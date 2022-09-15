Read full article on original website
WSET
Informational meeting scheduled for next phase of renewal project in downtown Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg invites the public to an informational meeting to discuss the next phase of the Downtown renewal project. This meeting is happening Thursday at 6:00 p.m. and it will take place at the Lynchburg Grand Hotel. Light refreshments will be provided at...
WSET
Be a Part of Lynchburg History with the Virginia 10 Miler!
Thousands of people will soon be taking to the streets of the Hill City as part of the Virginia 10 Miler. Emily chats with the race director about the long history of this race, this year's plan for the 10 Miler, the 4 Miler run and walk, and the plans for the Amazing Mile Children's Run!
WSET
Superheroes unite at River Ridge Mall for meet and greet
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, the Superheroes of Lynchburg were united at River Ridge Mall. Heroes of all sizes were invited for a meet and greet with some of the biggest heroes of all time like Batman, Superman, Captain America, and more. A Game Truck was parked outside...
WSET
Traffic light on Route 130 intersection in Madison Heights out, being repaired
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is sharing with the public a traffic alert in Madison Heights. The traffic lights at the BUS29 and Route 130 intersection (area of Sheetz) are out deputies said. They also said to use caution and treat this intersection as...
WSET
Anglers Park to be affected when paving work begins
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation announced that there will be paving work at Anglers Park. This park will be affected beginning Monday they said. Danville Parks and Recreation said that park users will not be able to park in the main parking lot adjacent to the restroom facility from 3 p.m. on September 19th until late afternoon on September 23rd.
WSET
1 man dead from fire on Lewis Church Road, estimated damage is $75K : Firefighters
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning. This was at approximately 4:57 a.m. Sunday. This fire was at the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Chruch Road in the Fort Lewis area. When crews first arrived they found a...
WSET
Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to fire in Market Square area
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke FireEMS responded to a fire incident in the Market Square area of downtown. This fire happened on Saturday morning. The fire was reported in the 100 block of Campbell Ave. SE. Crews identified a fire that the building's fire sprinkler system had put out.
WSET
Amherst County Public Schools debuts new electric school buses, gets grant for a third
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County Public Schools began running two electric buses earlier this September and another new electric bus is already in the works. The district said they would like to thank the Amherst County School Board, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, and the staff at American Electric Power for the funding to make this possible.
WSET
Danville Public Schools moves along with plans to improve G.W. HS, Johnson Elementary
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Plans to improve school buildings in one Southside community are moving along. Danville City Public Schools Board members got an update on the district's Capital Improvement Projects at their meeting on Thursday night. They got to see a video showing an update on the construction...
WSET
Shots fired reported on 9th Street NW/West in Charlottesville: Police
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Shots fired call was reported to Charlottesville Police on early Sunday morning. University of Virginia Police Department posted on Facebook. The reported incident occurred at 12:43 a.m in the area of 9th street NW/West in Charlottesville. Charlottesville police responded to the area. Witnesses reported...
WSET
Lynchburg railroad crossing to temporarily close while crews repair rail defect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A railroad crossing will be closing temporarily in the Hill City for crews to make repairs. On Tuesday, September 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the railroad crossing at Concord Turnpike will be temporarily closed to all traffic in order to allow crews from CSX to repair a rail defect.
WSET
'Guys with ties' program in Franklin Co. featured on NBC News in 2020, shown designed tie
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Franklin County schools shared their "Guys with ties" program at Rocky Mount Elementary School. This program idea started with Dr. Lisa Newell the district said. She asked Mr. Swann about starting a group of fifth grade boys for the program. Mr. Swann helped make...
WSET
Parks Automotive Group grows, introduces 'world-class' Parks Luxury of Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Parks Automotive Group announced the Grand Opening of Parks Luxury of Roanoke including Parks Acura Roanoke, BMW of Roanoke, and Audi Roanoke on Thursday. Previously owned by Duncan Automotive Group, the group said these three dealerships will provide a premium, upscale buying experience to match...
WSET
One year later: Where do things stand after uprising at Lynchburg Adult Detention Center?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We’re finally learning more about the inmate uprising at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center last August that caused widespread damage to an entire unit. Police swarmed the area for hours until it ended some 12 hours later. In the aftermath, more than $100,000 in...
WSET
UVA joins Virginia schools in offering one-time credit to keep in-state tuition flat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia Board of Visitors today approved a one-time $690 credit to in-state undergraduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The school said the credit is equivalent to the 4.7% increase in tuition that was adopted in 2021 for this academic year. Tuition...
WSET
Amtrak's Crescent Train back in service after rail union reaches deal
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Amtrak's Crescent Train made its first stop in Lynchburg Saturday morning after the threat of a railway labor strike forced Amtrak to adjust its schedules this week. Nearly 60,000 railway union workers threatened to strike amid contract negotiations this week. The rail union reached a...
WSET
'All aboard:' Railroad-themed restaurant to open up in the Hill City
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — A nostalgic and train station-themed restaurant is opening soon in Lynchburg. The owner of the Railroad Cafe, who was born and raised in Lynchburg, Jimmie Harless, said it's a family-style restaurant. He said they'll serve American food like hamburgers, steak, gravy, meatloaf, chicken sandwiches, and...
WSET
20-year-old Callaway man dead, in Franklin Co. crash :VSP
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Friday, September 16 at 6:15 p.m. This incident occurred on Route 615 in Franklin County. Police said that the Toyota pickup was traveling on east Route 619...
WSET
WATCH: Crews work on water main break shooting in the air
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — A water main break in Altavista sent streams of water into the air as crews worked to fix it on Tuesday. In this video crews are standing in mud while the jets of water shoot overhead, but the Town of Altavista took to Facebook to thank them for helping.
WSET
'Why we have to do the things that we do:' LPD begins 2022 Citizens Police Academy
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — More than a dozen folks came together on Thursday to learn about what it takes to be a police officer the Hill City. The Lynchburg Police Department held the first session of its 2022 Citizen Police Academy. Katie Jennings, the community engagement specialist at LPD,...
