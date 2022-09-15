Read full article on original website
FAA hosts meeting to discuss safety concerns at North Las Vegas Airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a deadly, mid-air collision claimed four lives at North Las Vegas Airport in July, the FAA wants to make sure it never happens again. Changes were suggested in a safety meeting Monday. “I think we as a community have already had to endure the...
Las Vegas police: Homeless woman stabbed near Flamingo, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday morning. According to police, the incident occurred in the 3900 block of Algonquin Drive. Police were called to the area around 7 a.m. Police said a homeless woman in the area was stabbed to...
Tiny homes for seniors proposed for a Las Vegas affordable housing community
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas is reviewing a proposal to incorporate tiny homes into an affordable housing community, meant to help those with lower incomes and seniors afford to live in the Las Vegas Valley. The proposal for 276 units is at the corner of...
Court date postponed in Nye County animal cruelty case
Slain journalist to be inducted into Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas reporter who was allegedly killed by a public official will be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame this weekend. The Nevada Press Association announced that Jeff German will be inducted posthumously during the Nevada Press Annual Convention on Saturday, Sept. 24. The group’s Board of Trustees approved the entry last week.
Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 20 ‘Las Vegas Aces Day’ in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the Aces capturing Las Vegas’ first major-league professional sports championship, Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Sept. 20, 2022 in honor of the team. According to Gov. Sisolak’s proclamation, “the entire team has shown leadership on and off the court, strengthening our...
New coffee shop opening in downtown Las Vegas employs individuals with disabilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new coffee shop opening in downtown Las Vegas says it hires individuals with disabilities to promote inclusivity and equity. According to a news release, Dig it! Coffee Co. “is a social enterprise coffee company that promotes inclusivity by providing competitive wage job opportunities to help close the unemployment gap for people with disabilities while serving high-quality, locally roasted coffee.”
‘Knight Time’ hockey-themed bar to open at Las Vegas-area hotel
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new hockey-themed bar will open at a Henderson hotel in early October. M Resort, a partner with the Henderson Silver Knights, will open the new Knight Time Hockey Bar on Oct. 5. The bar will honor the local teams. It takes over the previous 32° Draft Bar space.
Four ways to raise your credit score
Date announced for Formula 1 race in Las Vegas in 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The highly-anticipated Formula 1 race next year in Las Vegas officially has a date. According to F1′s 2023 calendar, the Las Vegas event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. The race will take place with a “historic 10 p.m. ‘lights out’ start.”
Opportunity Village to again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Opportunity Village announced that it will again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest this Halloween season. According to a news release, as part of this year’s family-friendly Halloween event, kids of all ages can enjoy a 20-foot-tall pumpkin house, cornfields, scarecrows, giant pumpkin displays and hundreds of spooky jack-o-lanterns spread along the forest path.
No one hurt after shooting at Las Vegas mall
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - No one was hurt after someone fired several rounds at a Las Vegas mall Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Town Square Las Vegas, south of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said an unknown person...
5 shot after birthday party in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Five people were shot after a birthday party in Las Vegas early Sunday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard. LVMPD said a...
Henderson police search for robbery suspects
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police are looking for two armed robbery suspects Tuesday afternoon. HPD said the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive. According to police, two men entered a business, one with a firearm. Both suspects fled the business in...
Forecast Outlook- 9/20/2022
A storm spinning off the Northern California coast keeps the afternoon wind around through Wednesday. We’ll also have the slight chance for a few isolated showers with high temperatures holding in the low 90s. Most of the rain will be focused east of Las Vegas into Arizona on Wednesday....
EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow gives back to local students
Las Vegas police investigating allegation that fan struck Kyler Murray
(AP) -Police in Las Vegas said Monday they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.’s game-ending fumble return on Sunday...
How to get Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces have won the WNBA championship, and now it’s time to get geared up in celebration. The team is partnering with Toyota of Southern Nevada for two pop-up shops to purchase championship merchandise and other Aces gear. The merchandise truck will...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Flamingo, Decatur
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash west of the Las Vegas Strip Monday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 11:24 a.m. Sept. 19 in the area of S. Decatur Boulevard and W. Flamingo Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a white truck.
WNBA Championship paradegoers arrive to Las Vegas Strip in thousands, share messages of heartfelt support for Aces
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands lined the streets of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip Tuesday for the WNBA Championship Parade celebrating the victorious Las Vegas Aces. The rally and celebration, which began at 5:30 p.m., was free and open to the public. The event attracted many families with young...
