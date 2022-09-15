Commissioners accept loan for new high school

It’s official – the Chowan County Commissioners have inked an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to secure the $24.9 million loan for the John A. Holmes High School construction project.

The loan – formally valued at $24,999,000 – was agreed to at the most recent commissioners meeting on Sept. 6 in which Monica Thornton, local USDA agent, presented the financial package.

The new interest rate for the loan stands at 3.25 percent, which is a hike up from the initial proposed rate of 2.5 percent earlier this year. The county missed a deadline on July 1 when interest rates rose nationally.

However, another allocation from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund – using lottery money – boosted Chowan County to $50 million in grants for the new high school.

As a result, county leaders opted to lower the requested loan amount from $35 million to $24.9 million to both ease any burden on local taxpayers and to expedite the review process of the loan at the federal level.

According to the new loan package, the operating budget for the school project still stands at $75 million, which itself increased from $50 million in June.

A total of $64,744,592 of the budget is designated for “development.” An additional $3,640,950 will be allotted for “soft costs/other fees,” $3,043,030 will go towards the architect fees and $3,571,428 is slated for contingency.

An even $1,000 will be provided by Chowan County to bring the funding total from grants and the USDA loan to a clean $75 million.

The full loan will be broken into three parts, according to Thornton. The USDA’s computer cannot reasonably calculate loans greater than $10 million, so three separate loans were created, the first valued at $9,999,000, the second at $8,000,000 and the third at $7,000,000.

Breaking the loan apart does not alter anything, Thornton said.

$1,317,198 – the total of the three loan payments – will be paid once yearly for an amortization period of 30 years. Each loan could be paid off early, if done one at a time.

The first payment will be due one year from the date of the project’s closing, which comes after substantial completion.

Thornton thanked everyone for their patience while the review process occurred.

“Sometimes we feel like we were so close and we got shot back down, but we are here now, so kudos to everyone, hopefully we can all work together on this project,” Thornton said.

A piece of good news from Thornton was that the county will not be victim to another increased interest rate.

“If the interest rate goes up to five percent in two years when you’re getting ready to close, you stay at 3.25,” Thornton said. “If interest rates go down before you are ready to close, you get the lower number automatically.”

Chowan County Commissioner Ron Cummings made a motion to accept the agreement – a unanimous vote followed with Commissioners Ellis Lawrence and Chris Evans absent.

According to Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer, the construction documents for the new school stand at 60 percent completed.

Upon the completion of the design, the ECPS Board of Education will review and vote on whether to approve the plans or not.

Following this, construction manager M.B. Kahn will put the project out to bid. That is when the school board will receive the guaranteed maximum price for construction.

Bill Cram, Executive VP for M.B. Kahn, previously told the school board that his company “wants a project on bid day that is on budget.”

Sasscer said that transitioning students from Holmes to the former D.F Walker High School across the street is slated for January 2023, to begin the second semester.

Ongoing renovations to the upstairs of the former D.F. Walker in anticipation for the move are “on schedule.”

The first step of the project will begin shortly thereafter, which is asbestos abatement. Demolition is planned for Spring 2023 with construction taking place after. The anticipated opening of the new school is August 2024.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new high school has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.