Los Angeles County, CA

3d ago

No because as sheriff I don't keep incriminating evidence in my home I keep it in the Bandito's club house and they don't know where that is.😝

Don't Even
3d ago

California/ and corrupt leaders go hand in hand.

Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing

The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
SANTA MONICA, CA
thelocalmalibu.com

Data Dump in Mitrice Richardson Case with Hopes in Getting the Public’s Help Solving the 13 Year Old Cold Case

A large ominous cloud has been hanging over the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department since Mitrice Richardson disappeared thirteen years ago and the clouds only became darker when her body was found 11 months later, approximately six miles from the Lost Hills Station where she was released shortly after midnight on September 17th, 2009.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Mother of inmate who died at men's central jail sues LA County Sheriff's Department

The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies.Terry Lovett's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and civil rights violations. The mother of the late Jalani Lovett seeks unspecified damages.An LASD representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.Jalani Lovett died last Sept. 22, allegedly from fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to the suit, which further states he was housed in a Men's Central Jail...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Crime & Safety
daystech.org

Editorial: Villanueva, L.A.’s loosest cannon and pettiest cop

The potential proof that armed Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies confiscated from the house of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl on Wednesday included her cell phone, private pc — and videotapes of the TV present she starred in 60 years in the past, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.” Maybe that’s a sign of how deep L.A.’s sheriff thinks this suspected conspiracy goes — Kuehl, and her alleged co-conspirator, activist Patti Giggans, may need been planning to collude on a no-bid contract because the Nineteen Fifties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Sheila Kuehl
Rob Bonta
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills

Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant

With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened.It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills. According to a police report obtained by CBSLA, the LASD's newly promoted narcotics Lieutenant Howard Fuchs got into a "heated dispute" with a woman at the famed restaurant. As she left on foot, he allegedly got into his white SUV and used "Find My iPhone" to find her on the street....
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Mother Jones

The LA County Jail Has Been Chaining Mentally Ill Men to Chairs for Days

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As a criminal justice reporter here at Mother Jones, I get emails and letters every week detailing the horrific conditions at correctional facilities. But when I read one about what’s been happening at the Los Angeles County jail, the biggest jail in the country, my jaw actually dropped open.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Two men charged with breaking into Rep. Bass' Baldwin Vista home

The Los Angeles County District Attorney has charged the two men accused of breaking into Congresswoman and Mayoral candidate Karen Bass's Baldwin Vista home. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, are accused of stealing two guns from the congresswoman's home on Sept. 9. "Everyone deserves to be safe in their home," said District Attorney George Gascón. "Gun thefts have increased since the pandemic began. Many of these stolen guns are then used to commit violent crimes."According to the complaint, the two guns taken from Bass' home were .38 caliber revolversBoth men were charged with one count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm. They were expected to be arraigned on Friday. RELATED: LAPD arrests 2 people in burglary of Karen Bass' homeWhen authorities arrested the suspects, Munoz provided the alias of Matias Milito, while Espinoza used the alias of Baltazar Rodriguez. They were both booked under their aliases.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Pasadena police arrest murder suspect; DA files multiple charges

A 21-year-old Los Angeles man is in custody Saturday in connection with a January murder in Pasadena. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Jeovani Pluma as a suspect in the Jan. 1 killing of 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, a native of El Salvador, said Lt. Keith Gomez.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

2 charged with stealing guns from home of Rep. Karen Bass

Two men have been formally charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for allegedly breaking into the home of U.S. Congresswoman and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass and stealing two firearms. District Attorney George Gascón announced that Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were each charged with one felony count of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TheDailyBeast

‘Witch Hunt’ Accusations Fly After Deputies Raid County Supervisor’s Home

Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home and office were raided by sheriff’s investigators Wednesday looking into an award allegedly given to a nonprofit organization the supervisor is connected with—but local officials were quick to decry the search as a “witch hunt.” The news comes after an investigation by local officials and the Los Angeles Times found a network of officers targeting vocal critics and political opponents of Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva. “This is a bogus, vindictive, politically motivated witch hunt by a corrupt sheriff with a track record of abusing his power and trying to silence and intimidate his critics,” L.A. City Council member Mike Bonin said in a statement, championing Kuehl’s integrity as a public official. The Civil Rights and Public Integrity Detail team, reportedly comprised of nine men and women, notably targeted L.A. County Inspector General Max Huntsman, the department’s top watchdog, and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, both of whom called for Villanueva’s resignation in 2020, according to the Los Angeles Times.Read it at Los Angeles Times
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman settles with Kaiser after employee allegedly recorded her undressing

NORWALK, Calif. – A woman has reached a settlement of a lawsuit she filed against Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified...
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

Suspect who attacked man at Blue Line station in Willowbrook arrested

The suspect who allegedly attacked a father at the Compton Blue Line station in March, which resulted in the death of the victim, has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Ayala was exiting the train when he was assaulted by the suspect. He suffered "blunt force head trauma" after falling to the ground and hitting his head on the concrete. LA County Sheriffs released a photo of the man they believe is the suspect last week and announced today that they have arrested Ayala's killer. The suspect, who has not been identified and was taken into custody on Wednesday, is due in court Friday. Ayala unfortunately died three days after the attack on March 13. He left behind a son and was described as a passionate soccer player who graduated from Manual Arts Senior High School and studied botany at Cal State Northridge.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
