clayconews.com
SUSPECT IN DEADLY SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY SHOOTING FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER CAPTURE FRIDAY BY KSP TROOPERS IN WHITLEY COUNTY
WILLIAMSBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a suspect entered into NCIC and wanted on an arrest warrant for Murder regarding a fatal shooting in southestern Kentucky has been captured. Martin A. Canada age 48 of Williamsburg, KY. was taken into custody early Friday morning September...
clayconews.com
KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
WKYT 27
Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody. 19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
clayconews.com
CORBIN, KENTUCKY WOMAN WANTED ON WARRANT OF ARREST FACING DOZENS OF CHARGES IN LAUREL COUNTY AFTER BEING TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN KNOX CO.
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed arrested Wanda L. Evans age 57 of Corbin on Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM. The arrest occurred in Knox County (on a Laurel Sheriff’s Office case) and the accused was...
clayconews.com
BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
clayconews.com
Troopers From KSP Post 11, London, Capture Wanted Fugitive In Rockcastle County, Kentucky
MOUNT VERNON, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Monday, September, 12, 2022 KSP Post 11 Troopers located and arrested a wanted fugitive in southeastern, Kentucky. Woodrow Lamb, 45 of Mount Vernon, KY. was arrested after being located in the Livingston Community of Rockcastle County. Charges for...
WKYT 27
KSP arrests Whitley County murder suspect
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Whitley County murder is now in custody. Kentucky State Police says the deadly shooting happened Wednesday night at a home on Patrick Hollow Road. Officials said there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Chadwell. During...
clayconews.com
FATAL SHOOTING IN WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY SPARKS KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AND SEARCH FOR SUSPECT FROM WILLIAMSBURG
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (September 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 11:45 PM, KSP Post 11, London was notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting which took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
q95fm.net
Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Arrests Two Washington State Men with 1 Pound of Cocaine in Lyon County, Kentucky
KUTTAWA, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that just before 11:00am CT on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, Troopers with KSP, Post 1 observed a silver 2021 Subaru Impreza traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 24 in Livingston County. Troopers stopped the vehicle in Lyon County for the speeding violation.
Fight turns deadly, Kentucky State Police search for murder suspect
Kentucky State Police say they’re searching for a murder suspect after a fight between two mean turned to deadly gunfire late Wednesday night. At approximately 11:45 PM, Kentucky State Police said they were notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting that took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
WTVQ
Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
Johnson City Press
State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"
GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
clayconews.com
Fatal UTV Collision at Junction of Highway 2024 and Sammy Peters Road in Owsley County claims Ricetown Woman's Life
BOONEVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police, is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is investigating a single UTV vehicle collision that occurred just before 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the junction of KY-2024 and Sammy Peters Road in Owsley County. The initial investigation indicates a 2021...
lakercountry.com
Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot
An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
WTVQ
More details revealed in court for Lexington man accused of murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of murdering another man was in court Friday morning. Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on Sept. 8. During the preliminary hearing, a Lexington police detective said in court that Smith and Adams’s daughter were arguing when he kicked her in the stomach, Adams intervened, and Smith then pulled out a gun. Adams left the room to call 911.
More details released on Mt. Vernon infant death
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have been released in connection with the death of a Mt. Vernon infant, including the details of a 911 call. According to the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, on September 8, around 12:15 p.m., law enforcement officials were contacted to go to an address in the 400 block of […]
police1.com
Good Samaritans assist officers in finding suspect after chief’s public plea
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Members of the community worked together to help officers catch a fleeing suspect just days after Lexington (Ky.) Police Chief Lawrence Weathers pleaded with the public to “be involved in public safety.”. LEX 18 reported that good Samaritans told officers which direction the suspect was...
wtloam.com
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Is Investigating A Shooting
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called out to investigating a shooting in Science Hill. Deputies say the shooting happened on Fairview Road. Deputies found 71-year-old Claudius Blevins with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say there was an argument between Claudius Blevins and his wife, 71-year-old Margaret Blevins. During the argument, police say Margaret Blevins shot Claudius Blevins multiple times. Claudius Blevins was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital where at last report he was recovering. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
