ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Kidnapped New Orleans nun details harrowing ordeal: ‘Prayer sustained me’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWAbc_0hw7uPmn00
Sister Suellen Tennyson, left, was taken from her bed in Yalgo, Burkina Faso.

A Catholic nun from New Orleans who was kidnapped while working in west Africa, contracted malaria as she was held for nearly five months and was ultimately freed, said reciting prayers helped her survive her ordeal.

“Prayer sustained me,” Suellen Tennyson, 83 and a former principal of a Catholic elementary school, told the in-house newspaper of the New Orleans archdiocese. “That was the thing that kept me going because I had nothing.”

Tennyson’s account to the Clarion Herald is the most complete retelling yet of a case that drew international headlines and involvement from the FBI, the US air force and a US embassy more than 6,000 miles from her home in suburban New Orleans.

A former international leader of the Marianites of Holy Cross, a Catholic order, Tennyson started work at a medical mission in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, in 2013.

Throughout 2021 and this year, attacks by armed Islamist groups and unlawful killings carried out by state forces and pro-government militias have destabilized Burkina Faso, according to Human Rights Watch.

In early April, armed men raided the complex Tennyson shared with two other nuns and lay staffers.

The intruders – members of a Muslim sect – shot up a truck and other possessions then took Tennyson, at gunpoint and by motorcycle, deep into the forests of west Africa.

Blindfolded and gagged, she did not have her shoes, her glasses or her medicines.

Tennyson said she had no idea where she was being taken or why, before she was handed over to another Muslim group.

“But from the beginning,” she told the Clarion Herald, “I was asking God to please use this for good.”

She used paper and a pen one of her captors gave her to keep count of the days she was held and note whenever she was relocated, drawing a horizontal line each time she was moved, to visually break up her captivity into segments.

Tennyson said her captors did not physically harm her as they forced her to sleep outside, under a tent of branches and leaves. One even began washing her feet after realizing a toenail had been mangled and bloodied during the initial motorcycle ride. She joked with another that she couldn’t run away even if she wanted to do so.

“I can’t run, and I don’t know the way!” she recalled telling him.

She endured a bout with malaria and lost 20lb on a diet of spaghetti, rice, sardines and coffee. She was lonely and uncertain. She didn’t have any books to take her mind off her plight.

Tennyson told the Clarion Herald she soothed herself by reflecting on whatever scripture she could remember and reciting prayers and Bible verses first memorized as a child. She would also sing the hymn Amazing Grace.

“I went through my mass every day,” said Tennyson, who grew up in a region with nearly 400,000 Catholic residents.

Most of all, Tennyson said, she asked God for the strength to be “peacefully patient”.

In August, her captors moved her by motorcycle on a trek across three rivers. Tennyson said she could barely hang on and spent much of the ride begging to rest.

Eventually, the nun and her captors approached another group of men. Tennyson said she lamented: “Oh Jesus, is this another group I’m going to start up all over again with?” But then one of the men said she was free to go.

Tennyson soon learned she was in Niger, east of Burkina Faso. She was brought to a house to shower and eat.

“Oh, it felt like I was in heaven,” Tennyson told the Clarion Herald.

No ransom was paid, according to Tennyson, who regarded that fact as miraculous.

Personnel with the FBI, the US embassy in Niger and the US air force helped Tennyson return home by 31 August. Though she is now getting around with the help of a walker, she said she was recovering her strength.

Tennyson told the Clarion Herald she was grateful for everyone who prayed and worked for her release.

“The only way I can say thank you is ‘Thank you’,” she said. “My heart is filled with gratitude.”

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

Man claims to be Jesus Christ living in Australia

A man named Alan John Miller believes that he is Jesus Christ himself. Alan John Miller is an Australian former computer engineer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus. Alan John Miller is a divorced father of two who claims to have been Jesus Christ in a past life. He also claimed that his first marriage ended as he began to recall details of the supposed reincarnation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Andrei Tapalaga

Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
Dwayne

Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind

The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Phys.org

First known depictions of two biblical heroines uncovered in ancient Jewish synagogue

As they brushed the last layer of dirt from a small section of mosaic on the synagogue floor, the archaeologists were momentarily baffled by the odd image beginning to emerge. "Then we realized we were looking at the story of Jael pounding the stake through the head of Sisera the Canaanite," said BYU ancient scripture professor Matthew Grey. "We brought out a phone and pulled up Judges 4 to read the story while we uncovered the scene."
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Rolling Stone

Meet the Apostle of Right-Wing Christian Nationalism

Dutch Sheets stood behind Marjorie Taylor Greene, the palms of his hands held up to God. Revered by followers as a modern Christian apostle, Sheets told a packed crowd at Gas South Arena, outside Atlanta, to pray with him for the GOP congresswoman, who touts herself as a Christian nationalist, and appeared onstage in a bright-red dress. “We say she is covered by the blood of Jesus,” Sheets said. “She will not be taken out by evil forces,” he insisted, adding: “We take authority over that in Jesus’ name. And we cover her now with a shield of prayer and faith...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuns#The Nun#Fbi#Us Embassy#Violent Crime#Catholic#The Clarion Herald#Islamist#Muslim
Tampa Bay Times

Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters

I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

The Guardian

448K+
Followers
101K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy