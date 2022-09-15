ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for the J&C high school athlete of the week: Sept. 5-10

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Fall sports are now well underway. There’s been plenty of early surprises and breakout athletes. The week of Sept. 5-10 saw several standout performances, some highlighted below.

Last week’s winner of the Journal & Courier high school athlete of the week was West Lafayette golfer Presley Hilleboe. Vote for the next winner by Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 5 p.m. If you wish to nominate someone for performances the week of Sept. 12-17, email Sam King at sking@jconline.com or let him know on Twitter @samueltking

Owen Acton, Fountain Central football

The Mustangs quarterback piloted his team to its first victory of the season, defeating Covington, by rushing for 119 yards and three touchdowns while adding an additional 94 passing yards and a touchdown.

Keyen Crowder, Lafayette Jeff football

Crowder completed 12 of 15 passes for 306 yards and five touchdowns in a victory over Richmond that improved the Bronchos to 2-0 in the North Central Conference.

Sienna Foster, Benton Central volleyball

The Bison junior led her team to a 6-0 record during the week, including the Harrison Invitational championship, with 62 kills, 39 digs and six aces.

Gabe Freeman, Rossville soccer

The senior helped the Hornets to victories over Tri-Central, North Montgomery and North White by scoring nine goals and adding two assists.

Evyn Krug, South Newton football

Krug carried the Rebels to their third win in four games this season with 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while also throwing five touchdowns and adding 161 yards through the air in a victory over Lake Station.

Maurice Reimer, West Lafayette soccer

Reimer racked up 19 points, scoring eight goals and adding three assists in the Hoosier Conference tournament. The Class 2A No. 1 Red Devils stayed undefeated, beating Benton Central, Western and Northwestern to win the league title.

Emma Segal, Frontier volleyball

The Falcons junior achieved two career milestones, going over 1,000 kills and 500 digs while helping Frontier win the Rossville Invitational. Segal had 61 kills, 30 digs and 12 aces over six matches.

