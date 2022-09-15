ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmond, IA

KGLO News

High Quality Jobs application for proposed Mason City golf car, electric vehicle manufacturer to be decided Friday

DES MOINES — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors during their meeting tomorrow in Des Moines will consider a financial assistance application for the company that recently announced they were purchasing the former ShopKo building in Mason City and transforming it into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly facility.
MASON CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Body found in Iowa river identified

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. The body was found near 390th Street and Raven Ave. The female has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson, 45, of Northwood. Olson’s cause of death has not been released at this time. The Worth […]
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations

MASON CITY — A Mason City nail salon has been fined $7500 for numerous violations of the health code. VV Nails & Spa at 4013 4th Southwest has entered into a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences after a public health investigator found 13 different violations during an unannounced visit to the salon on February 14th.
MASON CITY, IA
City
Belmond, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Iowa City, IA
104.5 KDAT

Extra Money a Source Of Shame, Not Pride for Small Iowa Town

Imagine not having to pay property taxes for the year, but for a very embarrassing reason. The town of Zearing, Iowa, in Story County, is in that predicament after its officials failed to submit a budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. Well, they didn't exactly fail to do it, they were just late. Budget submission is due to the state by March 31 and according to Iowa Starting Line, officials in the town of 528 didn't file until July 5.
STORY COUNTY, IA
algonaradio.com

Opponents of Pipeline Project Question Company’s Easement Claim

The Iowa company that’s proposing to pipe carbon dioxide from Midwest ethanol plants and store it underground in North Dakota says it’s secured the rights to more than half of the land it needs for its route through Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions says it’s partnered with 800 Iowa landowners to sign 14-hundred easement agreements. But Jessica Mazour with the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club says she’s not convinced Summit has the backing it says it does.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Body found in rural Worth County

Authorities responded to a call Friday morning of a body found in rural Worth County. According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a resident called to report they had discovered a body in the Shell Rock River while on a regular morning walk near the intersection of 390th Street and Raven Avenue, southeast of Kensett.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon

An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Western Iowa Today

Pocahontas Area Superintendent Responds To Concerns

(Pocahontas, IA) — The Pocahontas Area Schools superintendent is responding to a petition that challenges his ongoing employment with the district. The petition regarding Joe Kramer cites concerns over issues including staff turnover, declining enrollment, alleged retaliation, spending issues, and a possible hostile working environment. Those issues were brought up by several residents during the public comments’ session at this week’s Pocahontas Area school board meeting. Kramer says he’s listening to the concerns of those coming to board meetings and utilizing resources to best meet student needs. The district has recently moved the locations of the board meetings to better accommodate the public and has also improved its live streaming service.
POCAHONTAS, IA
KIMT

Woman's body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County identified

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a woman found in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning. Authorities say Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood has been identified. Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank previously said his office had a good idea of who the woman is because of a tattoo.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

2 teens involved in Cerro Gordo Co. rollover crash

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Two north Iowa teens were involved in a rollover crash where a vehicle caught fire. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle driven by Saige Kingery, 17, of Mason City, drove off the road at the intersection of Hickory Ave. and 295th St.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Iowa man identified in fatal Interstate 35 crash Thursday afternoon

UPDATE: According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, IA was killed in a crash on I-35 Thursday afternoon. No other information has been given at this time. —PREVIOUS STORY— (ABC 6 News) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn...
KCCI.com

Police: Girl shot at party in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting investigation is underway in Webster County after a girl was shot. It happened just after 11:30 Friday night, after reports of a large party off of 225th Street. The girl was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. After several interviews,...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Spirit Lake Man Loses Life in Freeborn County Crash

Albert Lea, MN (KICD) — A Spirit Lake man died in a single vehicle crash on Northbound I-35 in Freeborn County Minnesota on Thursday. According to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 64 year old Larry Bamsey was driving a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer and struck a guard rail just before 3 pm. The semi caught fire and Bamsey ultimately succumbed to injuries. The Glenville and Albert Lea Fire Departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted State Troopers at the scene.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Western Iowa Today

Mathis finds voters in new 2nd District aren’t aware of candidates

(Mason City, IA) — Mason City, along with Cerro Gordo, Worth, Floyd, Mitchell, and Butler are now in Iowa’s Second Congressional District. Democrat Liz Mathis of Hiawatha discovered Tuesday while knocking on doors in Mason City that some people don’t know who the candidates are in their new district. She says the people she talked to thought they were still in the Fourth District and that Randy Feenstra was going to be on the ballot. Mathis’ campaign is airing television ads as a first step and are working to be sure people know who’s running. Mathis is running against incumbent Republican Ashley Hinson from Marion, who is currently representing Iowa’s First District.
MASON CITY, IA

