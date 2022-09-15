Read full article on original website
Al Mikhalev
3d ago
These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned," WHAT ABOUT THE REST OF THE HARD WORKING NON UNION CITIZENS.
Last Man Standing
3d ago
Unions are basically government sanctioned terrorist groups. See how they just were getting ready to hold the US population hostage by threatening a nationwide strike? Businesses that provide critical services in the US should be forbidden from unionizing.
GWCN3
3d ago
why is it so bad to have better wages and healthcare? if the jobs were already better, there'd be no need to unionize.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
