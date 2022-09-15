Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersBradley, IL
Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Blood donation drives in Will County from 9/16 to 9/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
This Illinois Hike Leads to an Abandoned CemeteryTravel MavenMidlothian, IL
Related
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Saturday, September 17th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Luis LeFevers, 32 on a Grundy County warrant. He...
walls102.com
Man shot in Streator; pair with prior firearm charges sought
STREATOR – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two individuals they say were involved in an incident in Streator where one person was shot Saturday. Authorities say they are looking for 24-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton and 27-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton, who were allegedly involved in a shooting in the 1400 Block of South Cleveland Ave that left a male victim with non-life threatening injuries. The pair may be in a Purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with a black top and neon green accents. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. They are advising the couple may be armed and dangerous, but that the incident itself is isolated. In May of this year the same pair were allegedly involved in another shooting incident in Streator. They were taken into custody for that incident on May 25th in Peru at a restaurant and charged at that time with Reckless Discharge of Firearm, a Class 4 Felony. Shelton and Wheaton were currently out on a $5000 bond each pending trial for those charges.
Police shooting: Chicago officer shoots armed person in Marquette Park, CPD says
A Chicago police officer shot an armed person on the city's South Side, CPD said.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, September 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was, 38-year-old, Justin Watkins, on a Will County warrant. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago crime: Boyfriend of Cook County sheriff's deputy hit with federal drug charges
CHICAGO -- A Cook County sheriff's deputy's boyfriend and his sister have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges, officials announced Thursday. Sean M. Dwyer, 51, and his sister Bridgett Massey, 35, are charged with conspiracy and possession of cocaine. Dwyer, who was convicted in a 1993 robbery case, also faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
Man shot, killed in large crowd in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in South Loop early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Plymouth around 12:46 a.m.Police said the unidentified man was standing with a large group on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.
Child safe after car stolen in East Chatham, Chicago police say
A child is safe after a car was stolen in East Chatham Friday on Chicago's South Side, according to CPD.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Forest residents help police nab suspected car thief
OAK FOREST, Ill. - Police in Oak Forest were able to apprehend a suspected car thief this week with the assistance of some sharp-eyed residents. Officers responded to calls of a possible car burglar Wednesday in the south suburb, according to Oak Forest police. Residents told responding officers the suspect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsjnews.com
Two Individuals Accused of Stealing Several Vehicles & Possessing Firearms
Two individuals were recently apprehended after a multi-county investigation. Davonnte Marshall, 28, of Homewood was charged in Will County with Aggravated Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, a class one felony; Possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, all class two felonies and the Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class three felony.
Chicago shooting: Restaurant worker injured after shot in drive-by, police say
Police say the 34-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk last night when someone in a vehicle started shooting toward the restaurant.
Man gets 205 years for killing girlfriend, 2 of her family members before setting Gary home on fire
A man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend and two members of her family before setting their home on fire.
KCJJ
IC Police: Downtown assault suspect defecated in his own pants
Iowa City Police say a downtown assault suspect had defecated in his own pants upon his arrest. Officers were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just after 1:15 Saturday morning for an unruly subject who had been kicked out of the bar. The suspect…identified as 19-year-old University of Iowa student Haydn Mahoney of Wheaton, Illinois…had reportedly punched a bouncer in the face. Police say Mahoney refused their commands and had to be taken to the ground and arrested by force. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to being drunk, and had defecated in his shorts. His breath alcohol level was measured at .195%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsjnews.com
Coal City Man Accused of Driving ATV While Under the Influence Wanted in Grundy Co.
A 37-year-old Coal City man is wanted on a Grundy County Aggravated DUI warrant. David Peterson was charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies and four counts of Aggravated DUI, all class four felonies. Peterson was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for DUI, Driving While License Revoked and Failing To Reduce Speed on August 15th.
WSPY NEWS
Hinckley teens charged with damaging playground equipment
Three teens from the Hinckley area have been charged with tagging and damaging playground equipment in the village between September 4th and 8th. Police say the three came forward and confessed. A news release from the Hinckley Police Department says the three, and their guardians, have been cooperative. The teens...
wcsjnews.com
Increased police presence at Lisbon Grade School Friday
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says there will be an increased police presence at Lisbon Grade School on Friday. In a statement, the sheriff's office says that it was made aware of a suspicious person at the school on Thursday. While the person could not be located, police say the incident was investigated. There have been no allegations of criminal activity.
starvedrock.media
Grand Ridge Man Accused Of Burglarizing Vehicles
If your vehicle has been broken into lately in Grand Ridge, prosecutors think they may have the man responsible. The La Salle County State's Attorney's Office on Thursday told the Grand Ridge Police Department that they're pursuing burglary charges against 22-year-old Johnathen Campbell of Grand Ridge. Back on August 25th,...
Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody. Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
Two arrested in Gibson City drug raid
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in a joint raid by the Gibson City and Paxton Police Departments. Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Gibson City and found inside the home 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a scale and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Two people inside […]
Comments / 0