Mary Berry

Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer
A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
U.K.・
BBC
Queen's funeral: Young lord mayor proud to be part of history
The youngest ever Lord Mayor of Westminster says he feels honoured and privileged to be attending the Queen's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday is set to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades. Councillor Hamza Taouzzale, 23, will be...
TODAY.com
Chef Kevin Curry shares healthy beef and broccoli recipe
Continuing the series TODAY Table, Chef Kevin Curry shares his recipe for a beef and broccoli dish that's healthier than the take-out version and budget-friendly too!Sept. 13, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: State funeral to be screened across Yorkshire
Services will take place to honour the Queen and people are invited to watch the state funeral on big screens across Yorkshire. In Leeds the funeral will be shown on a big screen in Millennium Square. Sheffield Cathedral will open at 08:30 BST on Monday and people are invited to...
U.K.・
Why Jamie Oliver Angered Viewers By Cooking A Dish On BBC's The One Show
It's been a long culinary trip for Jamie Oliver, and it seems like it's far from over. The famous chef, cookbook author, and TV personality started his way to the top in 1999 with his first cooking show, "The Naked Chef," in which he focused on using simple ingredients and classic cooking methods (via Britannica). Fast-forward 20-plus years later, and Oliver now has two new shows for Channel 4, along with a new cookbook called "One." The cookbook is all about one-tray dishes and versatile easy recipes.
Comments / 0