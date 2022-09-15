ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Tennis courts open in Tyner

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvLwH_0hw7ouAa00

The local tennis community gathered at the Northern Chowan Community Center (NCCC) in Tyner on Saturday to celebrate the grand reopening of three refurbished tennis courts.

With the upcoming closure of the tennis courts at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton – as a result of the new school construction – tennis advocates rallied together to clean up and restore the tennis courts and a pickleball court at the NCCC to serve as a backup location for enthusiasts.

In March, the Chowan County Commissioners approved a measure that would grant $30,000 in materials to a volunteer group to resurface and renovate the northern courts.

Volunteer organizer and tennis pro Kermit Nixon said the group achieved their goal for less, ultimately saving the county money.

Over the last several months, volunteers have poured hundreds of man-hours into the project. From general cleaning to filling in cracks, resurfacing and painting new lines, it became a community affair quickly.

All the while, county employees cut down bushes and small trees around the area to prevent extra foliage or debris from cluttering the courts.

The final piece of the project, just this past weekend, was to install the nets and add the new locks to the court gates.

Nixon noted that one of the volunteers, a machinist from Hertford, offered to refurbish the net posts and cranks without reimbursement. The posts had seen better days before being restored, becoming worn and rusted from years of exposure to the elements.

Both Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard and County Commissioner Larry McLaughlin were present at the event as Nixon thanked everyone for their hard work and dedication.

“There is no ‘i’ in ‘team.’ It was a team effort,” Nixon said.

Nixon also said that the Edenton Chowan Tennis Association was grateful to county leadership for their belief in the volunteers.

“[The Association] would like to thank the Chowan County Board of Commissioners for believing in them to get the job done,” Nixon said.

Following the reopening event, the tennis courts are now open to the public once again. The Northern Chowan Community Center is located at 2869 Virginia Road in Tyner.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center Hill, NC
City
Hertford, NC
Edenton, NC
Government
City
Edenton, NC
WNCT

County fairs across Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
GREENVILLE, NC
coastalreview.org

Albemarle Sound boatbuilding exhibit to open Oct. 11

Whether building boats for business or recreation, or used as a means to freedom, boatbuilders, along with their vessels and shipyards, have impacted the maritime history of the Albemarle Sound. The Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City is recognizing the boatbuilding traditions of the region with a new exhibit,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Nccc
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15

Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

City of Washington, Pritchard estate reach $185K settlement

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington must pay $185,000 to the estate of Cedric Pritchard as part of the settlement reached in a lawsuit filed by Cedric’s mother, Teresa Pritchard, against Washington senior patrol officer Aaron Mobley and the city. Mobley fatally shot Pritchard during an attempted traffic stop in March 2018. In […]
WASHINGTON, NC
chowan.edu

Rev. Dorian Daniels Preaches “Still More Worth Fighting For” at Chowan University Chapel Service

Rev. Dorian Daniels was the guest proclaimer at Chowan University’s Chapel service held on Wednesday, September 14. Rev. Daniels is the pastor of New Ahoskie Baptist in Ahoskie and is a member of the Chowan University Ministerial Board of Associates. Rev. Daniels, a Washington, DC native, holds a B.A. in Music from Virginia State University in Petersburg, VA. He earned his Master of Divinity from the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University in Richmond, VA.
MURFREESBORO, NC
WITN

Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are asking for the public’s help in sharing information related to the homicide of a Greenville man. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Sharpless, 21, was found dead on Watershed Road, east of Goldsboro, on July 13th of this year. Deputies are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
thewashingtondailynews.com

Trial begins for 2017 murder in Belhaven

A murder case from December 2017 went to trial this week starting on Monday, Spet. 12 and is expected to continue into next week. Jayquan Lamar Newmones was charged in the murder of Timothy Bernard Moore, 27 of Belhaven. Moore’s body was found by a passing motorist on Christmas Eve on a dirt road near Beech Ridge Road in Belhaven, per reports from the Daily News at that time. Moore had been shot 13 times – once in the head, seven times in the torso, three times in the left arm and twice in the right arm.
BELHAVEN, NC
WNCT

Deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at Hope Middle School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at school; impaired students taken to hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An undisclosed number of students were taken to the hospital for evaluation on Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities also seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana after going to the school at about […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
290
Followers
634
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy