ULM’s Terry Bowden: ‘Alabama just built us a weight room today’
Non-conference blowouts are part of the economics of college football. Every year, blue-collar programs pay smaller schools to come to town with the expectation not of a close game, but of exposure and a lofty payday. Louisiana-Monroe head coach Terry Bowden knew as much heading into Alabama. The ensuing 63-7...
What Nick Saban said after Alabama beat ULM
Alabama just wrapped up a 63-7 beating of Louisiana-Monroe and Nick Saban will wrap it up from the north end zone media room. Refresh the page for the latest once he arrives at the podium. -- Saban said the pregame message was everything matters when everyone is being judged to...
Alabama fans sound off on Bill O’Brien during Louisiana-Monroe game
We are in the third game of Alabama’s season and Tide fans want Bill O’Brien out of Tuscaloosa. They are sounding off on Twitter about O’Brien’s offensive play-calling against Louisiana-Monroe. O’Brien has been rumored as a possible head coaching option to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska....
Legendary Coach, Former Saban Assistant Evaluates Alabama Defense
Pete Jenkins joined The Game with Ryan Fowler this week and provided insight on the Alabama football team and college football as a whole. Jenkins is a premiere defensive specialist with over 50 years of experience in the coaching industry, including coaching under Nick Saban at LSU. Jenkins credited the...
Why the first words a paralyzed 15-year-old athlete said after being taken off a ventilator were ‘Roll Tide’
On November 13, 2013, Ethan Glynn and his family happened to catch the Iron Bowl on TV at their home in Minnesota.
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
