Iowa City Police say an Illinois man faces charges that he aimed a gun at a group of women and children after firing a shot into the air. Officers were initially called to an address on Bittersweet Court just after 2:30 Friday afternoon for a fight between a male and multiple women. As police were on their way to the scene, the male reportedly produced a handgun, fired a shot into the air, then fled eastbound on foot.

1 DAY AGO