ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

8 important funeral etiquette tips, before the Queen is laid to rest

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vr1eD_0hw7ve7100
Lifestyle

Dignitaries, prime ministers, presidents and key figures from around the world will join the royal family to pay their last respects to the longest ever reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral on Monday September 19.

The service will be televised from Westminster Abbey, which can hold around 2,00 people, before the coffin is moved to the Queen’s final resting place at King George VI memorial chapel.

Funerals are incredibly emotional and difficult for those close to the deceased, and for guests it can be challenging to know the right things to do and say. While most funerals are not as intensely watched as the Queen Elizabeth’s, there are still some dos and don’ts to bear in mind.

1. Be mindful of the circumstances of their death

Etiquette expert William Hanson (williamhanson.co.uk) says: “If someone was the Queen’s age say, reaching the end of their life naturally, avoid phrases like, ‘She had a good innings’ and slang like that. Instead say something like, ‘She reached such a wonderful age.’

“If circumstances are unknown as to how someone died, discussion on how they died – say conversations about substance abuse or suicide – are totally inappropriate.”

2. Avoid using your phone

There is often a lot of hanging about at funerals, but being on your phone may appear disrespectful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTYPe_0hw7ve7100
More people are opting for brighter clothing at funerals (Alamy/PA)

“If you are waiting for the cortege or waiting around for any reason, don’t take a personal phone call, and if you must, go to your car or somewhere totally out of the way,” says Hanson.

Equally, even if the funeral is shaping up to be a reunion, don’t take photos. “Now isn’t the time for selfies or photographs. Find somewhere else and avoid doing in front of immediate family,” Hanson says.

3. Take instruction from the family on what to wear

Funeral attire has changed somewhat over the past decade.

He explains that those who have died “may have wanted bright, happy, jolly colours, but if you don’t know what has been asked for, go in a dark suit, black tie and shoes. For ladies, black too, be it a dress or trouser suit.”

As Hanson says: “You don’t get an invitation which would indicate a dress code like a wedding so it is very tricky to know. Don’t be afraid to ask.”

Similarly, keep culture and religious affiliation in mind and do your research. Some cultures may encourage different colours. Hinduism for example asks that funeral goers wear white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mk5G_0hw7ve7100
(Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

4. Share a happy story with those grieving

When it comes to talking to the bereaved, Hanson advises: “Tell stories of kindness with family of the deceased.”

But avoid euphemistic language. “Traditionally in the royal family and aristocracy, use of the words ‘passed away’ is euphemistic – say what you mean, call a spade a spade. They have died.”

5. Don’t offer help you cannot give

When reaching out to the family, Hanson says you should write something rather than text. “Letters mean so much more especially in times of grief. Offer your help, if there is anything you can do, but only say it if you really mean it and it is doable.”

If you are far away or work hours that mean physically helping them would be a challenge, don’t make an empty promise, just offer your sympathies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSVQ0_0hw7ve7100
Support the grieving how you can, with kind words or acts of support (Alamy/PA)

6. Follow the family’s wishes with flowers and donations

According to Jeremy Field OBE, managing director of funeral directors CPJ Field: “Many families prefer to see in-memory donations to a chosen charity rather than money spent on flowers. It is down to personal choice.

“In terms of messages, being authentic and writing from the heart is most important. There’s no formula. That the effort is made brings significant comfort for many grieving families”.

There may also be cultural factors involved with gifting and donating at a funeral or celebration of life, so it’s best to ask or do some research.

7. Nod as the coffin passes

Field says: “A court bow or nod of the head when a coffin passes is respectful. If you’re wearing a hat you should remove it. It is also appropriate to stop and do this as you walk past the place where you know the coffin is lying.

“Remaining quiet as the coffin passes you, arrives outside the funeral venue or is carried into the funeral ceremony is also appropriate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NY8C1_0hw7ve7100
It is customary to remove a hat (Alamy/PA)

8. Leave the front row for immediate family

“For the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II there will be protocols about who sits where,” explains Field. “In contemporary funerals the first row is kept for immediate family and those who were particularly close to the deceased person.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What will happen today as the Queen is laid to rest?

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday, which was dubbed D-Day+10 or D+10 in the Operation London Bridge plan for events following the monarch’s death. Here is a timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours. – Lying in state. The lying...
U.K.
newschain

George and Charlotte to attend state funeral for great-grandmother the Queen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the Queen’s state funeral, the order of service has shown. The nine-year-old future king and his seven-year-old sister will gather with 2,000 people in Westminster Abbey to remember their late great-grandmother on Monday, as millions watch the televised service across the globe.
U.K.
newschain

William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil

The Queen’s eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved granny’s coffin ahead of the final day of the lying in state. The Prince of Wales, at the head of the coffin, with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
William Hanson
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Reuters

Order of service for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday when world leaders will join King Charles and the British royal family to bid farewell to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children surround her coffin in sombre vigil

The King and his siblings have stood in silent contemplation as they guarded their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall. The Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – took part in the vigil on Friday as a steady stream of mourners filed past to pay their final respects.
U.K.
newschain

Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen

The Duke of York has paid tribute to his mother the Queen, with the nation set to hold a minute’s silence to mourn the late monarch’s death. At 8pm, the country will observe the silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Funerals#Etiquette#Tips#Funeral Directors#Uk#Lifehacks
newschain

What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

Thousands of people continue to queue to pay their respects to the Queen as the final full day of her lying in state begins and heads of state continue to arrive in London ahead of Monday’s funeral. Here is a breakdown of what will happen in the coming days.
U.K.
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the Gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
newschain

Queen to be laid to rest in historic state funeral

The Queen is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral. Crowds of mourners are expected to flock to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
newschain

Camilla recounts shoe mishap on wedding day which made Queen laugh

The Queen Consort has shared a personal memory of the Queen who saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on Camilla’s wedding day. Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla also described the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” but also how her gaze could be a little withering if you “dare question” her equestrian knowledge.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Google searches for ‘How long is the queue now?’ spike by more than 2,000% in UK

UK searches for how long the queue is to see the Queen lying in state have spiked by more than 2,000%, according to new data from Google Trends. Thousands have joined the public queue to pay their respects in front of the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, even prompting a brief 40-minute pause when it hit full capacity and an official estimate for the queuing time reached at least 14 hours on Friday.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy