Putin Gave Up a Major Win in Ukraine in Favor of Waging War: Report
A new report suggests that a proposed peace deal between Russia and Ukraine that stipulated that Ukraine not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was rejected by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the war's inception. Reuters cited three individuals close to Russian leadership, reporting that an agreement was struck...
Putin: 'impossible' to isolate Russia, Moscow will turn to Middle East
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said it would be "impossible" to isolate Russia and that Moscow would defy the West's attempts to push Russia off the global stage.
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia's setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a "new era" in international relations.
Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes -Putin ally
Aug 26 (Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO.
Trump Repeats Praise of 'Smart' Putin, Touts Xi's 'Iron Fist' Rule of China
"I got to know a lot of the foreign leaders and unlike our leader, they're at the top of their game," the former president said on Saturday during a rally.
CNBC
Russia could be like 'North Korea on steroids' when Putin is replaced, former Kremlin advisor says
Economist Sergei Guriev on Friday warned that Russia could become like "North Korea on steroids" when President Vladimir Putin is replaced. "It's very hard to predict what will come after Putin. The reason for that is Putin has built his regime in a way nobody can replace him," Guriev said.
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Putin Tells Europe To Undo Sanctions For Gas: 'If You Have An Urge, If It's So Hard For You, Just Lift The Sanctions'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if Europe wants more gas, it should lift sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. What Happened: While speaking to the media at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan on Friday, Putin said Russia had nothing to do with Europe's energy crisis. He blamed the EU for its "green agenda" causing the energy crisis and said the Kremlin would fulfill its energy obligations.
Putin and Zelensky court major allies as Ukraine makes war gains over Russia
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are each courting major allies Thursday, seeking to prop up their efforts in a war whose fortunes have tilted toward Ukraine in recent days. In Uzbekistan’s ancient Samarkand, Putin was hoping to break through his international isolation...
China's Xi arrives in Uzbekistan -Chinese state media
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Uzbekistan for a state visit on Wednesday night, Chinese state media reported, to be followed by meetings with several foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Putin says Ukraine government is 'illegitimate regime'
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday repeated his assertion that the Ukrainian government is an "illegitimate regime," saying it was founded after a "coup" in 2014.
China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization comes at a time when Putin is isolated abroad following his invasion of Ukraine. Beijing's relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India are strained by disputes over technology, security and territory.The event in the ancient sultanate of Samarkand is part of Xi's first foreign trip since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years...
China’s support for war in Ukraine remains vague after meeting with Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional summit in Uzbekistan on Thursday, in light of Russia’s reportedly strained status in Ukraine. The two countries have established a sort of alliance since the war began in Ukraine in February. However, during the televised meeting,...
China's Top Officials Signal Russia Support Ahead of Xi-Putin Meet
Signs of China's continued backing of Russia in the past week have set the tone for the first in-person meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin since the invasion of Ukraine six months ago. Xi is due in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, for what will be his first foreign trip...
Former Putin aide says Russian political system in state of shock
Abbas Gallyamov, who was a Putin speechwriter, predicts Russia’s elites will begin looking to replace Putin within the next several months
Putin celebrates Iran joining Asian security alliance including China
Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated Iran’s entrance into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a Central Asian security alliance that includes China as well. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said they had signed a memorandum of obligations to join the alliance, which is holding a summit this week in Uzbekistan, according to Reuters.
BBC
Round-up: Zelensky in freed city, while Scholz says Putin remains undaunted
As Ukraine continued to wage its counter-offensive against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky went to the newly recaptured north-eastern city of Izyum on Wednesday. During his visit to the city, a key logistics hub, Mr Zelensky thanked troops and oversaw a flag-raising ceremony. He pledged that the Ukrainian flag would return...
NBC News
Former Ambassador to Russia: Putin ‘overreached in Ukraine'
As Ukraine gains ground in the war with Russia, debate on who is to blame for the war is mounting within Russia and fingers are pointing at Vladimir Putin, former Russian Ambassador Michael McFaul said. “I think it’s inconceivable that Putin-ism ... will be in place five or ten years from now,” McFaul said.Sept. 12, 2022.
CNBC
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. In his first comment on the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin said: "Let's see how it develops and how it ends." He noted that Ukraine has tried to strike civilian infrastructure...
Putin Doesn't Have Sufficient Manpower, UK Military Chief Reportedly Says: 'His Forces Are Thin On The Ground'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is failing on all of his military strategic objectives, U.K. Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday. The military official said Putin’s desire "to subjugate" Ukraine wasn’t going to happen. Russia’s efforts to capture the Ukrainian...
