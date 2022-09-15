ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Alestle

Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday

An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Local
Missouri Education
Union, MO
Education
City
Union, MO
Washington Missourian

Week 4 Football - Union 52, Pacific 14

Here was no slowing down the Union aerial assault in Week 4. The Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) marched into Paciifc (0-4, 0-2) on a mission and threw for five touchdown passes in the first half on the way to a 52-14 victory.
UNION, MO
5 On Your Side

Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.

ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Board Of Education#K12#Union S Prairie Dell
Washington Missourian

Softball Lady ’Cats roll to victory over Hermann

Union’s softball Lady ’Cats completed their sweep of Gasconade County Four Rivers Conference teams Tuesday afternoon, winning in Hermann, 12-2. “We hit the ball well,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said.
HERMANN, MO
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Kids Fishing Derby packs Lions Lake

Washington's 23rd annual Kids Fishing Derby drew 105 young anglers to Lions Lake Saturday. While that was below the 154 that signed up, it was well above the 75 people they have averaged previously. Organizers credited the increase to having online registration available this year. The event is put on...
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely UPS distribution center to open Sept. 26

The United Parcel Service distribution center under construction in Pevely is expected to open Sept. 26, providing about 110 permanent jobs, UPS officials said. In addition, the package delivery company soon will hire dozens of people for seasonal work. Delivery trucks departing from the 36,000-square-foot building at 8921 Weier Road...
PEVELY, MO
kttn.com

Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers

A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Changes being made to Union open play basketball

The Union Parks and Recreation Department is making changes to its Wednesday night open gym basketball after seeing low attendance. Basketball will now be offered from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays for adults.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Boys Soccer — Borgia at Union

Union defeated Borgia, 1-0, in boys soccer action Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Stierberger Stadium.
UNION, MO
mymoinfo.com

Appeals Court Rules Against Jefferson County in Lawsuit

(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court’s ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Augusta lines up for Harvest Festival Parade

The Augusta Harvest Festival Parade was a key event in a weekend of festivities in the St. Charles County community. People lined the streets for the parade, which featured around 20 floats, including a group from Augusta Elementary School and a nursery that handed out free pumpkins. Other weekend events...
AUGUSTA, MO

