Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: 'Abhorrent and unacceptable'
Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
Oxford High School shooter's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, denied appeal
An Oakland County judge on Wednesday denied an appeal request from the parents of the 2021 Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, which was filed months ago. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald charged James and Jennifer Crumbley with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each in connection with the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, which their son is accused of orchestrating. The shooting left four students dead and seven others injured.
Herm Edwards, Arizona State part ways after tough loss to Eastern Michigan
Arizona State and Herm Edwards decided to part ways on Sunday following the Sun Devils’ 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan just hours prior to the dismissal. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson announced the decision. Edwards and Arizona State were also the subjects of an NCAA investigation into questionable recruiting practices.
Tua Tagovailoa's monster game propels Dolphins to stunning comeback victory over Ravens
The Miami Dolphins are off to a different start to the regular season, and their comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens showed they might be for real this year. Miami was down by 21 points against Baltimore twice in the game — at halftime and in the third quarter — and still managed to completely shock the Ravens, 42-38.
