Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Related
neenahsatellite.com
Humans of NHS — Layton Brandt
“If I did my time at Neenah over again, there’s not much I’d change. I’ve been involved since freshman year, in a variety of activities: hockey, cross country, tennis, DECA, LAUNCH and math club. I’ve met a good group of friends and people of many different backgrounds. At the end of the day, I’m going to leave here with no regrets. However, I’m most proud of the relationships I’ve built. Coming to Neenah from New Hope, a private school, I didn’t really know that many people, and now in senior year, I feel more comfortable here than any other place in my life. I’ve done good things that I never would have done without the people around me, and that’s what I’ll remember about Neenah High School.” – Layton Brandt, class of 2023.
spectrumnews1.com
Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton
APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
spectrumnews1.com
Winning formula: Alliance Church in Appleton has found success with sport ministry
APPLETON, Wis. — You can learn a lot from a magazine article. Pastor Dennis Episcopo, a New Jersey guy through and through, was only here a couple of weeks as the spiritual leader of Alliance Church when someone handed him a Sports Illustrated from 1986. In it was a multi-page spread titled: “America at Play: Sports in Appleton, Wisconsin.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
Neighbors asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners in Fox Cities Marathon
Neighbors who live along the course are asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners during the Fox Cities Marathon.
Events in Fond du Lac, weekend of Sept. 17-18
Fond du Lac has several events this weekend, including a truck convoy at Mercury Marine and a flea market on the Fond du Lac County fairgrounds.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Traffic alert: Expect delays for Fox Cities Marathon
APPLETON — The Community First Fox Cities Marathon takes place Sunday morning, and temporary traffic delays are expected throughout the Fox Valley. There will be some temporary traffic delays as runners make their way through the course. “Please be patient with runners as they make their way through the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Enjoy Luxury by the Lake at Family-Friendly Blue Harbor Resort
Blue Harbor Resort offers luxury on the lake, not far from home. The resort is located in Sheboygan, Wisconsin overlooking Lake Michigan, a few minutes from downtown Sheboygan. The resort is a 2.5 hour drive from Rockford, Illinois. *Disclaimer: Our stay at Blue Harbor Resort was sponsored. Our opinions are...
wearegreenbay.com
‘We enhance the beauty in you’: Local salon welcomes people from all walks of life
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay-based salon is working to be a Wisconsin business that any and everyone can feel welcome in. Over on the east side, staff with the Main Salon & Spa say they pride themselves on how the business focuses on “enhancing the beauty in you.” For founder and Master Barber Betz Castro Rodriguez, the journey entering the cosmetology industry started off, with what some would say, a rather ‘rough cut.’
NBC26
Oshkosh PD investigating pedestrian vs. train accident
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian vs. train incident that resulted in the death of the pedestrian. Occurring around 8:31 a.m. Sunday morning, the incident happened at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. The pedestrian was a 29-year-old male...
WBAY Green Bay
Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof. Firefighters were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Fans excited at Train concert for Kickoff Weekend at Lambeau
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Many fans gathered in the Lambeau Field Parking lot to hear the band Train play a free concert that started at 5:00 PM on Saturday night. Some people came just to enjoy the music, others were already in town for the Packer's home opener game against the Chicago Bears Sunday.
North Fond du Lac students' business finds enormous success
What started as a class project for Ayden Fowler and Lillian Goeckerman, became a business that exceeded all expectations.
wearegreenbay.com
8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
seehafernews.com
Capitol Civic Center Announces Diverse Fall Show Lineup
This fall’s show lineup at the Capitol Civic Center has a little bit of everything. First up is a country flair as Vegas McGraw is slatted to perform Tim McGraw’s biggest hits this coming Friday (September 23rd). Then, the very next day, Fantastick Patrick will tickle your funny...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc family fundraising for handicap-accessible van for daughter with serious health issues
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc community is rallying behind a teenage girl and her family, as she continues to face serious life-long health issues. Thirteen-year-old Gracie Clark is full of love and many smiles. She loves listening to music, especially Elvis, and most importantly, she loves going on car rides.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police are investigating a person versus train incident
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating a person versus train incident that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee. Authorities say the incident happened around 8:31 AM Saturday morning at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. It is...
wearegreenbay.com
Irish Fest Fox Cities offers variety of family-fun in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish returns to the city of Appleton as Irish Fest Fox Cities enters its second year in existence. Held on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17 at Jones Park in downtown Appleton, the event promises to bring experiences people will not find anywhere else.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh police investigating death of Milwaukee man after being hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a man from Milwaukee after being hit by a train. Officers say that the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, which occurred at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the RR Tracks.
Comments / 0