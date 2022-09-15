Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker provided an update on migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard this week, saying they were now being housed in Cape Cod. Baker also shared a way for Americans to donate to the state in order to help the migrants, though he said the state agencies were already capable of meeting their needs. The migrants were transferred from Martha's Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod on Friday, where they now have accommodations appropriate for families, Baker's administration wrote in a statement.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO