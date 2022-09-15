ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

The dangers of revisionist history...

Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

To the Editor:

The article titled “Let’s Tell the Whole Truth” is designed to create a narrative. Dr. Valerie Batts echoes a Democrat narrative to obscure history, facts and truth. The “Big Lie” being presented is the idea that remembering the past as it was, not how the left wants it to be, is ‘racist.’

The Civil War was horrendous. The loss of life terrible. The sacrifice of the North to achieve victory and eliminate slavery was staggering. Union victory over the Confederacy decisive. This is what we must remember, and this is what the Civil War statue in Edenton is – a reminder.

Men like Lawrence Joshua Chamberlain, the colonel who defended Little Round Top during the Battle of Gettysburg and was gravely injured (who died from his wounds in 1914, noted to be the last casualty of the Civil War) worked to heal the wounds of the veterans of both the North and South after the war.

Much work was done in the early 20th century to recognize and reintegrate the solders of both sides into a normal life to heal. Eventually, Congress recognized all civil war solders as veterans. Today’s Democrats want to delete these facts. They are working, just as they did in 1861, to divide.

There are monuments on the Gettysburg Battlefield that note both the Blue and Gray soldiers. No rational person believes the monuments to the soldiers of the battle would believe that there is racist connotation to their existence. It’s just history.

These monuments remain are a reminder that the Democrats failed to deny slaves of their rights and freedoms. Despite the south’s defeat in 1865, the Democrat party worked to continue to deny former slaves the full rights and benefits of being citizens of the Republic well into the 20th century; an inconvenient (for the democrats) fact.

The Civil War monument in Edenton is to honor the fallen of North Carolina. It is not a monument to the Confederacy or the institution of slavery. Quite the opposite. Democrats are now working to delete, hide and revise the history of their party’s roots of racism. It was the Southern Democrats who created conditions for the Civil War by refusing to end slavery.

We cannot allow modern Democrats to rewrite and “edit” their attempting to leave the Union and maintain slavery. I don’t know anyone who believes “slavery wasn’t so bad” as Dr Batts states in her editorial. It was a horrific institution the Republicans, using the Union Army, fought a war to end.

The Republican Party was founded on the concept of freedom – President Lincoln stood fast, against Democrats constantly seeking to end the war and allow the South go its own way and keep slavery. Lincoln did not give in – nor should we now regarding historic fact.

The Civil War monument in Edenton that honors the Civil War dead and reminds us of the total defeat of the Confederacy. It is exactly where is should be and must remain as a reminder of the past.

Tony Shaffer

Edenton

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Edenton, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revisionist History#Republicans#Democrats#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
290
Followers
634
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy