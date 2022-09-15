Read full article on original website
Days after 3 St. Louis Public Schools students were shot, superintendent speaks up
ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis Public School students - two 16-year-olds and a 9-year-old - were shot between Sunday and Monday this week. One of the teens died. That prompted a powerful and stern message from Superintendent Kelvin Adams at the Tuesday, Sept. 13 school board meeting. "I'm...
myleaderpaper.com
Culver’s to be built in Crystal City on site of former Bandana’s
A Culver’s restaurant is coming to Crystal City. The restaurant will be built at 200 S. Truman Blvd. (Hwy. 61-67) on the site where a Bandana’s restaurant operated before it was destroyed by a fire in March 2013. The site has been vacant since then. Jim Robinson of...
Alestle
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
KMOV
Missouri Eastern Correctional Center workers hospitalized after toxic exposure outside of prison
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- Four staff members of the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center were taken to the hospital after a toxic exposure. It was not immediately known what they were exposed to. A spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Corrections said the exposure did not happen at the prison. They...
Washington Missourian
Cronin leads New Haven runners at Linn
That’s how the New Haven cross country program approached Saturday’s Linn Invitational.
Archdiocese of St. Louis begins process of choosing which parishes will stay, which will go
The archdiocese of St. Louis has been planning a restructuring of churches and schools for years, and is holding listening sessions this fall for churchgoers to join and add their input and ideas.
Washington Missourian
Week 4 Football - Union 52, Pacific 14
Here was no slowing down the Union aerial assault in Week 4. The Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) marched into Paciifc (0-4, 0-2) on a mission and threw for five touchdown passes in the first half on the way to a 52-14 victory.
Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.
ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
Washington Missourian
Softball Lady ’Cats roll to victory over Hermann
Union’s softball Lady ’Cats completed their sweep of Gasconade County Four Rivers Conference teams Tuesday afternoon, winning in Hermann, 12-2. “We hit the ball well,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Kids Fishing Derby packs Lions Lake
Washington's 23rd annual Kids Fishing Derby drew 105 young anglers to Lions Lake Saturday. While that was below the 154 that signed up, it was well above the 75 people they have averaged previously. Organizers credited the increase to having online registration available this year. The event is put on...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely UPS distribution center to open Sept. 26
The United Parcel Service distribution center under construction in Pevely is expected to open Sept. 26, providing about 110 permanent jobs, UPS officials said. In addition, the package delivery company soon will hire dozens of people for seasonal work. Delivery trucks departing from the 36,000-square-foot building at 8921 Weier Road...
kttn.com
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
Washington Missourian
Changes being made to Union open play basketball
The Union Parks and Recreation Department is making changes to its Wednesday night open gym basketball after seeing low attendance. Basketball will now be offered from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays for adults.
St. Louis Catholic Church wants to hear feedback on upcoming changes
There are big changes coming to more than 150 Catholic churches in the St. Louis area.
Washington Missourian
Boys Soccer — Borgia at Union
Union defeated Borgia, 1-0, in boys soccer action Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Stierberger Stadium.
St. Louis soccer stadium is on hold due to damage from a city project
St. Louis new soccer stadium is now on hold due to damage from a city project outside the 22,500-seat arena.
mymoinfo.com
Appeals Court Rules Against Jefferson County in Lawsuit
(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court’s ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Augusta lines up for Harvest Festival Parade
The Augusta Harvest Festival Parade was a key event in a weekend of festivities in the St. Charles County community. People lined the streets for the parade, which featured around 20 floats, including a group from Augusta Elementary School and a nursery that handed out free pumpkins. Other weekend events...
