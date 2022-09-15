Tennis courts open in Tyner

The local tennis community gathered at the Northern Chowan Community Center (NCCC) in Tyner on Saturday to celebrate the grand reopening of three refurbished tennis courts.

With the upcoming closure of the tennis courts at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton – as a result of the new school construction – tennis advocates rallied together to clean up and restore the tennis courts and a pickleball court at the NCCC to serve as a backup location for enthusiasts.

In March, the Chowan County Commissioners approved a measure that would grant $30,000 in materials to a volunteer group to resurface and renovate the northern courts.

Volunteer organizer and tennis pro Kermit Nixon said the group achieved their goal for less, ultimately saving the county money.

Over the last several months, volunteers have poured hundreds of man-hours into the project. From general cleaning to filling in cracks, resurfacing and painting new lines, it became a community affair quickly.

All the while, county employees cut down bushes and small trees around the area to prevent extra foliage or debris from cluttering the courts.

The final piece of the project, just this past weekend, was to install the nets and add the new locks to the court gates.

Nixon noted that one of the volunteers, a machinist from Hertford, offered to refurbish the net posts and cranks without reimbursement. The posts had seen better days before being restored, becoming worn and rusted from years of exposure to the elements.

Both Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard and County Commissioner Larry McLaughlin were present at the event as Nixon thanked everyone for their hard work and dedication.

“There is no ‘i’ in ‘team.’ It was a team effort,” Nixon said.

Nixon also said that the Edenton Chowan Tennis Association was grateful to county leadership for their belief in the volunteers.

“[The Association] would like to thank the Chowan County Board of Commissioners for believing in them to get the job done,” Nixon said.

Following the reopening event, the tennis courts are now open to the public once again. The Northern Chowan Community Center is located at 2869 Virginia Road in Tyner.