Glad your speaking up..Women ..BIOLOGICAL women..NOT chemically altered pseudo " females" Should not have to compete against these Guys!! .let the.." Caitlyn" jenner types Only compete with other Males..period
yes we do need to protect, all females! not ones pretending to be female. get your own. sports leagues. women fought hard for our rights. not to be confused with any other gender rights.
Isn't this idiotic administration famous for the phrase "follow the science?" So they say that men can compete in women's sports, they proclaim men can have babies and that abortion isn't murder but it's a woman's right when in fact they can't even define what a woman is! And we are expected to believe everything thing they say about climate change and any other lie they probigate. Amazing that there are so many foolish and gullible people who believe such tripe.
Comments / 101