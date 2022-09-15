'It's Always Sad When Someone Leaves' - Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang on Tuchel
Following Wednesday's draw with RB Salzburg, forward Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang shared his thoughts on Thomas Tuchel's departure.
Having spent many years in the past working with Thomas Tuchel, it is no surprise that Chelsea striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is sad to see the German go. He spoke with Hayters TV following Wednesday's match and was asked his thoughts on Tuchel's departure.
" Yeah, obviously everyone knows the relationship that I have with Thomas. Obviously, it is always sad when someone leaves the club. Obviously, I just saw him for a few days!"
Continuing on, he touched on his perception of how the German manager was feeling regarding his sacking and his plan to reach out to him in the near future to check-in.
"He was a bit frustrated and sad. Obviously, I will try to talk to him as soon as possible".
Tuchel likely played a big role in the Gabonese forward joining the Blues, though the 33-year-old has not shown any outward frustration at his sacking.
The German has certainly got the best out of Aubameyang in the past while working together at Dortmund and Graham Potter will be hoping he can get a similar level of production out of the striker as he looks to steady the ship.
