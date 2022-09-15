Lee, UP spikers score conference wins

Lee County’s Mackenzie Baldwin (12), Catherine Battiato (18) and their teammates scored a win over Richmond on Tuesday in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. John Cate | The Sanford Herald

Lee County volleyball returned to action Tuesday evening after a five-day layoff and evened its season record at 5-5 with a straight-set victory over Richmond, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20.

The win evened the Lady Jackets’ conference record at 2-2 headed into an important conference match this evening at Scotland (5-4). Lee’s next three matches are all against the other 3A teams in the SAC, with a road trip to Southern Lee coming next Tuesday and then a visit from Union Pines two days after that. While catching Pinecrest, one of the top 4A programs in the state, is unlikely, the best 3A team in the SAC will go to the state playoffs automatically and be treated as a conference champion in seeding.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.