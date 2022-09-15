Kidnapped New Orleans nun details harrowing ordeal: ‘Prayer sustained me’

Sister Suellen Tennyson, left, was taken from her bed in Yalgo, Burkina Faso.

A Catholic nun from New Orleans who was kidnapped while working in west Africa, contracted malaria as she was held for nearly five months and was ultimately freed, said reciting prayers helped her survive her ordeal.

“Prayer sustained me,” Suellen Tennyson, 83 and a former principal of a Catholic elementary school, told the in-house newspaper of the New Orleans archdiocese. “That was the thing that kept me going because I had nothing.”

Tennyson’s account to the Clarion Herald is the most complete retelling yet of a case that drew international headlines and involvement from the FBI, the US air force and a US embassy more than 6,000 miles from her home in suburban New Orleans.

A former international leader of the Marianites of Holy Cross, a Catholic order, Tennyson started work at a medical mission in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, in 2013.

Throughout 2021 and this year, attacks by armed Islamist groups and unlawful killings carried out by state forces and pro-government militias have destabilized Burkina Faso, according to Human Rights Watch.

In early April, armed men raided the complex Tennyson shared with two other nuns and lay staffers.

The intruders – members of a Muslim sect – shot up a truck and other possessions then took Tennyson, at gunpoint and by motorcycle, deep into the forests of west Africa.

Blindfolded and gagged, she did not have her shoes, her glasses or her medicines.

Tennyson said she had no idea where she was being taken or why, before she was handed over to another Muslim group.

“But from the beginning,” she told the Clarion Herald, “I was asking God to please use this for good.”

She used paper and a pen one of her captors gave her to keep count of the days she was held and note whenever she was relocated, drawing a horizontal line each time she was moved, to visually break up her captivity into segments.

Tennyson said her captors did not physically harm her as they forced her to sleep outside, under a tent of branches and leaves. One even began washing her feet after realizing a toenail had been mangled and bloodied during the initial motorcycle ride. She joked with another that she couldn’t run away even if she wanted to do so.

“I can’t run, and I don’t know the way!” she recalled telling him.

She endured a bout with malaria and lost 20lb on a diet of spaghetti, rice, sardines and coffee. She was lonely and uncertain. She didn’t have any books to take her mind off her plight.

Tennyson told the Clarion Herald she soothed herself by reflecting on whatever scripture she could remember and reciting prayers and Bible verses first memorized as a child. She would also sing the hymn Amazing Grace.

“I went through my mass every day,” said Tennyson, who grew up in a region with nearly 400,000 Catholic residents.

Most of all, Tennyson said, she asked God for the strength to be “peacefully patient”.

In August, her captors moved her by motorcycle on a trek across three rivers. Tennyson said she could barely hang on and spent much of the ride begging to rest.

Eventually, the nun and her captors approached another group of men. Tennyson said she lamented: “Oh Jesus, is this another group I’m going to start up all over again with?” But then one of the men said she was free to go.

Tennyson soon learned she was in Niger, east of Burkina Faso. She was brought to a house to shower and eat.

“Oh, it felt like I was in heaven,” Tennyson told the Clarion Herald.

No ransom was paid, according to Tennyson, who regarded that fact as miraculous.

Personnel with the FBI, the US embassy in Niger and the US air force helped Tennyson return home by 31 August. Though she is now getting around with the help of a walker, she said she was recovering her strength.

Tennyson told the Clarion Herald she was grateful for everyone who prayed and worked for her release.

“The only way I can say thank you is ‘Thank you’,” she said. “My heart is filled with gratitude.”