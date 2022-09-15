They are no longer working royals and as such their Duke and Duchess should be removed. If you leave a company and stop working for them you don’t keep your title associate with your prior employer - neither should they.
They wanted out, then the titles should be removed. Markel is using the title for stardom. It's common knowledge she was looking for a way to boost her "B" status and a prince was the way to do it. Remove their titles and force them to live off her poorly rated "career".
OKAY SO MEGHAN IS AN ATTENTION GRABBER trying to be SOMETHING SHE CLEARLY IS NOT AND THAT IS A 🤬👑 PRINCESS! SHE FAKE AND I FEEL BAD BECAUSE PRINCE HARRY REMINDS ME MOST OF HIS MOTHERS HABITS, HER HUMANITY TOWARDS THE WORLD. HARRY SHOULD DIVORCE MEGHAN THE MANIPULATOR AND START SERVING HIS COUNTRY AGAIN! RIP QUEEN ELIZABETH, I KNOW THEY HAVE A MATCHING ENSEMBLE FOR YOU IN HEAVEN YOU NEVER MET A COLOR THAT YOU COULDNT MATCH!!!👑❤😇🙏🌷
