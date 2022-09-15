Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former "NXT" wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged. Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full." Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
Backstage Update On Jeff Hardy's AEW Status
Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June following his DUI arrest, and since that time he has been in rehab to recover from his addiction. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestling veteran is expected to be out of rehab soon, and back inside the ring.
Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'
Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
Braun Strowman Reflects On His WWE Release: 'It Was A Hard Pill To Swallow'
During 2020 and 2021, WWE let go of over 200 talent signed to the company, including several major stars. One of the most shocking, however, was former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who was positioned at the time of his release as a top star within the company. However, like many former WWE stars, the resignation of Vince McMahon and ascension of Paul "Triple H" Levesque led to Strowman making his shocking return to the company at the beginning of September, causing destruction and chaos in the process. The former world champion spoke about his release as a guest on "WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves."
New AEW Fight Forever Sneak Peek Features Look At Paul Wight Vs. CM Punk Match
"AEW Fight Forever" is being showcased overseas and due to that, fans are getting a better look at the gameplay. THQ Nordic Games has a booth at the Tokyo Game Show in Japan and Twitter user "@MonsterBrunch" was on hand to share some images, footage and feedback regarding the highly anticipated video game. Several tweets have been shared but one features a match between CM Punk and Paul Wight.
Brian Pillman Jr. Comments On AEW All Out Brawl
The bedlam following the All Out 2022 press conference has been on many AEW fans' minds since the event occurred on September 4. This has led to many members of the AEW roster being asked what personal knowledge they have of the situation, and many have been either tight-lipped or generally unaware of the situation themselves.
Bayley Names WWE NXT Star Who Helped Her Get Back Into Ring Shape
Bayley made her return at SummerSlam back in July after recovering from a torn ACL. On her journey to return to WWE TV, she had some assistance from a top NXT act. During an appearance on "Casual Conversations," Bayley revealed which NXT star played a huge role in her recovery process.
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Liv Morgan On SmackDown
Shotzi officially turned babyface this past Friday on "SmackDown" when she rescued Raquel Rodriguez from a three-on-one attack at the hands of Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. However, WWE reportedly had a different creative direction for the segment prior to the show. According to Fightful Select,...
Backstage Update On Ezekiel's Future In WWE
The Monday night after WrestleMania 37 saw a new star debut in WWE. That's the night Elias' younger brother Ezekiel appeared on "WWE Raw" for the first time. Despite what Kevin Owens kept telling us, the two insisted they are different people. However, we haven't seen Ezekiel or any of...
Huge Update On WWE's Plan For Logan Paul And Roman Reigns
Plans for Logan Paul on WWE TV appear to be much bigger than fans anticipated. Paul has been taking aim at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as of late and is scheduled to appear on Friday night's episode of "SmackDown" to address what's next for him. It looks like we already have an answer.
Backstage News On Triple H Planning More Surprises
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became WWE's head of creative, he has wasted little time putting his imprint on the promotion's main roster, including bringing back several former WWE Superstars. Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bordeaux have all made their returns to the company since Triple H took control following Vince McMahon's retirement, but that might not be the end of the surprises.
Maria Kanellis Says Former WWE Gimmick Shielded Her From Backstage Sexism
Maria Kanellis wrestled in WWE under the name Maria from 2005 until 2010, originally getting her start in the wrestling business as part of one of the Diva Searches WWE did back in the Ruthless Aggression era. Kanelils did not find championship success in her first run with the company, however, she did compete in two different WrestleManias, most notably teaming with Ashley against Beth Phoenix and Melina at WrestleMania 24. In her run with WWE, Kanellis did not play the smartest woman in the world, and apparently, that did not stop onscreen. While on an Interview With James, Kanellis described how her gimmick was able to help her backstage when the cameras were not rolling.
WWE Announces Bayley's First Match On SmackDown In Over A Year
Over the past month and a half, the recently returned Bayley has been running her rounds on "WWE Raw" alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, collectively known as Damage CTRL. Since the trio's first appearance together at SummerSlam in July, Bayley has pinned the "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, and Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Although it appears the former champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah are not done with Damage CTRL.
Max Caster Makes Request Of The Acclaimed Fans
Max Caster is an AEW star who is one half of the tag team that, in their thoughts, everyone loves, The Acclaimed, alongside Anthony Bowens, a pairing that receives some of the loudest cheers from crowds weekly. The two formerly had a faction with the entire Gunn Club, that being Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn, however, they turned on The Acclaimed. A few weeks later in AEW, Billy's sons then turned on him and he joined back up with Bowens and Caster. Bowens began a saying with Billy that has grown popular, and even got the audience singing at the last AEW, that being "Scissor me Daddy Ass!"
Corey Graves On What The Usos Told Him About Bringing Solo Sikoa Into The Bloodline
Solo Sikoa won't be getting any special treatment backstage or on the road despite his relation to Roman Reigns and the Usos, at least according to WWE commentator Corey Graves. Graves spoke on the "After the Bell" podcast about an airport conversation between himself and Jimmy and Jey Uso regarding their brother and his recent debut.
Why The Viking Raiders Did Not Compete For WWE Tag Title Shot On SmackDown
This week on "SmackDown" four of WWE's top tag teams went toe to toe in a Fatal Four-Way Match to decide the new number one contenders for The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Hit Row, Imperium, New Day, and The Brawling Brutes went at it during the main event, a match which saw Butch and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes come out on top. They'll get their title shot against The Usos on next Friday's "SmackDown."
WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
WWE SmackDown Results (09/16) - Fatal Four-Way #1 Contenders Match, Logan Paul Addresses The WWE Universe
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE SmackDown" on September 16, 2022!. A fatal four-way match to determine who the new number one contenders will be for The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championships will be held, featuring New Day, The Brawling Brutes, Hit Row and Imperium. The match was originally slated to take place on the September 5 edition of "Raw", but was cut short after Braun Strowman made his surprise return to the company and took out all of the competitors in the match.
Braun Strowman's WWE In-Ring Return Announced
For the first time in over 16 months, Braun Strowman will wrestle a match for WWE on next week's "SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was announced on this week's show that Strowman will face Otis in his first match back to the company. The match was set up after "The Monster Among Men" had a physical altercation with Otis & Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Strowman had initially taken out Ma.çé and Mån.sôör as the Maximum Male Models prepared to walk down the ramp to display their "Back to School" collection. After Strowman annihilated the MMM members, Gable would run down to the ring to confront him, a week after Strowman had attacked Alpha Academy in his official return to the blue brand show.
DDP Describes How He Expects Triple H To Book WWE
Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of WWE, stepping away from all his roles within the company. Since McMahon announced his retirement, former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis has had his contract terminated amid investigations into hush money paid by McMahon to silence sexual misconduct allegations. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are now the co-CEOS of WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque is leading the company's creative direction as its Chief Content Officer. On "DDP Snake Pit," WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page described how he expects Triple H to book WWE moving forward.
