Santa Monica Daily Press

Open letter to the Santa Monica City Council and city officials:

The tragic deaths of a trainee pilot and an instructor at Santa Monica Airport on September 8th are a salutary reminder of the danger we all live with due to the continued operation of the airport before its planned closure in 2029. We grieve for the two lives lost in...
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood getting free office space for police department use

Inglewood Councilwoman Dionne Faulk sought larger office space for the police department to use for its community/beat center and commercial real estate firm Upside Crenshaw Holding, LLC answered the call. Upside operates the Crenshaw Imperial Plaza at 2930 W. Imperial Hwy where the property went through extensive upgrades and where...
KTLA

Another night of takeovers on South L.A. streets

Street takeovers hit two South Los Angeles intersections overnight Saturday. Around midnight, a large gathering of people shut down the intersection of Century Boulevard and Figueroa Street in Vermont Vista. Several people blocked off the intersection while drivers did doughnuts and car stunts, sometimes with their passengers hanging out of the window. The dangerous antics […]
horizonskyline.net

Are Downtown Residents Really Dumping Their Cars for Transit?

The pandemic wasn’t really over in April, but a lot of people, including me, were tired of being shut up at home. I wanted to get out into the world again. I’d been thinking for a while about paying a visit to Los Angeles State Historic Park on the outskirts of Downtown. I finally just got on the train and headed down there.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Developer Plans 136 Units of Housing Near Expo-Bundy Station

A new development could be on the way near the Metro Expo/Bundy station in the future if the plans that Carmel Partners have in store are approved. The plans were submitted recently to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning and would replace six single-family homes currently across the street from Expo/Bundy.
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita organizes an ‘out of this world’ block party

Santa Clarita Valley residents experienced zero-gravity and visited other galaxies as part of the Senses Block Party in Old Town Newhall Thursday night. The city of Santa Clarita hosted its Senses Block Party with the theme being outer space. City organizers brought live music, food trucks, and themed activities for its September installment of the event.
Key News Network

2 Shot Behind Google Headquarters in Venice

Venice, Los Angeles, CA: Two men were shot near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 10:47 p.m. The shooting occurred behind Google Venice Headquarters located in the 300 block of Main Street. Los Angeles Police Department...
theavtimes.com

Antelope Valley Medical Center taking part in AV Walls project

LANCASTER – A mural at Antelope Valley Medical Center is one of the 16 new murals being created this week in Lancaster and Palmdale as part of the Antelope Valley Walls project, which brings international and local artists together to adorn the community with vibrant murals. Research shows that...
citywatchla.com

Homeless Numbers Are Up Again In LA, And City Hall Wonders Why

In February of this year approximately 69,000 people were homeless in Los Angeles County and 42,000 in the city of Los Angeles. Countywide the homeless population increased by 4.1 % over 2020 and 25.9 % since 2018-2020. In the city the numbers were similar, a 1.7 % increase from 2020 and a 32% increase from 2018-2020.
purewow.com

The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles

No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
