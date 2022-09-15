ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football season has an interesting start

By David Friedman Columnist
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

Before I get into football talk after Week One of the NFL and another crazy week of college football, I wanted to have one final word on Serena Williams and her career.

The term G.O.A.T. or “greatest of all time” gets used frequently since L.L. Cool J popularized it at the turn of the century, but its overuse defeats its purpose. By definition, there can only be one “greatest of all time” at a particular thing.

Serena is one of the few people in sports that gets called the greatest of all time and actually is. There has never been a tennis player as dominant as long as Serena Williams. It’s difficult to imagine there ever will be again.

Now, let’s talk some football. I want to start off by tipping my cap again to App State in the entire Sun Belt Conference. Texas A&M paid the Mountaineers $1.5 million to travel to College Station and embarrass them on national television.

Meanwhile, Nebraska paid Georgia Southern $1.4 million to receive the same treatment in Lincoln. Notre Dame, not wanting to feel left out, also paid over $1 million to Marshall for traveling to South Bend and beating the Fighting Irish in front of their home fans.

If you are keeping track, Sun Belt Conference teams got paid over $4 million and decided to take both the opponents’ money and pride.

App State has put on such a show the last few weeks that Boone will get a visit from ESPN and College GameDay this weekend. They absolutely deserve it and it’s awesome to see them get the attention.

If you don’t think coaching makes a difference, keep this stat in mind: Texas A&M had more five-star recruits (8) than App State had recruits listed in the top 1,000 players (6) coming out of high school.

ECU beat Old Dominion, which is a lot more impressive after ODU beat Virginia Tech the week before. The Pirates should expect at least two more wins in the coming weeks against Campbell and Navy. I’ll be curious to see how they then fare against a South Florida team that will have just come off back-to-back games against Louisville and Florida.

The NFL season kicked off and if you root for professional football in Washington, D.C., please adjust and use the name Commanders and the term HTTC. If you are still using the other name and term intentionally, you are going out of your way to be stubborn and racist.

Speaking of the Commanders, if the jerseys shown in Madden 23 are any indication, the black uniforms for the Washington Commanders are going to look amazing and I think the NFL should offer low-price jersey swaps for any fans with the old jersey. Just an idea.

Another reason I don’t gamble on sports is because fantasy football stresses me out enough. I had multiple screens going and I struggled to pull myself away.

I was so excited to watch “seven hours of commercial-free football” on the NFL Redzone, but with fantasy football my son was confused because he couldn’t tell which team I was rooting for. I wanted Joe Burrow to throw a touchdown, but not to Tee Higgins or Ja’marr Chase, and for a kid still trying to figure out what first and ten means, it just didn’t make sense.

David Friedman is a long-time sports writer and lifelong Tar Heel fan. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.

