The top-performing health plans of 2022, per NCQA
The National Committee for Quality Assurance has named the top-performing health plans of 2022 based on factors that include care quality, patient satisfaction and efforts to keep improving. The ratings were released Sept. 15 and are based on 2021 data from commercial, Medicare, Medicaid and ACA plans that reported HEDIS...
food-safety.com
Stakeholder Input Sought in Evaluation of FDA Human Foods Program
The Reagan-Udall Foundation opened a Stakeholder Portal on September 16, 2022, to collect perspectives and experiences with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA's) human foods program. In addition, the Foundation announced a public meeting of its food-focused Independent Expert Panel. “The Expert Panel wants to hear directly from...
cxmtoday.com
The Evolving Role Of Field Service
Customer service is at the core of customer experience and has arguably seen more change and elevated importance over the past years than any other business function. Yet while disruptions still abound, service’s trajectory, like those of other departments, is uncertain. Service organizations are at the forefront of strategic...
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Offering $150K Worth of Research Grants on Free Inquiry
From FIRE's Call for Proposals; go to that page for more details on just how to apply (and more on the terms of the program):. Summary: The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization, seeks research proposals related to freedom of expression and academic freedom. Grant...
pewtrusts.org
Strong Federal Leadership Needed to Modernize Public Health
“The United States lacks a national public health system capable of protecting and improving health, advancing health equity every day, and responding effectively to emergencies.”. That’s how the Commonwealth Fund Commission on a National Public Health System characterizes the nation’s failure to protect millions of Americans—not just from COVID-19 but...
Agriculture Online
Ag groups receive grant to transition U.S. beef to carbon neutral
American Farmland Trust was awarded a $30 million grant from the USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. The organization will partner with the Integrity Beef Alliance, Indigo Agriculture, Earth Optics, Freedman Heirs Foundation, AgriWebb, Regenified, OpenTEAM, and U.S. Biochar Initiative to transition the U.S. beef supply chain to carbon neutral. The...
World Health Organization
Improving the quality of care for maternal, newborn and child health: implementation guide for national, district and facility levels
Improving the quality of care for maternal, newborn and child health: implementation guide for national, district and facility levels. The Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health, and Ageing launched new Implementation Guidance: Improving the quality of care for maternal, newborn and child health: implementation guide for national, district and facility levels. The Implementation guide is a “living document” that has been developed from the rich implementation experience emerging from the 10 countries in the Network to Improve the Quality of Care for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, and from implementing and technical partners in support of that work. Since 2017, the Network has been working as a leaders learning hub exchanging ideas for implementation, acceleration and scale-up for quality MNH care. This Implementation Guide contains practical guidance for policymakers, programme managers, health practitioners and other actors working to establish and implement quality of care programmes for maternal, newborn and child health at national, district and facility levels. It is intended to help anyone, throughout the health system, who wants to take action to improve the Quality of Care for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health.
