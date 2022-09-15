ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Involved In Car Crash In Kyiv

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suffered no serious injuries from a car crash early Thursday morning in Kyiv, his press secretary said in a statement.

According to Sergii Nykyforov, another car collided with the president’s car and his escort vehicles.

“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” the statement said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Guitt_0hw7rN9w00
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suffered no serious injuries from a car crash early Thursday morning in Kyiv.

The driver of the other vehicle received emergency aid from Zelenskyy’s medics and was transferred to an ambulance.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zelenskyy visited Izium, a city in the northeastern Kharkiv region that Ukraine recently retook from Russia during a counteroffensive. As Zelenskyy sang the national anthem, the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the blackened city hall.

Much of the area was left devastated during the nearly six months of Russian occupation.

Zelenskyy aims to virtually address the United Nations General Assembly next week. Russia is seeking to block his speech.

Comments / 778

Goodnews
3d ago

He's a great leader, unlike Putin who is evil. He doesn't feel he HAS to be formal,like other leaders, & down-to-earth man who wears t-shirts & khaki pants. His people love him & I admire him.

Reply(87)
294
Becka
3d ago

And a strong leader stands strong .. Wishing you a bright blue day filled with sunflowers... now back to the war, motor on all systems go there's plenty of Russians to send packing .... Ukraine Strong hold the line ! ✌️🌻💕

Reply(103)
163
Keith Wilde
3d ago

they need to stop sending our tax dollars to Ukraine keep it over here and feed the hungry and the homeless and provide the veterans with a home they're the ones that fought for this country we need to to help them not these other countries

Reply(6)
32
Related
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Kyiv#Ukrainian#Russian
Daily Beast

Donald Trump Is Not Invited to Queen’s Funeral, and Joe Biden May Have to Take the Bus

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. If Donald Trump thought that his hagiography of Queen Elizabeth published on his Truth Social website and the Daily Mail in the days after her death would secure him an invite to her funeral, he will be disappointed.
POTUS
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine

Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Another Putin Ally Dead After ‘Suffocating’ on Business Trip

Another top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has died this week, this time of an alleged “stroke” while on a business trip in the village of Roshchino in Russia’s far east region. Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin, 68, was editor-in-chief of the Russian state newspaper, Komsomolskaya Pravda. According...
OBITUARIES
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'

Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
EUROPE
HuffPost

HuffPost

151K+
Followers
8K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy