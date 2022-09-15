Read full article on original website
SOUTHERN TAKES CLIPPERS BEST PUNCH
SALINEVILLE, OH- Every once and awhile you will witness a game that looks like a blowout on the scoreboard, but on the field it felt a lot closer than a blowout. That is exactly how the Southern and Columbiana game felt Friday night as the Idians hosted the Clippers and came away with a 51-14 victory.
FELL NEVER FALLS
WARREN OH- One if the more under the radar players in the area right now is Champion’s quarter back Joey Fell. Fresh off a season with 1000 pass, and rush yards, it’s hard to imagine him even doing better. But like all great athletes Fell has raised the bar on himself and his teammates. After a tough 0-2 start the Golden Flashes have stormed on a 2 game win streak, and have a shot to push above .500 in Week 5 against LaBrae. As the season keeps going, Fell’s main goal is to put his team in a position to make the playoffs, something Champion football hasn’t done in a long time.
VALLEY PUTS ON A SATURDAY NIGHT SHOW
CAMPBELL OH- An epic week five of high school football was capped off with style and power by the Valley Christian Eagles who continued their undefeated war path as they enforced a running clock for the entirety of the second half against Lisbon before taking home the win 45-18. Player of the game went to Ve’Shun Gurley as he pulled down to Randy Moss style catches and took them both to the endzone.
BOARDMAN OFFENSE BAFFLES BEARS
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Boardman could do no wrong on offense, as their scheme left East looking around on Saturday afternoon. When the smoke cleared it was the Spartans on top 42-8. It was advantage Boardman from the start as the Spartans went right down the field on their first drive. They capped it off with a 10 yard touchdown run by Willy Torres. The next time the Spartans got the ball, lightning would strike fast. Thomas Andujar found KeJaun Robinson for a 60 yard burst through the air. There was no stopping the Spartans offense from that point on.
BROOKFIELD KEEPS RUNNING STRONG
CAMPBELL OH- Brookfield’s offense has been on some kind of tear since their week 1 loss to Ursuline. Their dominance continued in Week 5 as they traveled to Campbell and rolled 53-13. The Warriors have now scored 147 points in the last three weeks. Christian Davis had a big highlight play with a 40 yard touchdown run, almost untouched.
GIRARD BRINGS BULLDOGS DOWN TO EARTH
CORTLAND, OH- Girard keeps it rolling and stays unbeaten as they shut out their NE8 foe, Lakeview on Friday night, 49-0. From start to finish, the Indians were all over the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball. At the end of the first, Girard led 21-0 thanks to scores on their first two possessions and a 72-yard TD pass from Nic Bengala to Stephen Sims.
URSULINE GETS BACK ON TRACK
WARREN, OH- Ursuline traveled to Warren to face the Warren Harding Raiders in a night celebrating the 1972 Warren Western Reserve championship. The Irish would spoil the party. Scoring 28 points after being down 7 points in the first quarter. Quarterback Jack Ericson would have 3 combined touchdowns in the winning effort.
BEAVERS FIND SENIOR NIGHT SUCCESS
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- The Beaver Local Girls Soccer team was able to wash away any bad taste in their mouths left over from last season by getting the best of St. Clairsville 2-0. The Beavers came out with a mission and that was to put as much pressure on their oppenent as possible. Michelle Stoneburner was able to put the pressure on by finding the back of the net, on a pass by Jordan Palmer, early on in the first half putting her team up 1-0.
FLASHES FIGURE OUT WAYS TO WIN
The Lady Rams golf team traveled to Bristolwood Golf Course to take on the undefeated Champion Lady Flashes. The Lady Rams had a very tough time playing on the freshly aerated greens; however they gave it their all. The Lady Rams were led by Savannah Davison shooting a 59. Aubree Brunton shooting a 62. Brynn Brunton and Alivia Robinson rounded out the scoring shooting a 68 and 69. The Lady Rams are back in action next week at home for Senior Night against the Columbiana Lady Clippers.
JEFFERSON DRAWS EVEN IN NE8 PLAY
NILES OH- since 2015, the Jefferson Area Falcons have not won a game against their NE8 rival Niles McKinley Red Dragons. With a great three and one start to the season however, would that change or would Niles bounce back after their tough loss to Lakeview last week and keep their playoff hopes alive?
UNITED FLIES BACK IN WIN COLUMN
HANOVERTON OH- United entered week 5, coming off their first loss of the season, looking to quickly erase the memory of that defeat. Leetonia provided the eraser as the United offense wasted no time scoring quickly en route to a 44-0 victory on Alumni Night. The Eagles took the lead...
SPRINGFIELD PUTS A STOP TO RAMS UNDEFEATED SEASON
MINERAL RIDGE, OH- A good start in the first half is always important in football, but starting the second half strong is even more important for a team like Springfield. The Tigers traveled to Mineral Ridge to take on the unbeaten Rams Friday night. Not only was Springfield looking to hand Ridge their first loss, the Tigers were looking for their first win of the season. After trading shots, Springfield would eventually get the last shot with just seconds to go to take down Mineral Ridge, 20-12.
JEFFERSON STUNS GIRARD
JEFFERSON OH- The Jefferson Falcon Volleyball team won a huge victory over Girard this evening. The Falcons defeated the Warriors in four sets with scores of 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22. Jefferson’s overall record improves to 9-4 and 6-2 in the Northeast Eight Conference (NE8). The Falcons host Madison on...
SALEM WALKS IT OFF IN PADUA
PADUA OH- The old adage “it’s not over until the fat lady sings” was never more true for the Salem Quakers than it was last night. After an abysmal first half offensively, they flipped the script in the 2nd half and came away victorious on a last second, 20-yard field goal by Hayden Tomidajewicz to cap the comeback.
50 years later, local state championship team honored
During Friday night's football game in Warren between Harding and Ursuline, players from the 1972 Warren Western Reserve football team were honored for the state championship they won 50 years ago in 1972.
WFMJ.com
Valley mourns loss of boxing great Earnie Shavers, Newton Falls, OH
Mourners gathered early this morning to remember and celebrate the life of Ernie Shavers. Calling hours and the funeral took place at Shavers Alma Mater at Newton Falls Schools in the auditorium. The retired professional boxer will forever be remember for the large impact he has made on the Mahoning...
Pitt Falls Out of Coaches Poll, to 24 in AP Poll After Week 3
The Pitt Panthers fell in the latest national rankings after beating Western Michigan this weekend.
“Salva Strong,” Bellaire Big Reds beat Cambridge
(WTRF)–The 1-3 Bellaire Big Reds hit the road to take on the 3-1 Cambridge Bobcats. It was military appreciation night for Cambridge. The Bellaire Big Reds came charging out waving flags that read, “Salva Strong,” in support of their teammate who is battling his fight against Leukemia. At halftime the Big Reds lead 12-7. […]
EAGLES SPREAD THEIR WINGS IN OVERTIME
HUBBARD, Ohio – In a matchup dating back to 1916, the Hubbard Eagles (4-1) played host to the Struthers Wildcats (1-4) in an NE8 Conference matchup. Both teams entered the night coming off loses to start conference play, the Wildcats a 13-23 defeat to the defensing champion South Range Raiders, while Hubbard saw themselves lose a second half lead to the Poland Bulldogs 21-28. The Hubbard offense seemed to have picked up where it last left off in Poland, on a bad note. Of the Eagles five first half possession, the boys in blue were forced to punt four times with two three-and-outs. The only score of the first half would come from a Struthers punt return by senior Alec Grzyb from fifty-two-yards out.
Pitt Basketball Fills Open Roster Spot with Former WPIAL G
The Pitt Panthers have filled their last open roster spot.
