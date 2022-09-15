County schools earn 'C' rating

All four of Chowan County’s public schools earned a “C” rating on their annual school report cards – according to recent state data – which keeps them out of the category of “low-performing schools.”

The data, released on Aug. 30 by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NC DPI), is a summary of school performance and student growth statewide.

According to the data, “low-performing schools” are classified as schools earning a “D” or “F” grade, as well as barely meeting or not meeting expected growth standards. ECPS steered clear of these designations while other area schools fell victim.

It should be noted, however, that the 2021-22 school year was the third to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These reports must be reviewed within that [COVID] context, meaning, though instructional delivery was not as varied as in the 2020–21 school year, it continued to be an anomaly in comparison to the 2018–19 school year, which was prior to the onset of the pandemic,” read a statement on the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s webpage.

Compared to 2018-19 (the final full reporting year before COVID), North Carolina saw a 77 percent increase in the number of low-performing schools – up from 488 to 864.

The state also saw a 263 percent rise in the number of low-performing districts – from eight to 29. ECPS was not among them.

Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer found reason to celebrate on the district’s Facebook page in light of the news.

“This is a huge testament to the care and commitment our teachers and staff have for our children and for their unwavering commitment to strive toward excellence during unprecedented challenges,” Sasscer said. “I am extremely proud of our teachers and staff for their accomplishments during a time where they served as heroes for our community.”

While none of the district’s schools scored as “low-performing,” there is still work to be done as the district recovers from the educational challenges of the pandemic on both students and teachers.

On the matter of subgroup performance under EVAAS (Education Value-Added Assessment System), some subgroups in the district did not meet student growth expectations.

EVAAS examines the impact of teachers, schools, and districts on the learning of their students in specific courses, grades and subjects. The North Carolina State Board of Education uses EVAAS as the statewide model for measuring student growth when common assessments are administered (for example, the End of Course and End of Grade assessments).

At D.F. Walker Elementary School, two subgroups did not meet student growth expectations on average: white students and students with disabilities. Other subgroups (Black, Hispanic and economically disadvantaged) with enough data to report on, met growth expectations and received “D” scores.

At John A. Holmes High School, three subgroups did not meet student growth expectations on average: Black students, white students and economically disadvantaged students.

The other subgroups – American Indian, Asian, Hispanic, two or more races, English learners or students with disabilities – did not have sufficient data to report.

At Chowan Middle School, all subgroups of students met growth expectations.

White Oak Elementary School does not report subgroup growth status, being a pre-K through second grade school with no EOCs or EOGs.

For Reading EOGs, both Chowan Middle and D.F. Walker met growth expectations. For Mathematics EOGs, Chowan Middle exceeded expectations and D.F. Walker met expectations.

For school growth overall, Chowan Middle and D.F. Walker met expectations, while John A. Holmes did not meet growth expectations. The high school had met this criteria at last measurement in 2019.

The four-year cohort graduation rate at John A. Holmes stands at 90.3 percent, higher than the state average. Locally, only Bertie, Columbia, First Flight (Kill Devil Hills), Manteo and Perquimans high schools had higher graduation rates for non-early college schools.