ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Project Canary and Sensirion Connected Solutions Join Forces to Broaden Methane Detection and Quantification Technology in the US Market

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bINFr_0hw8KA0d00

DENVER & STÄFA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--

Project Canary ®, a leading climate data insights and emissions performance company, announced a partnership today with Sensirion Connected Solutions (SCS), a leading provider of sensor-based monitoring solutions. Project Canary’s climate analytics platform now provides upstream and midstream operators access to various methane monitoring sensors, including third party devices, to account for total site emissions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914006007/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

United by joint climate missions and leadership teams who value trust, transparency, and reliability, the innovative new offering of Project Canary and SCS gives customers more choices to impact climate change positively and future-proof their methane detection and quantification strategies.

  • Expands Project Canary customer choice for sensor array fidelity, now offering customer-choice managed hardware schema.
  • SCS Nubo Sphere is a next-gen methane emissions monitoring solution based on metal-oxide technology.
  • The Nubo Sphere sensor nodes offer an exchangeable cartridge system for easy maintenance and future technological upgrades.
  • Next-gen SCS Nubo Sphere sensor nodes are scalable and reliable with a proven track record of supply chain capabilities.
  • All sensor data is integrated into the Project Canary cloud-based analytics and insights portal, including emissions quantification tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and operational risk assessment programs.

“When it comes to measured performance profiles and verifiable climate credentials, our customers are entering into an era of next-gen RSG and updated protocols,” says Project Canary CEO and Co-Founder Chris Romer. “Different pads need different solutions. Customers can address their need for better data to give operational insights by creating customized sensor arrays. This partnership signals our now-open-sensor platform so customers can choose from various managed hardware solutions. Project Canary integrates the best sensors into our platform to provide the highest quality data to meet the market demands for accurate, independent emission profiles.”

“We are seeing a race among companies to provide reliable emissions data and services. Industry leaders in the energy sector want to be ahead of the regulatory curve, and that’s where Project Canary and Sensirion Connected Solutions come in. Together, we enable the energy industry to roll out a scalable, high-quality solution to all gas well sites,” says Dr. Felix Hoehne, General Manager at Sensirion Connected Solutions.

About Project Canary

Project Canary is the leading provider of on-demand climate insights for emission-intensive companies. By integrating a sensor canopy with a real-time portal and in-depth data analytics, the company provides operational insights, emissions data and verified climate attributes for the decarbonization of energy systems while delivering independently-verified climate credentials that support investment, safety, reporting, and disclosure actions. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, the U.S. Colorado-based team includes scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators, all focused on emissions reduction, using a quantifiable, measurement-based approach. www.projectcanary.com

About Sensirion Connected Systems (SCS)

Sensirion Connected Solutions specializes in providing sensor-based, end-to-end solutions and services to improve efficiency and reliability for a more sustainable future. By combining unique innovative sensor technology, data analysis and a well-thought-out user experience, Sensirion Connected Solutions offers easy-to-use and scalable solutions for emission monitoring and predictive maintenance. The company is located in Stäfa, Switzerland, in Berlin, Germany and in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Sensirion Connected Solutions is part of Sensirion, a global leader in the manufacture of digital microsensors for high-performance environmental and flow sensing. www.sensirion-connected.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914006007/en/

CONTACT: Project Canary:mediainquiries@projectcanary.com

SCS:Philipp.Seidel@sensirion.com

KEYWORD: COLORADO EUROPE SWITZERLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET UTILITIES ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES OIL/GAS DATA MANAGEMENT ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GREEN TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Project Canary

PUB: 09/15/2022 02:00 AM/DISC: 09/15/2022 02:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

XPeng Debuts City NGP Pilot Program

GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2022-- XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it has launched the pilot program of City Navigation Guided Pilot (“City NGP”), making it the first Chinese auto company to launch such high-level Advanced Driver Assistance System (“ADAS”) functions for complex urban driving scenarios. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005049/en/ XPENG debuts City NGP Pilot Program as China’s most advanced ADAS function for urban driving (Graphic: Business Wire)
WORLD
The Associated Press

Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft — Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH — will be put under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency, the Economy Ministry said in a statement. As a result, the agency will also control the companies’ shares in the refineries PCK Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil, located in the east and south of Germany. “This is a far-reaching energy policy decision to protect our country,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. “We’ve long known that Russia isn’t a reliable supplier of energy anymore.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
The Associated Press

Bus for COVID-19 quarantine in China crashes, killing 27

BEIJING (AP) — A bus reportedly taking 47 people to COVID-19 quarantine in southwest China crashed in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning, killing 27 and injuring 20 others, media said. The bus overturned on an expressway in Guizhou province, a brief statement from the Sandu county police said, without mentioning any connection to quarantine. The injured were being treated, it said. Chinese business news outlet Caixin said that Sandu officials confirmed that the passengers were “epidemic-related people” being taken from Guiyang, the provincial capital, to Lido county, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast. Guiyang reported about 180 new cases on Friday. China has maintained a strict “zero-COVID” policy that isolates infected people and close contacts to try to contain the spread of the disease.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

CORRECTING and REPLACINGSunLike Lighting, With Proven Effectiveness of Myopia Improvement, to Light up a Major English-Speaking Kindergarten in Korea

ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2022-- Please replace the release dated August 29, 2022, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220828005050/en/ A classroom of Gaepo Appletree Academy where SunLike lighting is installed (Photo: Business Wire)
HOME & GARDEN
The Associated Press

China sanctions Raytheon, Boeing Defense CEOs over Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China announced sanctions on Friday against the CEOs of American defense contractors Raytheon and Boeing Defense over a major U.S. arms sale to rival Taiwan. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning did not specify what the sanctions would be against Gregory Hayes, chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy