Faculty Recognized for Promotion, Tenure Accomplishments
Congratulations to the faculty from across each of UNO's six academic colleges that recently earned promotion and tenure designations. A group of 32 University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) faculty were recently recognized for being promoted in rank to lecturer, associate professor, or professor with many being awarded continuous appointments (i.e. tenure) as well.
Congrats to the 2022 CAS Award Winners
The College of Arts and Sciences honored the recipients of the 2022 award winners for outstanding teaching and research at an event on September, 9, 2022. The winners included:. Danielle Battisti (History) Roxi Kellar (Biology) Adam Weaver (Psychology) Excellence in Teaching Awards (Full-time and Part-time) Farrah Grant (Geography/Geology), Full-time Instructor.
