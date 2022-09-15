Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer NoodleDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press
Open letter to the Santa Monica City Council and city officials:
The tragic deaths of a trainee pilot and an instructor at Santa Monica Airport on September 8th are a salutary reminder of the danger we all live with due to the continued operation of the airport before its planned closure in 2029. We grieve for the two lives lost in...
2urbangirls.com
Greystar Property Management neglecting DTLA properties, City deems SB Main uninhabitable
Residents living in SB Buildings located in Downtown Los Angeles have taken to social media to document the horrors of living in a building being neglected by its owner/management company, Greystar. SB Main, located across the street from the Cecil Hotel, was deemed uninhabitable by the City Sept. 1. Residents...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood getting free office space for police department use
Inglewood Councilwoman Dionne Faulk sought larger office space for the police department to use for its community/beat center and commercial real estate firm Upside Crenshaw Holding, LLC answered the call. Upside operates the Crenshaw Imperial Plaza at 2930 W. Imperial Hwy where the property went through extensive upgrades and where...
Another night of takeovers on South L.A. streets
Street takeovers hit two South Los Angeles intersections overnight Saturday. Around midnight, a large gathering of people shut down the intersection of Century Boulevard and Figueroa Street in Vermont Vista. Several people blocked off the intersection while drivers did doughnuts and car stunts, sometimes with their passengers hanging out of the window. The dangerous antics […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
horizonskyline.net
Are Downtown Residents Really Dumping Their Cars for Transit?
The pandemic wasn’t really over in April, but a lot of people, including me, were tired of being shut up at home. I wanted to get out into the world again. I’d been thinking for a while about paying a visit to Los Angeles State Historic Park on the outskirts of Downtown. I finally just got on the train and headed down there.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Developer Plans 136 Units of Housing Near Expo-Bundy Station
A new development could be on the way near the Metro Expo/Bundy station in the future if the plans that Carmel Partners have in store are approved. The plans were submitted recently to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning and would replace six single-family homes currently across the street from Expo/Bundy.
Fire damages several palm trees near Hollywood Bowl
Firefighters quickly knocked down a "stubborn" fire near the Hollywood Bowl, an unusual sight for concertgoers, but no injuries or structure damage was reported.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita organizes an ‘out of this world’ block party
Santa Clarita Valley residents experienced zero-gravity and visited other galaxies as part of the Senses Block Party in Old Town Newhall Thursday night. The city of Santa Clarita hosted its Senses Block Party with the theme being outer space. City organizers brought live music, food trucks, and themed activities for its September installment of the event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police search for thieves seen stealing $10k from business owner in downtown L.A.
A small business owner hopes police find three men suspected of stealing cash from inside her vehicle as she cleaned up after a day of work.
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
2 Shot Behind Google Headquarters in Venice
Venice, Los Angeles, CA: Two men were shot near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 10:47 p.m. The shooting occurred behind Google Venice Headquarters located in the 300 block of Main Street. Los Angeles Police Department...
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theavtimes.com
Antelope Valley Medical Center taking part in AV Walls project
LANCASTER – A mural at Antelope Valley Medical Center is one of the 16 new murals being created this week in Lancaster and Palmdale as part of the Antelope Valley Walls project, which brings international and local artists together to adorn the community with vibrant murals. Research shows that...
Santa Clarita resident captures 35 gallons of rain as part of city program to conserve water
SAVING WATER: The rain water from tropical storm Kay filled up Stacy Fortner's entire 35-gallon barrel. Now, that water can be used around the house instead of tap water.
citywatchla.com
Homeless Numbers Are Up Again In LA, And City Hall Wonders Why
In February of this year approximately 69,000 people were homeless in Los Angeles County and 42,000 in the city of Los Angeles. Countywide the homeless population increased by 4.1 % over 2020 and 25.9 % since 2018-2020. In the city the numbers were similar, a 1.7 % increase from 2020 and a 32% increase from 2018-2020.
purewow.com
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
LAPD officers shoot, kill man holding apparent rifle after family disturbance in South LA
LAPD officers fatally shot a man who was brandishing a weapon - later found to be an airsoft rifle - after a family dispute in South LA.
Man killed by LAPD officers while wielding airsoft gun identified by coroner
A man who was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers while he was apparently armed with a replica assault-style rifle has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Luis Herrera, a 19-year-old Los Angeles resident, was shot and killed by police officers Saturday afternoon in the yard of a home […]
Council Members Consider City Oversight Over Homelessness, Review of LAHSA
Council President Nury Martinez and three other council members called Friday for a review of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's role in addressing the city's homelessness crisis.
Comments / 1