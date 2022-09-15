Read full article on original website
Comment Commando
3d ago
No because as sheriff I don't keep incriminating evidence in my home I keep it in the Bandito's club house and they don't know where that is.😝
Don't Even
3d ago
California/ and corrupt leaders go hand in hand.
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: LASD says lawyer was fired on same day warrant was challenged
LOS ANGELES - The counsel to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s Office has reportedly terminated the sheriff's department's lawyer two days after a search warrant was served at the home of Supervisor Shelia Kuehl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing
The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
thelocalmalibu.com
Data Dump in Mitrice Richardson Case with Hopes in Getting the Public’s Help Solving the 13 Year Old Cold Case
A large ominous cloud has been hanging over the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department since Mitrice Richardson disappeared thirteen years ago and the clouds only became darker when her body was found 11 months later, approximately six miles from the Lost Hills Station where she was released shortly after midnight on September 17th, 2009.
Mother of inmate who died at men's central jail sues LA County Sheriff's Department
The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies.Terry Lovett's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and civil rights violations. The mother of the late Jalani Lovett seeks unspecified damages.An LASD representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.Jalani Lovett died last Sept. 22, allegedly from fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to the suit, which further states he was housed in a Men's Central Jail...
Editorial: Villanueva, L.A.’s loosest cannon and pettiest cop
The potential proof that armed Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies confiscated from the house of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl on Wednesday included her cell phone, private pc — and videotapes of the TV present she starred in 60 years in the past, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.” Maybe that’s a sign of how deep L.A.’s sheriff thinks this suspected conspiracy goes — Kuehl, and her alleged co-conspirator, activist Patti Giggans, may need been planning to collude on a no-bid contract because the Nineteen Fifties.
foxla.com
Controversary grows over LA sheriff's handling of CCW permits
Controversy continues to grow over CCW permits. There are allegations that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is showing favoritism over who gets those permits, particularly people who donated to his campaign.
Los Angeles police officers shoot man holding realistic-looking airsoft rifle
Los Angeles police officers on Saturday shot and killed a man who was seen brandishing what was later determined to be a realistic-looking airsoft rifle. Two officers responded to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street around 1:20 p.m. following a domestic violence call, police said. The area was about nine miles south of Downtown Los Angeles.
LAPD officers shoot, kill man holding apparent rifle after family disturbance in South LA
LAPD officers fatally shot a man who was brandishing a weapon - later found to be an airsoft rifle - after a family dispute in South LA.
Santa Clarita Radio
L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills
Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant
With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened.It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills. According to a police report obtained by CBSLA, the LASD's newly promoted narcotics Lieutenant Howard Fuchs got into a "heated dispute" with a woman at the famed restaurant. As she left on foot, he allegedly got into his white SUV and used "Find My iPhone" to find her on the street....
Former USC Dean Agrees To Plead Guilty To $100K Bribe Of Then LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas
Federal prosecutor say Marilyn Flynn has admitted to funneling the money from Ridley-Thomas' campaign account through the university — and into his son’s nonprofit.
The LA County Jail Has Been Chaining Mentally Ill Men to Chairs for Days
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As a criminal justice reporter here at Mother Jones, I get emails and letters every week detailing the horrific conditions at correctional facilities. But when I read one about what’s been happening at the Los Angeles County jail, the biggest jail in the country, my jaw actually dropped open.
Two men charged with breaking into Rep. Bass' Baldwin Vista home
The Los Angeles County District Attorney has charged the two men accused of breaking into Congresswoman and Mayoral candidate Karen Bass's Baldwin Vista home. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, are accused of stealing two guns from the congresswoman's home on Sept. 9. "Everyone deserves to be safe in their home," said District Attorney George Gascón. "Gun thefts have increased since the pandemic began. Many of these stolen guns are then used to commit violent crimes."According to the complaint, the two guns taken from Bass' home were .38 caliber revolversBoth men were charged with one count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm. They were expected to be arraigned on Friday. RELATED: LAPD arrests 2 people in burglary of Karen Bass' homeWhen authorities arrested the suspects, Munoz provided the alias of Matias Milito, while Espinoza used the alias of Baltazar Rodriguez. They were both booked under their aliases.
Pasadena police arrest murder suspect; DA files multiple charges
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man is in custody Saturday in connection with a January murder in Pasadena. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Jeovani Pluma as a suspect in the Jan. 1 killing of 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, a native of El Salvador, said Lt. Keith Gomez.
2 charged with stealing guns from home of Rep. Karen Bass
Two men have been formally charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for allegedly breaking into the home of U.S. Congresswoman and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass and stealing two firearms. District Attorney George Gascón announced that Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were each charged with one felony count of […]
Family of man who died in Riverside County jail files wrongful death claim
The family claims there's more they don't know about the death of Richard Matus Jr. However, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco says there's no mystery, saying the preliminary cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.
‘Witch Hunt’ Accusations Fly After Deputies Raid County Supervisor’s Home
Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home and office were raided by sheriff’s investigators Wednesday looking into an award allegedly given to a nonprofit organization the supervisor is connected with—but local officials were quick to decry the search as a “witch hunt.” The news comes after an investigation by local officials and the Los Angeles Times found a network of officers targeting vocal critics and political opponents of Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva. “This is a bogus, vindictive, politically motivated witch hunt by a corrupt sheriff with a track record of abusing his power and trying to silence and intimidate his critics,” L.A. City Council member Mike Bonin said in a statement, championing Kuehl’s integrity as a public official. The Civil Rights and Public Integrity Detail team, reportedly comprised of nine men and women, notably targeted L.A. County Inspector General Max Huntsman, the department’s top watchdog, and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, both of whom called for Villanueva’s resignation in 2020, according to the Los Angeles Times.Read it at Los Angeles Times
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
2urbangirls.com
Woman settles with Kaiser after employee allegedly recorded her undressing
NORWALK, Calif. – A woman has reached a settlement of a lawsuit she filed against Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified...
Suspect who attacked man at Blue Line station in Willowbrook arrested
The suspect who allegedly attacked a father at the Compton Blue Line station in March, which resulted in the death of the victim, has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Ayala was exiting the train when he was assaulted by the suspect. He suffered "blunt force head trauma" after falling to the ground and hitting his head on the concrete. LA County Sheriffs released a photo of the man they believe is the suspect last week and announced today that they have arrested Ayala's killer. The suspect, who has not been identified and was taken into custody on Wednesday, is due in court Friday. Ayala unfortunately died three days after the attack on March 13. He left behind a son and was described as a passionate soccer player who graduated from Manual Arts Senior High School and studied botany at Cal State Northridge.
