Conshohocken, PA

CBS Philly

The Tileworks of Bucks County hosting first ever Boneyard sale for 50th anniversary

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County pottery and tile museum is marking its 50th anniversary this weekend. Eyewitness News was in Doylestown to get a preview of The Tileworks of Bucks County's first Boneyard sale. If you've ever been curious about the building with all those chimneys off of Swamp Road in Doylestown, get ready to duck and discover Tileworks. "This is where Mercer started digging and had the big idea to build this place," Katia McGuirk, executive director of Tileworks said. The Tileworks is a working history museum and contemporary pottery inside of a Bucks County national historic landmark built by...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store

With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

Two fireworks shows are planned for September 23-24

There are two upcoming fireworks shows planned in Whitpain Township. The first is a private event on September 23rd at 9:00 p.m. at Bluestone Country Cub. The second is part of the Whitpain Community Festival at Montgomery County Community College on September 24th at 8:15 p.m.
WHITPAIN TOWNSHIP, PA
Conshohocken, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Conshohocken, PA
City
Hollywood, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
VISTA.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Mysterious Manor Home Steeped in Kennett Square History

A stately manor home on 3.7 stunning acres with seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Kennett Square. Cedarcroft is one of the most famous homes in the Philadelphia region. It was built in 1860 by famous world traveler Bayard Taylor. Ralph Waldo Emerson, John Greenleaf Whittier, and Horace Greeley are just some of the many legendary guests to stay here.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
phillygrub.blog

Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County Designer House and Gardens opens Sunday

The Village Improvement Association’s 47th Bucks County Designer House & Gardens offers more than 20 design areas throughout the house and gardens. Open for touring from Sunday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 16, Broadhurst is located at 2942 Holicong Road in Holicong (Buckingham Township). There is no parking at...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Philly

Explosion at Quakertown home under investigation

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a home in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over a home at Route 313 and Thatcher Road in Quakertown.CBS3 was told the home partially exploded around 1:30 p.m. Friday.It's unclear if there was anyone home at the time of the explosion or if anyone was injured.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
townandtourist.com

20 Best Restaurants in King of Prussia, PA (Hand Picked By A Local!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Pennsylvania is a beautiful state and has many lovely places to live. Among the top twenty is King of Prussia, home to the third largest mall in America! The name comes from a tavern opened there in 1769, built within a barn from 1719 when Quakers founded the first town in the area. The owner of the tavern wanted to honor King Frederick II of Prussia, hence the name of the tavern and now the town.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Daily Voice

SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'

A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Roads Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of several state highways in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties will be restricted next week for operations to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across southeastern Pennsylvania, the state Department of Transportation reported. Milling and paving work in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police sources: Suspect wanted in Rittenhouse Square rape in custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Eyewitness News spoke with the Chairman of the Board for the Rittenhouse Square Final Art Show, Sandra...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

