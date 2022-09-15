Roundup: Newark Catholic's Lattimer fires 36

Caylee Lattimer shot 36 at Cumberland Trail on Wednesday to lead the Newark Catholic girls golf team to a victory against Watkins Memorial, 170-180.

Following Lattimer for NC were Sam Spearman and Alli Doehring at 44 apiece and Leah Moberg 46.

Watkins' Gracie James shot an impressive 31 to take medalist honors. Mallory Myers 42, Bailey Moyer's 53 and Jacy Severance's 54 rounded out the scoring for the Warriors.

FIELD HOCKEY

Granville blanks Berlin

Morgan Parker and Cassidy Predieri scored for Granville (4-4) in a 2-0 victory against Olentangy Berlin.

GIRLS TENNIS

Watkins sweeps

Kaiya Minier, 5-7, 6-0, 1-0 (15-13), at No. 1 singles and Claudia Schaar, 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-4), at No. 3 singles each rallied for three-set victories, leading Watkins Memorial to a 5-0 victory against Teays Valley.

Abigail Richardson, 6-3, 7-5, also won at No. 2 singles, and Payton Zerkle and Terah Severance, 6-2, 6-1, and Jenna Share and Riley Janiszewski, 6-2, 6-3, won doubles matches for the Warriors (7-5).

GIRLS SOCCER

Lakewood ties

McKenna Clem made an eye-popping 35 saves for Lakewood (3-1-4), preserving a scoreless draw with visiting Sheridan.