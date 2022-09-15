ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Old Colony 'fires it up' in Pinehurst

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a074Y_0hw7oww200

Edenton’s Old Colony Smokehouse fired it up over the Labor Day weekend down in the Sandhills at the second-annual Pinehurst Barbecue Festival.

Showcasing the best barbecue North Carolina has to offer, from east to west and vinegar to tomato, the late-summer festival invites pitmasters from across the state to take part in the three day foodie extravaganza in the heart of Pinehurst’s historic village.

In a town known for its golfing heritage, it was quite clear that barbecue overtook it in popularity over the holiday weekend, seeing nearly 4,000 descend to taste all the meat and fixings they could.

To sate the masses and the heat of the day, Old Colony whipped up crowd-pleasing favorites.

“This year we cooked Texas-style beef brisket and made tacos using our house-made pepper relish,” said Old Colony owner Elizabeth Hughes. “We served these tacos with our smokehouse caviar, which is a cold field pea salad and was super refreshing for the hot day.”

The brisket tacos are one of the best selling specials at the restaurant in Edenton.

In addition to the festival’s private tastings, grilling classes and concerts, there was the Pitmaster Invitational – the main event.

The Pitmaster Invitational is the predominant attraction of Sunday’s street festival which takes up several blocks of the historic village.

On tap are vendors, a sauce competition, beer garden and numerous other attractions. Ticket holders are able to sample a protein and a side from each of seven restaurants that represent the best barbecue North Carolina has to offer.

Old Colony was one of only two returning restaurants from the festival’s first iteration last year. Other pitmasters who joined included:

Christopher Prieto – Prime Barbecue, KnightdaleElliott Moss – Buxton Hall BBQ, AshevilleMelanie Dunia – The Pit, Raleigh;Brandon Shepard – Shepard Barbecue, Emerald Isle;Lewis Donald – Sweet Lew’s BBQ, Charlotte;and Ron Simmons – Master Blend Family Farms, Kenansville

“We have been fortunate to be invited for two years,” said OCS owner and pitmaster Adam Hughes.

Hughes explained that a lot of manpower was put into preparing the brisket tacos for the hungry crowds.

“We cooked over 2,000 pounds of brisket over wood fire with no gas or electric assistance on-site for 23 hours straight,” Hughes said. “Our restaurant staff worked around the clock for the week leading up to the event to make sure everything was prepared.

Joining the Hughes family on the journey south were three of Old Colony’s smokers, eight staff members and some “bbq friends.”

“We even borrowed a 500-gallon smoker from our friends’ restaurant in Norfolk to help pull this event off,” Hughes added. “The crowd seemed to enjoy the hard work we put in as we received a tremendous amount of positive feedback.”

Old Colony’s first appearance in Pinehurst last year did not fall on deaf ears, Hughes noted. It ushered in a boost for tourism to Edenton.

“We welcomed an enormous amount of destination barbecue travelers to our restaurant from all over the state, particularly the Sandhills and Triangle areas. Had it not been for the festival, they would’ve never known we existed,” Hughes explained. “For us, it’s surprising how many people in our own state have never heard of Edenton.”

This year, Old Colony brought along marketing materials from the Chowan County Tourism Development Authority, as well as additional staff to spread the word about Edenton.

“We hope that we continue to be invited to festivals like this as it’s a win for our restaurant and the town of Edenton,” Hughes said.

Comments / 0

Related
homeofgolf.com

The History of the Pinehurst Inns

Village greens were frequently integrated into the landscape designs of small towns across New England in the 1800s. Often thought of as “the front porch” to a town, they provided space for congregation, recreation and conversation, sometimes with a pond for livestock watering. Thus, it’s no wonder that the Bostonian who conceived and built Pinehurst in the mid-1890s directed his landscape architect to weave a large oval into the village design.
PINEHURST, NC
WITN

Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
GREENVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'We are excited': Pittsboro alpaca farm reopens to the public

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — After more than a year being of closed to the public, a Pittsboro alpaca farm is reopening to guests. Carolina Sunshine Alpaca Farm is reopening to guests after a year of being closed to the public. It's hosting a grand opening celebration September 17 and...
PITTSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinehurst, NC
Lifestyle
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Edenton, NC
City
Emerald Isle, NC
City
Pinehurst, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Carolina Core construction to add 10,000 jobs

MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of growth is coming to Highway 421, an area that’s been nicknamed the “Carolina Core.”. The 120+ mile stretch of road goes from Winston-Salem to Fayetteville. If anyone has a front row seat to the future of Moncure it’s Faith Urey....
MONCURE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Simmons
WNCT

Regal Greenville Grande closing Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Moviegoers in Greenville will have one less theater to choose from as of Thursday, Sept. 15. The Regal Greenville Grande is closing as of Thursday, according to an announcement on the theater’s website. The announcement encourages customers to go to the Regal North Hills Location instead. Cineworld Group, which owns Regal […]
WITN

RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
wfmynews2.com

Fire rips through family-owned furniture plant in North Carolina

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
STANFIELD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Grilling#A Colony#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cbs17

Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

New health center coming to Roanoke Island

Funded by federal grants, facility designed for underserved communities. A federally qualified health center that integrates care for physical, mental and dental health will open its doors in Manteo within the year, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. health centers. Due to its funding structure and mission, the clinic will charge fees based on a patient’s income, including both insured and uninsured patients.
MANTEO, NC
WITN

PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
PITT COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday

Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
290
Followers
634
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy