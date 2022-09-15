Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect, with others, tried scheme to get credit-union money
A 21-year-old Rock Island woman is behind bars after police arrested her in connection with a fraudulent scheme to get money from a Davenport credit union in 2019. Alexis Simelton faces felony charges of second-degree fraudulent practice and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. Shortly before 1:15...
KCJJ
Illinois man living in Cedar Rapids accused of threatening Iowa City restaurant patron with loaded firearm
An Illinois man currently living in Cedar Rapids faces charges that he threatened a downtown Iowa City restaurant patron with a loaded firearm. According to arrest records, 27-year-old Traveon Johnson was arguing with his girlfriend at Panchero’s on South Clinton Street just before 2am Sunday when another subject tried to diffuse the situation. Johnson reportedly pulled up his shirt, displayed a firearm that was tucked into his waistband, and asked the man, “What now?”
ourquadcities.com
Davenport mayor: Now is the time to convert 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic
We’re back with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. It seems like the city is on course to finalize the conversion of 3rd and 4th streets downtown from their current one-way directions to become two-way streets. We know the business interests with the Downtown Davenport Partnership is the driving force behind...
KWQC
City leaders share views on progress, future goals in the Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What’s going on in the Quad Cities? Where can we improve in quality of life, services and amenities, or economic opportunities in each of our communities?. Today’s show explores all of the above and more as we gain insight on the current agendas at most of...
KCJJ
21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC
A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
KCRG.com
Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCCI) - The inmate who stepped in when two Anamosa State Penitentiary employees were being murdered by inmates said he is still recovering from the attacks. Two inmates killed Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte with hammers during a failed prison escape on March 23, 2021. McFarland was a...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man navigates homelessness resource to find his new home
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cevyn Morse was excited to talk about his new apartment in Dubuque Friday; especially after last year when he lived when he spent 6-months living in a tent in Cedar Rapids. “A lot of people take that for granted that they’ve got a nice bed to...
KWQC
Moline Police Department launches lateral hiring program
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Board of Fire and Police Commissioners and the Moline City Council have approved a new lateral hiring program that gives an opportunity for certified police officers to be hired and paid commensurate with their experience. A lateral candidate is any person who has previously...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect damaged bank ATM, took $10,000-plus in cash
A 32-year-old Burlington man is behind bars after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank and took more than $10,000 cash earlier this year. Kendall Campbell, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after...
City says move to 12-hour work shifts would help recruit police officers
Galesburg Police officers could be putting in longer days next year. A recent agreement between the City of Galesburg and the Public Safety Employees Organization calls for police personnel to work 12-hour shifts, opposed to the current 8-hour shifts. If approved by the Galesburg City Council at its Monday meeting, the new work schedule would start Jan. 1.
KCJJ
IC Police: Illinois man aimed gun at group of women and children, fired shot into the air
Iowa City Police say an Illinois man faces charges that he aimed a gun at a group of women and children after firing a shot into the air. Officers were initially called to an address on Bittersweet Court just after 2:30 Friday afternoon for a fight between a male and multiple women. As police were on their way to the scene, the male reportedly produced a handgun, fired a shot into the air, then fled eastbound on foot.
KWQC
Rock Island fire chief announces January retirment
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey announced he will retire in January 2023. Yerkey has served the fire department for 33 years, he has been chief since April 4, 2016. Yerkey also served as assistant city manager since July 2021. “I began my career in...
ourquadcities.com
How Davenport plans to lower gun violence
Davenport Police are focusing on a strategy to lower gun violence in the city. It’s called Group Violence Intervention. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson launched the Violent Crime Task Force last year as a response to violence in the city. The intent is to come up with new solutions to...
ourquadcities.com
Rare Section 8 housing availability
A renewed focus on affordable housing comes to Davenport as the city will be taking applications for Section 8 housing assistance for the first time in years — but only for a short time. The application period will be open for two days next week. City leaders say the...
KWQC
Palmer College of Chiropractic announces largest campaign
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Palmer College of Chiropractic announced Saturday its largest campaign in school history, the $25 million Daring and Driven fundraising campaign. Paul and Donna VanDuyne, who met at Palmer, are co-chairs of the fundraising campaign and made a $2.5 million contribution. Saturday afternoon, a new housing complex...
KCRG.com
Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of Highway 3 for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Investigators say the vehicle struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall and coming to a rest. The driver...
KCRG.com
Downtown Cedar Rapids library to close for three days amid final restoration work
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will close for three days later this month for final cleaning and restoration work following a fire in July. Staff with the library said it will close Sept. 28, 29 and 30, which will result in the cancellation of...
Authorities Release the Name of the Driver Killed on Thursday North of Dubuque
ORIGINAL STORY) one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released. The Dubuque County...
KWQC
Bettendorf Trails Committee, Tangled Wood hold Bike Safety Fest
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Trails Committee held the 2nd Annual Bike Safety fest Saturday at Tangled Wood in partnership with the restaurant. Families got the chance to bring in their bikes, and get them checked for any issues. Several experts advised kids and parents on riding local trials and how to stay safe while biking.
KCRG.com
Jackson County man taken into custody after pointing handgun at sheriff’s deputy
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in Jackson County was taken into custody after law enforcement said he pointed a handgun at a sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday afternoon. It happened after deputies said they responded to a call about a man having a mental health crisis at about 12:30 p.m. in the town of Andrew, northeast of Maquoketa.
