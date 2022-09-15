ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

National Democrats Write Biggest Check So Far in Oregon Governor’s Race to Tina Kotek

The arms race to bankroll the next Oregon governor keeps escalating. On Friday night, former House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) reported the largest single campaign contribution so far in the November governor’s contest: a $1.25 million check from the Democratic Governors Association. That donation, made Sept. 14, brings the national PAC’s funding of Kotek to $3.1 million.
The Oregonian

Key Oregon political race remains close, poll says

A new poll shows the race for a key Oregon congressional district remains too close to call. Global Strategy Group, a self-described Democratic pollster, released a survey Wednesday that shows Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner leading Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer by 3 percentage points among likely voters in the 5th Congressional District. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
Fox News

Martha's Vineyard: Massachusetts governor solicits donations in migrant housing update

Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker provided an update on migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard this week, saying they were now being housed in Cape Cod. Baker also shared a way for Americans to donate to the state in order to help the migrants, though he said the state agencies were already capable of meeting their needs. The migrants were transferred from Martha's Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod on Friday, where they now have accommodations appropriate for families, Baker's administration wrote in a statement.
Fox News

California’s Newsom signs bill that cracks down on hate crime

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday signed a bill aimed at cracking down on hate crimes and protecting minority communities in the Golden State. In a statement from the governor’s office, AB 2282 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda creates equal penalties for burning crosses and using swastikas and nooses. Currently, burning a cross carries a lighter penalty than the other two offenses.
kptv.com

Oregon AG launches state abortion laws explainer webpage

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the state of Oregon has launched a webpage to explain the state’s abortion laws, announced Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Friday. The webpage, found on the Department of Justice website, contains a detailed list...
Fox News

NBC national security analyst cautions against calling DeSantis migrant stunt 'human trafficking'

NBC News national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi slammed Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., during a Saturday episode of the "Dean Obeidallah Show," but warned liberals against accusing him on human trafficking. Liberal commentator and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah spoke to Figliuzzi about how Republican governors are sending illegal immigrants to heavily-Democrat...
KATU.com

Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
KGW

Oregon voters to consider gun control measure

PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregonians will vote in November on a measure that would add additional requirements for someone trying to buy and own a firearm. If Measure 114 passes, it would ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Before people even try to buy a gun, they would need to acquire a “permit to purchase" issued by law enforcement. Applicants would also need to show photo identification, provide fingerprints, take gun safety training and pass a criminal background check regardless of how long it would take to complete.
Fox News

Fox News

