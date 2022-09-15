ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should the Atlanta Braves move Matt Olson down in the lineup?

By Dylan Mathews, Jon Chuckery Show
 3 days ago

Not only has the month of September been brutal for Matt Olson, but he's been struggling ever since the All-Star Break. In the month of September, Olson has a .105 batting average, is 4-for-38 at the plate (which includes 13 strikeouts), and those four hits include just one home run and four RBI.

Even though that is really bad, there could be a good reason for it. Olson leads all MLB in games played with 142, and has not missed a single game.

Maybe he just needs a day off, and that reset could help get him going again.

“I know we don’t have a lot of options at first base, but they gotta get Olson going,” Jon Chuckery expands on his thoughts. “If you told me Snitker dropped him down to seven, [I] wouldn’t be mad at that.

“I wouldn’t be mad at all if he dropped him down to the number seven spot, even if that meant playing Marcell Ozuna out in left field and hitting him above Matt Olson.”

Whatever the remedy is to get Olson going, the Braves need to give it to Matt as soon as possible because with the Braves being neck deep in a division race with the New York Mets, they need their cleanup hitter to start cleaning up.

