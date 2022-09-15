DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation announced that there will be paving work at Anglers Park. This park will be affected beginning Monday they said. Danville Parks and Recreation said that park users will not be able to park in the main parking lot adjacent to the restroom facility from 3 p.m. on September 19th until late afternoon on September 23rd.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO