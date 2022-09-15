ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, NC

Lee, UP spikers score conference wins

By JOHN CATE JCATE@SANFORDHERALD.COM
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242Uvm_0hw8D6sr00
Lee County’s Mackenzie Baldwin (12), Catherine Battiato (18) and their teammates scored a win over Richmond on Tuesday in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. John Cate | The Sanford Herald

Lee County volleyball returned to action Tuesday evening after a five-day layoff and evened its season record at 5-5 with a straight-set victory over Richmond, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20.

The win evened the Lady Jackets’ conference record at 2-2 headed into an important conference match this evening at Scotland (5-4). Lee’s next three matches are all against the other 3A teams in the SAC, with a road trip to Southern Lee coming next Tuesday and then a visit from Union Pines two days after that. While catching Pinecrest, one of the top 4A programs in the state, is unlikely, the best 3A team in the SAC will go to the state playoffs automatically and be treated as a conference champion in seeding.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, NC
Sports
County
Lee County, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern#Union Pines#Sac
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
1K+
Followers
67
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Sanford Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy