Newsweek

Putin Gave Up a Major Win in Ukraine in Favor of Waging War: Report

A new report suggests that a proposed peace deal between Russia and Ukraine that stipulated that Ukraine not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was rejected by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the war's inception. Reuters cited three individuals close to Russian leadership, reporting that an agreement was struck...
Xi Jinping
Vladimir Putin
Ebrahim Raisi
Narendra Modi
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Benzinga

Putin Tells Europe To Undo Sanctions For Gas: 'If You Have An Urge, If It's So Hard For You, Just Lift The Sanctions'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if Europe wants more gas, it should lift sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. What Happened: While speaking to the media at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan on Friday, Putin said Russia had nothing to do with Europe's energy crisis. He blamed the EU for its "green agenda" causing the energy crisis and said the Kremlin would fulfill its energy obligations.
The Independent

China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization comes at a time when Putin is isolated abroad following his invasion of Ukraine. Beijing's relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India are strained by disputes over technology, security and territory.The event in the ancient sultanate of Samarkand is part of Xi's first foreign trip since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years...
China
Russia
WashingtonExaminer

Putin celebrates Iran joining Asian security alliance including China

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated Iran’s entrance into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a Central Asian security alliance that includes China as well. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said they had signed a memorandum of obligations to join the alliance, which is holding a summit this week in Uzbekistan, according to Reuters.
BBC

Round-up: Zelensky in freed city, while Scholz says Putin remains undaunted

As Ukraine continued to wage its counter-offensive against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky went to the newly recaptured north-eastern city of Izyum on Wednesday. During his visit to the city, a key logistics hub, Mr Zelensky thanked troops and oversaw a flag-raising ceremony. He pledged that the Ukrainian flag would return...
NBC News

Former Ambassador to Russia: Putin ‘overreached in Ukraine'

As Ukraine gains ground in the war with Russia, debate on who is to blame for the war is mounting within Russia and fingers are pointing at Vladimir Putin, former Russian Ambassador Michael McFaul said. “I think it’s inconceivable that Putin-ism ... will be in place five or ten years from now,” McFaul said.Sept. 12, 2022.
CNBC

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. In his first comment on the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin said: "Let's see how it develops and how it ends." He noted that Ukraine has tried to strike civilian infrastructure...
