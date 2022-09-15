Read full article on original website
Related
WWEEK
National Democrats Write Biggest Check So Far in Oregon Governor’s Race to Tina Kotek
The arms race to bankroll the next Oregon governor keeps escalating. On Friday night, former House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) reported the largest single campaign contribution so far in the November governor’s contest: a $1.25 million check from the Democratic Governors Association. That donation, made Sept. 14, brings the national PAC’s funding of Kotek to $3.1 million.
Oregon voter offices flooded with records requests from 2020 election deniers
As Oregon election officials are busy preparing for a November election with pivotal races for Congress and the Legislature, they’ve found themselves buried in a wave of records requests and letters threatening lawsuits. The flurry of paperwork is part of a national campaign by right-wing election deniers to complicate...
Carbon From Electricity in Washington, Oregon and Idaho Rose Between 2016 and 2020
SALEM — While 43 states produced cleaner energy, seven states, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho, emitted more pounds of heat-trapping greenhouse gases per megawatt-hour in 2020 than four years earlier. The “carbon intensity” of electricity generated in Washington state increased 15% in 2020 compared to 2016, by far the...
Durbin says GOP governors of Florida, Texas and Arizona are ‘using migrants as pawns’
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin accused the Republican governors of Florida, Texas and Arizona of using undocumented migrants as political pawns before he again called the action of transporting migrants to Chicago and other major cities "inhumane." Durbin, a Democrat, acknowledged to reporters that the U.S. has a "serious national problem"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC Mayor Adams claims Texas Gov. Abbott 'refused to do any form of coordination' on migrant busing
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday claimed that his office attempted "coordination" with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on the busing of migrants to the Big Apple, but the Republican’s team "refused." Adams told CNN’s "State of the Union" Abbott’s busing of migrants to New York City and...
Key Oregon political race remains close, poll says
A new poll shows the race for a key Oregon congressional district remains too close to call. Global Strategy Group, a self-described Democratic pollster, released a survey Wednesday that shows Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner leading Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer by 3 percentage points among likely voters in the 5th Congressional District. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
NYC Mayor Adams accuses GOP governors of sending migrant buses to distract from their 'human rights' abuses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, accused a pair of Republican governors of sending migrant buses to liberal cities to distract and cover up their human rights abuses, citing their positions on abortion and gun control. "Well, I think it's a message for the entire country. These are...
Martha's Vineyard: Massachusetts governor solicits donations in migrant housing update
Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker provided an update on migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard this week, saying they were now being housed in Cape Cod. Baker also shared a way for Americans to donate to the state in order to help the migrants, though he said the state agencies were already capable of meeting their needs. The migrants were transferred from Martha's Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod on Friday, where they now have accommodations appropriate for families, Baker's administration wrote in a statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlie Crist, civil rights group call for criminal probe into Ron DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard 'stunt'
Lawyers representing migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard called for the federal government and the state of Massachusetts to open criminal probes into Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday. Lawyers for Civil Rights, a legal organization representing roughly 30 of the Martha's Vineyard migrants, says DeSantis and those working with...
Rubio: Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard a 'minuscule fraction of the problem' facing border communities
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. – Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., addressed the rising controversy over migrants in the U.S. recently spurred by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Mass., stating that the few dozen people are nothing compared to what communities on the southern border face on a constant basis.
Petition to remove tampons from Oregon boys’ bathrooms goes to state board
The question of whether tampons belong in boys’ bathrooms goes before the Oregon State Board of Education on Monday, when the seven-person body will weigh public testimony sparked by a Southern Oregon mom’s petition to scale back access to free menstrual products in public schools. Written public comment...
California’s Newsom signs bill that cracks down on hate crime
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday signed a bill aimed at cracking down on hate crimes and protecting minority communities in the Golden State. In a statement from the governor’s office, AB 2282 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda creates equal penalties for burning crosses and using swastikas and nooses. Currently, burning a cross carries a lighter penalty than the other two offenses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Oregon AG launches state abortion laws explainer webpage
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the state of Oregon has launched a webpage to explain the state’s abortion laws, announced Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Friday. The webpage, found on the Department of Justice website, contains a detailed list...
Gov. DeSantis will use ‘every tool’ to solve America’s border crisis because Joe Biden refuses to act
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez slammed the Biden administration for their deceptive manipulation of America's perspective of the border crisis. JEANETTE NUNEZ: The governor, obviously the other day just said that very thing that he will be sending additional individuals to...
NBC national security analyst cautions against calling DeSantis migrant stunt 'human trafficking'
NBC News national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi slammed Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., during a Saturday episode of the "Dean Obeidallah Show," but warned liberals against accusing him on human trafficking. Liberal commentator and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah spoke to Figliuzzi about how Republican governors are sending illegal immigrants to heavily-Democrat...
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
NY Gov. Hochul under fire for COVID-test Democrat donor deal week before absentee ballots sent out
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is coming under fire for a watchdog report showing that the Empire State paid nearly half as much more for COVID tests from one of her campaign donors in New Jersey. The Times Union first reported that California paid 45% less for rapid COVID-19 tests...
KATU.com
Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
Oregon voters to consider gun control measure
PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregonians will vote in November on a measure that would add additional requirements for someone trying to buy and own a firearm. If Measure 114 passes, it would ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Before people even try to buy a gun, they would need to acquire a “permit to purchase" issued by law enforcement. Applicants would also need to show photo identification, provide fingerprints, take gun safety training and pass a criminal background check regardless of how long it would take to complete.
Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say noticeable health issues won’t turn them away from Lt. Gov.
PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia voters say a Fetterman-Oz debate won't impact most midterm voting decisions, but some believe Fetterman could sway undecided voters his way even if he displays health concerns. "At this point in time, it’s a question of where your morals lie and what your values are," Carolyn...
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1