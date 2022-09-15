ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Ouachita County has 114th COVID-19 death

COVID-19 cases rose in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Ouachita County recorded its 114th virus-related death since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,244. Total Active Cases: 99, down seven since Friday. Total Recovered...
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief

Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases down in Columbia, up in Union and Lafayette counties

Active COVID-19 cases increased in Union and Lafayette counties on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in a five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,241. Total Active Cases: 106, down eight since Thursday. Total Recovered...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Two Arkansas schools named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two schools in Arkansas were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools in an announcement made Friday morning. According to a news release, the recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The schools were Springhill...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia

CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com

Trash Wars in Arkadelphia

A-Town Fitness will host a second annual Trash Wars event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Trash pick-up supplies will be available to volunteers from 8-9 a.m. Participants will also be given a T-shirt. A scavenger hunt is also part of the event, with items...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County Fair promises more security after 2021 incident

Columbia County Fair & Livestock officials are promising a safe event for this year’s fair following last year’s shooting on the midway, fair officials said. “Security measures have been stepped up and there will be metal detectors and lots of security from the sheriff’s office and the volunteers,” said Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Ledbetter joins SAU's Athletic Communications

Kayte Ledbetter has been named as Southern Arkansas University’s new assistant communications director for Athletics. "I am excited to have the opportunity to bring Kayte back to Magnolia," said Jacob Pumphrey, Sports Communications director. "It is always special when a Mulerider gets to return home and this is no exception. Her love and passion for Mulerider Athletics will fit right in with the department and I can't wait to see how far she takes this new venture in her athletic communications career."
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

El Dorado will host kickball tournament

The United Way of Union County will host a kickball tournament at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 4 at the Boys & Girls Club fields on North West Avenue in El Dorado. Entry fee for teams is $25 and will benefit the United Way’s annual campaign, which helps fund health and human services programs at 13 local nonprofits.
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: Spudnut Shopping Center among Columbia County property transactions

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 25 - September 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales, two land sales, and two commercial sales.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Reginald Easter Takes Can Tabs To Ronald McDonald House

Hope City Board member Reginald Easter donated 5 gallons of aluminum can tabs to the Ronald McDonald House in Little Rock Friday. The charity collects the tabs and can turn them into funding. Director Easter is well-known for his charitable endeavors in Hope.
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

NMN Liquor on ABC's "insufficient funds" list

A Magnolia retailer has been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds listing" as of September 6, according to posting on the ABC website this week. According to the report, NMN Liquor at 443 Hwy. 79 South in Magnolia was cited for a $2,930.40 insufficiency. Baljit S. Sarai is permit holder.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Poll: Bookstore has support, but profitability questionable

A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers think that having a general-interest bookstore is a good idea but would likely fail. Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:. “Could Magnolia support a general-interest bookstore?”. The results:. Nice idea, but probably an unprofitable one in...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Logoly State Park announces September 24 clean-up

Logoly State Park near McNeil will participate in the Great Arkansas Cleanup on Saturday, September 24. Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Visitor Center to get supplies, an area to work and a free t-shirt (limited supply). Projects will include trash pickup and park beautification. This event is...
MCNEIL, AR

