrada-Roman Gonzalez undercard December 3 at a venue to be announced.
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco Drops, Stops Enrique Collazo In 5th Round On Canelo-Golovkin Undercard
LAS VEGAS – Diego Pacheco barely landed any punches during the first four-plus round of his fight with Enrique Collazo on Saturday. When Pacheco finally caught Collazo with a flush right hand, Collazo couldn’t take it. Pacheco dropped Collazo with 1:10 to go in the fifth round of their super middleweight match on the Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin undercard at T-Mobile Arena.
Boxing Scene
Luis Torres Outboxes Cesar Gutierrez Over Ten in Sonora, Mexico
Boxing fans celebrated Mexican Independence Day in style on Saturday night as World Boxing Council (WBC) No. 20 rated Luis “Koreano” Torres (17-0, 10 KOs) out-boxed and out-classed previously unbeaten fellow Mexican lightweight prospect Cesar “Torito” Gutierrez (14-1-2, 5 KOs) in the “Canela Boxeo” main event, presented by CANELA.TV, at Expo Palenque in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Marc Castro Viciously Knocks Out Kevin Montiel Mendoza In 5th Round On Canelo-GGG Card
LAS VEGAS – Marc Castro continued the developmental phase of his career in impressive fashion on another Canelo Alvarez undercard Saturday night. The lightweight prospect from Fresno, California completely controlled the action against Kevin Montiel Mendoza before Castro viciously knocked out Montiel with a right uppercut in the fifth round on the Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin undercard at T-Mobile. Referee Tony Weeks immediately waved an end to their scheduled eight-rounder at 1:40 of the fifth round, as soon as Mendoza fell flat on his back.
Yardbarker
