Ouachita County has 114th COVID-19 death
COVID-19 cases rose in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Ouachita County recorded its 114th virus-related death since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,244. Total Active Cases: 99, down seven since Friday. Total Recovered...
April R. Love Community Wellness Fair an ongoing legacy of its namesake in providing health screenings, information
The April Love Foundation held its second annual April R. Love Community Wellness Fair today in Hope. Just as promised on its flyer, those arriving could receive health screenings, give blood, dance to music from a DJ, win prizes and have a grilled chicken dinner. Named for their late daughter...
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief
Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
COVID-19 cases down in Columbia, up in Union and Lafayette counties
Active COVID-19 cases increased in Union and Lafayette counties on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in a five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,241. Total Active Cases: 106, down eight since Thursday. Total Recovered...
Two Arkansas schools named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two schools in Arkansas were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools in an announcement made Friday morning. According to a news release, the recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The schools were Springhill...
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia
CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
Trash Wars in Arkadelphia
A-Town Fitness will host a second annual Trash Wars event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Trash pick-up supplies will be available to volunteers from 8-9 a.m. Participants will also be given a T-shirt. A scavenger hunt is also part of the event, with items...
Columbia County Fair promises more security after 2021 incident
Columbia County Fair & Livestock officials are promising a safe event for this year’s fair following last year’s shooting on the midway, fair officials said. “Security measures have been stepped up and there will be metal detectors and lots of security from the sheriff’s office and the volunteers,” said Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon.
Ledbetter joins SAU's Athletic Communications
Kayte Ledbetter has been named as Southern Arkansas University’s new assistant communications director for Athletics. "I am excited to have the opportunity to bring Kayte back to Magnolia," said Jacob Pumphrey, Sports Communications director. "It is always special when a Mulerider gets to return home and this is no exception. Her love and passion for Mulerider Athletics will fit right in with the department and I can't wait to see how far she takes this new venture in her athletic communications career."
El Dorado will host kickball tournament
The United Way of Union County will host a kickball tournament at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 4 at the Boys & Girls Club fields on North West Avenue in El Dorado. Entry fee for teams is $25 and will benefit the United Way’s annual campaign, which helps fund health and human services programs at 13 local nonprofits.
Real Estate: Spudnut Shopping Center among Columbia County property transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 25 - September 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales, two land sales, and two commercial sales.
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, September 16, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Hayden Tanner Hicks, 26, of Magnolia and Erin Faith Minter, 25, of Buckner, September 15. Mathew Scott Kemp, 29,...
Reginald Easter Takes Can Tabs To Ronald McDonald House
Hope City Board member Reginald Easter donated 5 gallons of aluminum can tabs to the Ronald McDonald House in Little Rock Friday. The charity collects the tabs and can turn them into funding. Director Easter is well-known for his charitable endeavors in Hope.
“She Was Determined To Do Something Great,” Family Members Say Of Missing Arkansas Girl Who Wanted To Join Air Force
18-year-old Mercedes Zaevon Toliver graduated from Prescott High School and dreamed of being in the Air Force. In 2016, she spent the summer studying for the ASVAB test at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas.
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Union County, cases up in three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 active cases rose in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were two new virus-related deaths in Union County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,214. Total Active Cases: 104, up eight since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,011. Total Deaths: 99. COVID-19 Metrics for...
Carnival rides, pageants, shows and food all part of Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show, starting Monday
Get ready for the excitement of the midway, carnival food, livestock and everything fun that goes along with the 85th Columbia County Fair & Livestock show Monday through Saturday. Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon said there is something for everyone at this year’s fair. Delicious food on the midway includes traditional...
NMN Liquor on ABC's "insufficient funds" list
A Magnolia retailer has been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds listing" as of September 6, according to posting on the ABC website this week. According to the report, NMN Liquor at 443 Hwy. 79 South in Magnolia was cited for a $2,930.40 insufficiency. Baljit S. Sarai is permit holder.
Poll: Bookstore has support, but profitability questionable
A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers think that having a general-interest bookstore is a good idea but would likely fail. Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:. “Could Magnolia support a general-interest bookstore?”. The results:. Nice idea, but probably an unprofitable one in...
Logoly State Park announces September 24 clean-up
Logoly State Park near McNeil will participate in the Great Arkansas Cleanup on Saturday, September 24. Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Visitor Center to get supplies, an area to work and a free t-shirt (limited supply). Projects will include trash pickup and park beautification. This event is...
