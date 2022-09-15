DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. We are entering a fairly active pattern across Central Iowa and much of the Upper Midwest over the next few days. A complex of thunderstorms continues to progress east into West-Central Iowa this morning and will likely continue to push east toward the Ames/Des Moines areas by 5-6 a.m. These storms will likely linger through mid-late morning and the midday hours, especially over Central and eastern portions of the state. Attention will then turn to our western and southwest counties later this afternoon — roughly around 5-6 p.m. for the potential of redeveloping storms along the remnant outflow boundaries from the morning storms and cold front located to our west. These will have the potential to turn severe given the strong increase and turning of winds with height and modest instability and moisture. The main threats with this evening's storms will primarily be large hail and damaging wind gusts. As of now, the tornado threat is highly conditional as the temperatures near the ground and the lowest levels of the atmosphere may be too cool from the morning storms to support tornado development. If we end up seeing more instability develop than anticipated and warm air rebound over our southwest counties this afternoon, that would increase the tornado threat.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO