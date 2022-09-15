ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockcastle County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
clayconews.com

KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
LONDON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody. 19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Rockcastle County, KY
City
London, KY
City
Livingston, KY
Rockcastle County, KY
Crime & Safety
clayconews.com

BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
WKYT 27

KSP arrests Whitley County murder suspect

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Whitley County murder is now in custody. Kentucky State Police says the deadly shooting happened Wednesday night at a home on Patrick Hollow Road. Officials said there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Chadwell. During...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Ksp#The Livingston Community#Possession Of Handgun#Assault 1st#Assault 2nd Degree#Toyota#Rockcastle Ems
q95fm.net

Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Fight turns deadly, Kentucky State Police search for murder suspect

Kentucky State Police say they’re searching for a murder suspect after a fight between two mean turned to deadly gunfire late Wednesday night. At approximately 11:45 PM, Kentucky State Police said they were notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting that took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVQ

Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
LEXINGTON, KY
Johnson City Press

State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"

GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
lakercountry.com

Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot

An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

More details revealed in court for Lexington man accused of murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of murdering another man was in court Friday morning. Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on Sept. 8. During the preliminary hearing, a Lexington police detective said in court that Smith and Adams’s daughter were arguing when he kicked her in the stomach, Adams intervened, and Smith then pulled out a gun. Adams left the room to call 911.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

More details released on Mt. Vernon infant death

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have been released in connection with the death of a Mt. Vernon infant, including the details of a 911 call. According to the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, on September 8, around 12:15 p.m., law enforcement officials were contacted to go to an address in the 400 block of […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
police1.com

Good Samaritans assist officers in finding suspect after chief’s public plea

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Members of the community worked together to help officers catch a fleeing suspect just days after Lexington (Ky.) Police Chief Lawrence Weathers pleaded with the public to “be involved in public safety.”. LEX 18 reported that good Samaritans told officers which direction the suspect was...
wtloam.com

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Is Investigating A Shooting

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called out to investigating a shooting in Science Hill. Deputies say the shooting happened on Fairview Road. Deputies found 71-year-old Claudius Blevins with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say there was an argument between Claudius Blevins and his wife, 71-year-old Margaret Blevins. During the argument, police say Margaret Blevins shot Claudius Blevins multiple times. Claudius Blevins was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital where at last report he was recovering. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
SCIENCE HILL, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy