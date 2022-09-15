WARREN OH- One if the more under the radar players in the area right now is Champion’s quarter back Joey Fell. Fresh off a season with 1000 pass, and rush yards, it’s hard to imagine him even doing better. But like all great athletes Fell has raised the bar on himself and his teammates. After a tough 0-2 start the Golden Flashes have stormed on a 2 game win streak, and have a shot to push above .500 in Week 5 against LaBrae. As the season keeps going, Fell’s main goal is to put his team in a position to make the playoffs, something Champion football hasn’t done in a long time.

WARREN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO