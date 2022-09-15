Read full article on original website
KGLO News
High Quality Jobs application for proposed Mason City golf car, electric vehicle manufacturer to be decided Friday
DES MOINES — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors during their meeting tomorrow in Des Moines will consider a financial assistance application for the company that recently announced they were purchasing the former ShopKo building in Mason City and transforming it into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly facility.
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
KGLO News
Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations
MASON CITY — A Mason City nail salon has been fined $7500 for numerous violations of the health code. VV Nails & Spa at 4013 4th Southwest has entered into a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences after a public health investigator found 13 different violations during an unannounced visit to the salon on February 14th.
Extra Money a Source Of Shame, Not Pride for Small Iowa Town
Imagine not having to pay property taxes for the year, but for a very embarrassing reason. The town of Zearing, Iowa, in Story County, is in that predicament after its officials failed to submit a budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. Well, they didn't exactly fail to do it, they were just late. Budget submission is due to the state by March 31 and according to Iowa Starting Line, officials in the town of 528 didn't file until July 5.
Northbound I-35 closed near Iowa border due to serious crash
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. Northbound Interstate-35 is shut down near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon following a crash. The closure at County Road 5 in Freeborn County is expected to be in effect until roughly 7 p.m., according...
algonaradio.com
Opponents of Pipeline Project Question Company’s Easement Claim
The Iowa company that’s proposing to pipe carbon dioxide from Midwest ethanol plants and store it underground in North Dakota says it’s secured the rights to more than half of the land it needs for its route through Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions says it’s partnered with 800 Iowa landowners to sign 14-hundred easement agreements. But Jessica Mazour with the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club says she’s not convinced Summit has the backing it says it does.
Sioux City Journal
myaustinminnesota.com
Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon
An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
Pocahontas Area Superintendent Responds To Concerns
(Pocahontas, IA) — The Pocahontas Area Schools superintendent is responding to a petition that challenges his ongoing employment with the district. The petition regarding Joe Kramer cites concerns over issues including staff turnover, declining enrollment, alleged retaliation, spending issues, and a possible hostile working environment. Those issues were brought up by several residents during the public comments’ session at this week’s Pocahontas Area school board meeting. Kramer says he’s listening to the concerns of those coming to board meetings and utilizing resources to best meet student needs. The district has recently moved the locations of the board meetings to better accommodate the public and has also improved its live streaming service.
KGLO News
DCI called in to help after Northwood woman’s body found in Shell Rock River
NORTHWOOD — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to help Worth County authorities after a Northwood woman’s body was recovered from the Shell Rock River on Friday. The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says the body of 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson was found in the...
KIMT
KIMT
2 teens involved in Cerro Gordo Co. rollover crash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Two north Iowa teens were involved in a rollover crash where a vehicle caught fire. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle driven by Saige Kingery, 17, of Mason City, drove off the road at the intersection of Hickory Ave. and 295th St.
One injured after shots fired at Iowa party with teenagers
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after gunshots rang out at a late night party with teenagers on Friday. At approximately 11:39 p.m. law enforcement responded to a call about an incident that occurred at a party in the 2500 block of 225th Street in rural Webster County. When officers arrived, they discovered […]
KAAL-TV
KCCI.com
Police: Girl shot at party in Webster County
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting investigation is underway in Webster County after a girl was shot. It happened just after 11:30 Friday night, after reports of a large party off of 225th Street. The girl was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. After several interviews,...
KAAL-TV
Iowa Board of Pharmacy sanctions 9 Iowa Walgreens for several alleged violations
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has sanctioned nine Iowa Walgreens pharmacies for several alleged violations. On May 3, 2022, the Iowa Board of Pharmacy found probable cause to file a statement of six charges against the Mason City Walgreens, located at 1251 4th St. SW. The charges are below.
kicdam.com
Mathis finds voters in new 2nd District aren’t aware of candidates
(Mason City, IA) — Mason City, along with Cerro Gordo, Worth, Floyd, Mitchell, and Butler are now in Iowa’s Second Congressional District. Democrat Liz Mathis of Hiawatha discovered Tuesday while knocking on doors in Mason City that some people don’t know who the candidates are in their new district. She says the people she talked to thought they were still in the Fourth District and that Randy Feenstra was going to be on the ballot. Mathis’ campaign is airing television ads as a first step and are working to be sure people know who’s running. Mathis is running against incumbent Republican Ashley Hinson from Marion, who is currently representing Iowa’s First District.
