Chestertown, MD

College president calls 'summit' after students allege racist incidents

By By TRISH McGEE
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
CHESTERTOWN — On at least three occasions since mid-August, Black students at Washington College have been the target of racist behavior by someone in a while-colored truck, according to a Black Student Union Instagram post Sept. 7 that was addressed to the Washington College Community.

The post identifies three specific incidents: Aug. 17 when a group of Black students were harassed on campus by occupant(s) of a white truck by the roads near the campus green; Aug. 27 when a Black student was recorded by someone in a white truck in the area of the Caroline House dormitory and then the truck sped off; and Aug. 30 when someone in a white truck shouted a racial slur at a Black student on the Washington Avenue crosswalk.

