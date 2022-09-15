Old Colony 'fires it up' in Pinehurst

Edenton’s Old Colony Smokehouse fired it up over the Labor Day weekend down in the Sandhills at the second-annual Pinehurst Barbecue Festival.

Showcasing the best barbecue North Carolina has to offer, from east to west and vinegar to tomato, the late-summer festival invites pitmasters from across the state to take part in the three day foodie extravaganza in the heart of Pinehurst’s historic village.

In a town known for its golfing heritage, it was quite clear that barbecue overtook it in popularity over the holiday weekend, seeing nearly 4,000 descend to taste all the meat and fixings they could.

To sate the masses and the heat of the day, Old Colony whipped up crowd-pleasing favorites.

“This year we cooked Texas-style beef brisket and made tacos using our house-made pepper relish,” said Old Colony owner Elizabeth Hughes. “We served these tacos with our smokehouse caviar, which is a cold field pea salad and was super refreshing for the hot day.”

The brisket tacos are one of the best selling specials at the restaurant in Edenton.

In addition to the festival’s private tastings, grilling classes and concerts, there was the Pitmaster Invitational – the main event.

The Pitmaster Invitational is the predominant attraction of Sunday’s street festival which takes up several blocks of the historic village.

On tap are vendors, a sauce competition, beer garden and numerous other attractions. Ticket holders are able to sample a protein and a side from each of seven restaurants that represent the best barbecue North Carolina has to offer.

Old Colony was one of only two returning restaurants from the festival’s first iteration last year. Other pitmasters who joined included:

Christopher Prieto – Prime Barbecue, KnightdaleElliott Moss – Buxton Hall BBQ, AshevilleMelanie Dunia – The Pit, Raleigh;Brandon Shepard – Shepard Barbecue, Emerald Isle;Lewis Donald – Sweet Lew’s BBQ, Charlotte;and Ron Simmons – Master Blend Family Farms, Kenansville

“We have been fortunate to be invited for two years,” said OCS owner and pitmaster Adam Hughes.

Hughes explained that a lot of manpower was put into preparing the brisket tacos for the hungry crowds.

“We cooked over 2,000 pounds of brisket over wood fire with no gas or electric assistance on-site for 23 hours straight,” Hughes said. “Our restaurant staff worked around the clock for the week leading up to the event to make sure everything was prepared.

Joining the Hughes family on the journey south were three of Old Colony’s smokers, eight staff members and some “bbq friends.”

“We even borrowed a 500-gallon smoker from our friends’ restaurant in Norfolk to help pull this event off,” Hughes added. “The crowd seemed to enjoy the hard work we put in as we received a tremendous amount of positive feedback.”

Old Colony’s first appearance in Pinehurst last year did not fall on deaf ears, Hughes noted. It ushered in a boost for tourism to Edenton.

“We welcomed an enormous amount of destination barbecue travelers to our restaurant from all over the state, particularly the Sandhills and Triangle areas. Had it not been for the festival, they would’ve never known we existed,” Hughes explained. “For us, it’s surprising how many people in our own state have never heard of Edenton.”

This year, Old Colony brought along marketing materials from the Chowan County Tourism Development Authority, as well as additional staff to spread the word about Edenton.

“We hope that we continue to be invited to festivals like this as it’s a win for our restaurant and the town of Edenton,” Hughes said.