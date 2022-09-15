ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Be a Part of Lynchburg History with the Virginia 10 Miler!

Thousands of people will soon be taking to the streets of the Hill City as part of the Virginia 10 Miler. Emily chats with the race director about the long history of this race, this year's plan for the 10 Miler, the 4 Miler run and walk, and the plans for the Amazing Mile Children's Run!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Superheroes unite at River Ridge Mall for meet and greet

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, the Superheroes of Lynchburg were united at River Ridge Mall. Heroes of all sizes were invited for a meet and greet with some of the biggest heroes of all time like Batman, Superman, Captain America, and more. A Game Truck was parked outside...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Anglers Park to be affected when paving work begins

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation announced that there will be paving work at Anglers Park. This park will be affected beginning Monday they said. Danville Parks and Recreation said that park users will not be able to park in the main parking lot adjacent to the restroom facility from 3 p.m. on September 19th until late afternoon on September 23rd.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to fire in Market Square area

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke FireEMS responded to a fire incident in the Market Square area of downtown. This fire happened on Saturday morning. The fire was reported in the 100 block of Campbell Ave. SE. Crews identified a fire that the building's fire sprinkler system had put out.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Amherst County Public Schools debuts new electric school buses, gets grant for a third

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County Public Schools began running two electric buses earlier this September and another new electric bus is already in the works. The district said they would like to thank the Amherst County School Board, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, and the staff at American Electric Power for the funding to make this possible.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

Shots fired reported on 9th Street NW/West in Charlottesville: Police

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Shots fired call was reported to Charlottesville Police on early Sunday morning. University of Virginia Police Department posted on Facebook. The reported incident occurred at 12:43 a.m in the area of 9th street NW/West in Charlottesville. Charlottesville police responded to the area. Witnesses reported...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Parks Automotive Group grows, introduces 'world-class' Parks Luxury of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Parks Automotive Group announced the Grand Opening of Parks Luxury of Roanoke including Parks Acura Roanoke, BMW of Roanoke, and Audi Roanoke on Thursday. Previously owned by Duncan Automotive Group, the group said these three dealerships will provide a premium, upscale buying experience to match...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Amtrak's Crescent Train back in service after rail union reaches deal

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Amtrak's Crescent Train made its first stop in Lynchburg Saturday morning after the threat of a railway labor strike forced Amtrak to adjust its schedules this week. Nearly 60,000 railway union workers threatened to strike amid contract negotiations this week. The rail union reached a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

'All aboard:' Railroad-themed restaurant to open up in the Hill City

Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — A nostalgic and train station-themed restaurant is opening soon in Lynchburg. The owner of the Railroad Cafe, who was born and raised in Lynchburg, Jimmie Harless, said it's a family-style restaurant. He said they'll serve American food like hamburgers, steak, gravy, meatloaf, chicken sandwiches, and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

20-year-old Callaway man dead, in Franklin Co. crash :VSP

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Friday, September 16 at 6:15 p.m. This incident occurred on Route 615 in Franklin County. Police said that the Toyota pickup was traveling on east Route 619...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

WATCH: Crews work on water main break shooting in the air

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — A water main break in Altavista sent streams of water into the air as crews worked to fix it on Tuesday. In this video crews are standing in mud while the jets of water shoot overhead, but the Town of Altavista took to Facebook to thank them for helping.
ALTAVISTA, VA

