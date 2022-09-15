Yvonne and the Queen…

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II brought back special memories for me and my wife, Yvonne.

In the fall of 1988, Penn State University chose twenty Education majors to begin their senior year by doing a student-teaching internship abroad. My daughter, Danielle, was one of those lucky students.

The day after Labor Day, her mother and I put Danielle on a plane headed for London. For the next three months, she would be based at Bishop Otter College in Chichester, a short commute to Portsmouth where she would teach youngsters aged six to eight in a city public school.

Yvonne and I had never been to Britain, and when Danielle told us she would have a one-week break in October, we proposed to join her and spend the week seeing the sights. And that’s what we did.

Traveling by rail and sleeping in B&Bs along the way, we stopped in Wales, Chester, the Lake Country and then Scotland.

In Edinburgh we rented a car and drove on the wrong side of the road up to St. Andrews in a sort of pilgrimage to the home of golf. I didn’t get to play, but Danielle skipped onto the 17th green where a couple of Americans let her hit a couple of putts. A thrill.

On the return from Scotland, we parted ways in York so Danielle could get back to school. From York we stopped in Cambridge before getting back to our B&B in Chichester. We’d had a wonderful week, but the best was yet to come.

For the next three days Yvonne and I became daily commuters to London, packing in as much as we could in such a short time. The first day turned out to be the best of all.

From Victoria Station we hoofed it over to Buckingham Palace to see the changing of the guard. We joined the crowds gathering outside the gates to see the Horse Guard galloping off in the distance. Yvonne found a good vantage point along the fence, while I sought a better spot to hear the band and watch the Welsh guards march along the broad boulevard called The Mall.

When I got back to Yvonne, she was all excited.

“Did you see the Queen?” she asked breathlessly. I hadn’t, but she had been right there when the Queen had gone by in her Rolls Royce, waving at the crowd as she exited the palace grounds. Yvonne had seen her clearly, but hadn’t been able to get her camera ready in time to take a picture. She felt sad about that, but happy for the thrill of seeing the British monarch.

From Buckingham Palace we walked over to Westminster Abbey. When we got there we got an unexpected surprise: parked outside a side entrance was the Queen’s Rolls Royce. She was inside, we were told, to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Welsh Bible. So, we joined the crowd and waited for her to come out.

It didn’t take long. Out she came dressed in a bright green outfit, waving at us as we took pictures of her. She couldn’t have been more than fifteen feet from us as she got in the Rolls Royce, still waving.

For the second time in one day, Yvonne had seen the Queen.

“This makes my day.” she said. “I came to London to see the Queen.”

For all the sights we had seen since coming to England, this one topped them all.