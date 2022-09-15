Chelsea 1 - 1 RB Salzburg | Five Things We Learned
Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw in Salzburg on Wednesday. Here are 5 things we learned from the disappointing result.
1. Reece James Likely To Be Crucial Under Potter
Much like the two managers before him, Graham Potter will look to build around the young English defender. Against Salzburg, he was everywhere, involved in many of Chelsea's best moments. At his best, James is unplayable and he showed that on Wednesday.
2. Raheem Sterling Continues To Score
Since joining Chelsea, the forward has been in fine form. Chelsea have been crying out for goals and Sterling has provided them, something he will look to continue.
3. Mason Mount Lively In Deep Role
It is still early days but Mason Mount's form this season has been subpar. Potter opted to utilize him in a deeper role in Austria and his quality shone, providing the assist for Chelsea's only goal. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come.
4. Promising Cameo From Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang
The Gabonese forward is still adapting to his new club and now another new manager, but his showing on Wednesday was promising. He was lively and nearly scored and will look to build on this next match.
5. Lots Of Work To Do To Qualify
This draw has left the Blues in a very undesired position within their Champions League group. Graham Potter certainly has his work cut out for him if he wants to advance into the knockouts.
