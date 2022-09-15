ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect, with others, tried scheme to get credit-union money

A 21-year-old Rock Island woman is behind bars after police arrested her in connection with a fraudulent scheme to get money from a Davenport credit union in 2019. Alexis Simelton faces felony charges of second-degree fraudulent practice and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. Shortly before 1:15...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Illinois man living in Cedar Rapids accused of threatening Iowa City restaurant patron with loaded firearm

An Illinois man currently living in Cedar Rapids faces charges that he threatened a downtown Iowa City restaurant patron with a loaded firearm. According to arrest records, 27-year-old Traveon Johnson was arguing with his girlfriend at Panchero’s on South Clinton Street just before 2am Sunday when another subject tried to diffuse the situation. Johnson reportedly pulled up his shirt, displayed a firearm that was tucked into his waistband, and asked the man, “What now?”
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC

A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCCI) - The inmate who stepped in when two Anamosa State Penitentiary employees were being murdered by inmates said he is still recovering from the attacks. Two inmates killed Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte with hammers during a failed prison escape on March 23, 2021. McFarland was a...
ANAMOSA, IA
KWQC

Moline Police Department launches lateral hiring program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Board of Fire and Police Commissioners and the Moline City Council have approved a new lateral hiring program that gives an opportunity for certified police officers to be hired and paid commensurate with their experience. A lateral candidate is any person who has previously...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect damaged bank ATM, took $10,000-plus in cash

A 32-year-old Burlington man is behind bars after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank and took more than $10,000 cash earlier this year. Kendall Campbell, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

IC Police: Illinois man aimed gun at group of women and children, fired shot into the air

Iowa City Police say an Illinois man faces charges that he aimed a gun at a group of women and children after firing a shot into the air. Officers were initially called to an address on Bittersweet Court just after 2:30 Friday afternoon for a fight between a male and multiple women. As police were on their way to the scene, the male reportedly produced a handgun, fired a shot into the air, then fled eastbound on foot.
KWQC

Rock Island fire chief announces January retirment

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey announced he will retire in January 2023. Yerkey has served the fire department for 33 years, he has been chief since April 4, 2016. Yerkey also served as assistant city manager since July 2021. “I began my career in...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

How Davenport plans to lower gun violence

Davenport Police are focusing on a strategy to lower gun violence in the city. It’s called Group Violence Intervention. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson launched the Violent Crime Task Force last year as a response to violence in the city. The intent is to come up with new solutions to...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rare Section 8 housing availability

A renewed focus on affordable housing comes to Davenport as the city will be taking applications for Section 8 housing assistance for the first time in years — but only for a short time. The application period will be open for two days next week. City leaders say the...
KWQC

Palmer College of Chiropractic announces largest campaign

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Palmer College of Chiropractic announced Saturday its largest campaign in school history, the $25 million Daring and Driven fundraising campaign. Paul and Donna VanDuyne, who met at Palmer, are co-chairs of the fundraising campaign and made a $2.5 million contribution. Saturday afternoon, a new housing complex...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of Highway 3 for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Investigators say the vehicle struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall and coming to a rest. The driver...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Bettendorf Trails Committee, Tangled Wood hold Bike Safety Fest

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Trails Committee held the 2nd Annual Bike Safety fest Saturday at Tangled Wood in partnership with the restaurant. Families got the chance to bring in their bikes, and get them checked for any issues. Several experts advised kids and parents on riding local trials and how to stay safe while biking.
BETTENDORF, IA

