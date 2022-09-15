Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Five analyst-favourite British stocks with a bullish outlook
These five stocks get a lot of attention from analysts – and with good reason. There’s no denying we live in turbulent economic times – but some stocks are blooming amid warnings of recession: here are five such stocks that have good analyst coverage along with Buy ratings on TipRanks.
tipranks.com
2 Defensive Stocks That Can Weather the Market Volatility
We’re caught up in something of a market storm these days, faced with downward trends and high volatility. It’s time for investors to start taking defensive postures with their portfolio additions. The classic defensive plays, of course, are the dividend stocks – but there are other protective plays...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Lower as the NASDAQ Continues Losing Streak
Stock indices have finished the week with another selloff in today’s session, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) fell 0.45%, 0.72%, and 0.55%, respectively. The energy sector (XLE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.65%. Conversely, the...
tipranks.com
Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like
Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing...
RELATED PEOPLE
tipranks.com
This is Why Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Might be in Trouble
While electric vehicles were all the rage, the sector recently came under fire, mainly due to economic reasons. However, for Chinese EV upstart Nio, consumer cultural factors could also impose a significant headwind on NIO stock. As the various consequences of climate change and the economic burden of rising gasoline...
tipranks.com
How the IPO Bubble Burst, and Where Do We Go from Here?
IPOs were hot in 2020 and 2021 due to easy monetary conditions. However, in 2022, things are much different, and the near-term outlook for IPOs doesn’t look great. In the last few months, there has been a repeating theme in the headlines that mention “IPO drought.” According to Renaissance Capital, the number of U.S. IPOs is down 80% this year versus the same period in 2021. What’s more, the companies that went public in 2022 raised about 5% of the proceeds from the same date last year. Although forecasts speak of about 25 to 45 more IPOs to be carried out until year-end, 2022 is still expected to be the weakest in terms of IPO proceeds in more than 30 years.
tipranks.com
3 ASX specialty retail shares offering over 40% upside potential
Shopping for good value ASX shares? Don’t look past the retail sector. According to TipRanks insights, niche market retail stocks Adairs (ADH), City Chic Collective (CCX), Michael Hill (MHJ) offer significant upside potential. Investors shopping for good value ASX shares, should browse the retail sector. Many retail shares have...
tipranks.com
Stock Trading: Last Week’s Biggest Gainers and Losers
Stock traders continue to trade, no matter which way the economic winds blow. Which stocks were investors actively trading last week?
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Here are 3 Oversold Tech Stocks with Solid Upside Potential
Numerous technology stocks with secular growth prospects are oversold. Now may be the opportunity to pick them up while they’re still relatively undervalued. The atmosphere today is much different than it was a year ago when technology stocks were peaking. Fortunately, the stock market has two ends to it, meaning that 2022’s bear market won’t last forever and presents numerous oversold stocks. Using a combination of both methods mentioned below, I discovered the following three oversold tech stocks — SNAP, ORCL, and NVDA — that I’m bullish on.
tipranks.com
Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) Down Even As Top Analyst Affirms a Buy
Shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were down in early trading on Friday even as Truist Financial analyst Andrew Jeffrey reiterated a Buy rating on the stock amid news that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) could start regulating the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector. The top-rated analyst believes...
tipranks.com
Upstart vs. Affirm: Which Beaten-Down IPO is Most Likely to Resurrect?
Following last year’s IPO craze, numerous equities have suffered massive losses from their past highs, including shares of Upstart & Affirm. Upstart’s business model matches the current environment somewhat better, while its profitability prospects offer a wider margin of safety. For reasons mentioned below, I believe Upstart stock has a much higher chance of recovering compared to Affirm.
tipranks.com
Why Are Analysts Bullish about Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock?
Humana’s ability to navigate successfully through various challenges and its strong earnings growth forecast is why analysts are bullish about its stock. Shares of health insurance and well-being company Humana (NYSE:HUM) have remained resilient to the sharp selloff in the equities this year. It is trading in the green, compared to the 19% decline in the S&P 500 (SPX) Index. Other than its ability to defend its market share, the company’s durable earnings and strong visibility over future growth keep Wall Street analysts bullish on HUM stock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Altria Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
Bullish option flow detected in Altria Group with 12,759 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 24.86%. Sep-22 42.5 calls and 9/23 weekly 43 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.14. Earnings are expected on October 27th.
tipranks.com
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Soars on Reverse Stock Split
Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) are soaring today after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. Sonnet has undertaken the move to comply with NASDAQ’s minimum price rules and shares are expected to start trading post-split from September 19 onwards.
tipranks.com
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
As bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies get increasing attention from investors, Wall Street and its traditional banks continue to adjust to the shift. Catch up on this week’s top stories highlighting the intersection of these old guard and new school areas of finance with this recap compiled by The Fly.
tipranks.com
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on September 16th
Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include AutoZone (AZO) $2177.58 +32.64, Regeneron (REGN) $716.38 +10.52, Moderna (MRNA) $137.86 +2.00, FirstEnergy (FE) $41.00 +0.58, and Vertex (VRTX) $291.77 +4.10. See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
tipranks.com
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) Surges on Chinese Assets Sale
Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) surged in pre-market trading on Friday as the provider of fiber-optic access network products announced that it would sell its manufacturing facilities located in China and other assets related to the transceiver business to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. for $150 million. AAOI...
tipranks.com
Is Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN) a Good Stock for Long-Term Investors?
The growth prospects of Texas Instruments look solid, which raises its investment appeal for prospective investors interested in the semiconductor space. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is one of the prominent semiconductor companies in the United States. With its headquarters in Dallas, TX, the company manufactures and sells embedded and analog processing chips for use in multiple industries. The stock could look attractive to long-term investors as robust industry fundamentals strengthen its prospects.
tipranks.com
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
NCR Corp. (NCR) will separate into two different companies, one focused on digital commerce and one on ATMs [more]. Huntsman (HUN) slashed its Q3 adjusted EBITDA guidance [. Extra Space Storage (EXR) acquired Storage Express for $590M [. ]. 2. WALL STREET CALLS:. Alcoa (AA) upgraded to Overweight from Equal...
tipranks.com
GE (NYSE:GE) Extends Slide on Supply Chain Worries
General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares have extended yesterday’s slump in the pre-market session today as investors take in the comments from the company’s CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference. Happe indicated that GE is seeing cash flow pressure owing to supply chain constraints.
Comments / 0