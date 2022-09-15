ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, OH

Mohawks rebound, bounce Oaks

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cieg_0hw8MBxm00
Northwest running back Connor Lintz (1) looks for room to run between Oak Hill defenders Nate Clutters (4) and Blaise Ford (32 during Friday night’s non-league football game at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. Courtesy of Nick Kingrey of Mohawk Media

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Mohawks returned home, and returned to their winning ways on Friday night, in an all-around and all-purpose Connor Lintz special.

That’s because the Mohawks — against the visiting and non-league Oak Hill Oaks at Roy Rogers Field — mustered receiving and rushing touchdowns from the junior standout Lintz, as he also returned a kickoff for 44 yards and made an interception on defense.

Northwest, with 325 rushing yards on 56 attempts, notched a 19-7 victory to raise its record to 2-2.

The Mohawks had been on the road the past two weeks —and unfortunately suffered back-to-back losses at McClain (36-35) and at Huntington (46-22).

The Mohawks had no trouble with Southeastern in the opener, and broke a 7-7 second-quarter tie to put away the young Oaks.

Lintz led the offensive charge.

In the first quarter, he caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jake Brown —and Aiden Shepherd hit the extra-point kick.

In the second, Lintz dashed 80 yards for another touchdown, as the Mohawks made it 19-7 with Wyatt Brackman’s third-quarter three-yard run.

A.J. Harrison had a two-yard plunge for the 1-3 Oaks’ only score, as Garrett McKinniss kicked the extra point for the early second-stanza tie.

The Oaks’ touchdown was set up by an interception return of 58 yards by Andy Meldick, but otherwise, the Oaks’ offense only produced 100 total yards.

Northwest held a 28-11 advantage in first downs, ran 21 more plays from scrimmage (66-45), and stymied Oak Hill to only 19 rushing yards on 24 attempts.

Brackman bulldozed his way to a hefty 161 yards on 27 carries —almost half of the team’s 56 rushes, and exactly half of the club’s 325 rushing yards.

Lintz added 130 rushing yards on only seven carries, as Andrew Newman completed three passes for 22 yards to receiver Carter Runyon.

Northwest returns to the road, and returns to non-league action, against archrival Valley on Friday night on the Indians’ Reservation.

* * *

Oak Hill 0 7 0 0 —7

Northwest 7 6 6 0 — 19

N — Connor Lintz, 45-yard pass from Jake Brown (Aiden Shepherd kick), 1st (7-0 N)

OH — A.J. Harrison, 2-yard run (Garrett McKinniss kick), 2nd (7-7 tie)

N — Connor Lintz, 80-yard run (kick failed), 2nd (13-7 N)

N — Wyatt Brackman, 3-yard run (run failed), 3rd (19-7 N)

Team Statistics

OH N

First downs 11 28

Scrimmage plays 45 66

Rushes-yards 24-19 56-325

Passing yards 81 67

Total yards 100 392

Cmp-Att-Int. 9-21-1 4-10-1

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1

Penalties (No.-Yds) 4-24 3-35

Punts-Ave. NA NA

— — —

Individual Leaders

RUSHINGOak Hill: not available; Northwest: Wyatt Brackman 27-161 TD, Connor Lintz 7-130 TD, Kory Butler 6-15, Colton Campbell 6-13, Lane Gilley 1-6, Carter Runyon 2-5, Hunter Armbrister 3-4, Jake Brown 4-(-9)

PASSINGOak Hill: not available; Northwest: Andrew Newman 3-5-0-22, Jake Brown 1-5-1-45 TD

RECEIVINGOak Hill: not available; Northwest: Connor Lintz 1-45 TD, Carter Runyon 3-22

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Green wins wild shootout with Southern

FRANKLIN FURNACE —Apparently, the Green Bobcats can win football games by basketball-like scores as well. That’s because the Bobcats, as they scored all nine touchdowns via the run while amassing 600 yards of rushing offense, remained undefeated for the 2022 season following Friday night —escaping the visiting Southern Tornadoes’ touchdown tosses to the tune of a 65-52 triumph in a non-league tilt at Green High School.
GREEN, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Lady Pirates, Redwomen play to draw

PEDRO — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates have been traveled to each part of the Southeast District during the first half of their 2022 schedule. In their first seven games, ‘Burg has played just one game on their home turf of Ed Miller Stadium. Thursday’s trip to face the...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WSAZ

Play of the Week | Jackson Ironmen

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Let’s check out the Play of the Week for this Football Friday Night -- fourth quarter with Jackson trailing Wheelersburg 12-7. Jackson quarterback Jacob Winters completes the pass to running back Cade Wolford, who outruns the defense all the way to the endzone, giving the Ironmen their first lead of the night.
JACKSON, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Girls soccer gains steam in SEO

MINFORD — When reporting information on his Lady Falcons’ girls soccer matches, or in postmatch interviews, Minford head coach Shane Tieman traditionally makes it a point to mention two things. Tieman thanks present media members for their attendance and coverage of not only his club but also girls...
MINFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Hill, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Huntington, OH
Oak Hill, OH
Sports
WSAZ

Milk jug tradition embraced at Wheelersburg

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - If you’re an observant viewer of Football Friday Night, you’ve likely caught on that fans in Wheelersburg always use milk jugs to make noise. “We just do it to be loud and annoying so they hear us over there,” sophomore Ethan Hochstetler said.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WSAZ

Marshall football offensive line coach resigns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week after an historic win at Notre Dame, Marshall University’s football team is without an offensive line coach. Athletic Director Christian Spears confirms Offensive Line Coach Eddy Morrissey has submitted his resignation and left the team for personal reasons. A statement from...
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Sunflower Farm has Created a Maze in the Sunflower Field

PICKAWAY – Just north of South Bloomfield on 104 you can find something pretty a’MAZEing” right now, a field full of sunflowers in full bloom. Scioto Sunflowers is located at 13832 State Route 104, Ashville, OH and operates a U-Pick sunflower and farm market. The farm sells an experience along with a flower every time you come. For a low price the market allows people to stroll through a field of sunflowers and take as many photos as they want, and bring one home. Sounds pretty amazing huh? Well to make it even better the farm market has now cut a maze through the sunflowers so you can get fully immersed in the field. Along the way they left props for amazing photo ops throughout. Sound like a fun date?
ASHVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Rogers
WSAZ

Truck turning over closes road

POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Two Vehicle Crash in Circleville

Circleville – A two-vehicle crash has been reported in Circleville around 1 pm on Sunday. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have collided in the area of the Ohio market located at 357 East Ohio street. A crash occurred between a 2008 Silver Chevy and a 2012 Silver Chrysler.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Road in Point Pleasant back open after semi crash

UPDATE (3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022): Mason County dispatchers say the road where the crash happened is now open. They say the crash is cleaned up and no injuries are being reported POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant is closed after a semi crashed this […]
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WSAZ

WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
ASHLAND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#22 Yards#American Football#Northwest
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash

UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Sherman receives scholarship from Ohio Natural Gas and Oil Industry

MINFORD – The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) and The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Foundation (OOGEEF) announced they have awarded 32 $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing a career in the natural gas and oil industry. The 2022 class is diversely represented by individuals across 22 Ohio counties, 15 institutions of higher education, and covering 20 different majors.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Bo Duke From Dukes of Hazard is Coming to Ross County This Weekend

ROSS – John Schneider aka Bo Duke from the famous show Dukes of Hazard is coming to Ross county this weekend. Atomic Speedway will be hosting the event that will be a fun-filled Saturday 9/17/22 filled with racing and meet and greets with the famous actor. The event will host Iron Man Late Models and Modifieds for the final Iron Man show of the year.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after head-on car crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after crashing his car head-on with another vehicle Friday night in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that at around 8:00 p.m., a man driving a Subaru was going north on State Route 159 and was about to make a left […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 35 shutdown after car fire in Ross Co.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A car fire closed down a major highway Thursday afternoon. It happened on route 35 eastbound at the County Road 550 exit at around 5 p.m. No one was seriously injured but the car was a total loss. Traffic was closed down eastbound as crews worked the fire. Westbound lanes were restricted partially for emergency crews.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Harbor Freight to Open in September

CIRCLEVILLE – Harbor Freight has almost finished renovation to the old Gordmans location, and plans to open at the end of the month. The renovation started in June of this year, since then inside and outside has been renovated including painting the entire front of the building. Recently we...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
116
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy