Mary Berry

It's been a long culinary trip for Jamie Oliver, and it seems like it's far from over. The famous chef, cookbook author, and TV personality started his way to the top in 1999 with his first cooking show, "The Naked Chef," in which he focused on using simple ingredients and classic cooking methods (via Britannica). Fast-forward 20-plus years later, and Oliver now has two new shows for Channel 4, along with a new cookbook called "One." The cookbook is all about one-tray dishes and versatile easy recipes.

