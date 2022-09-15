Read full article on original website
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
The Easiest Way to get COVID Treatment in New York
There are several new drugs that are meant to help fight COVID-19 once a person has already contracted the virus. As with all prescription drugs, however, it requires a doctor's prescription; something that may be difficult to obtain if you don't actually have a primary care doctor. Luckily, a hotline has been recently set up for New Yorkers in that exact circumstance. Here's how it works, and what happened when I called.
Dutchess County, NY: Will Domestic Partners Now Need to Register?
COVID has made a lot of people look at situations differently, domestic partnerships. Think about it. If you wanted to visit your loved one in the hospital, you were probably denied at the heart of COVID, because you were not married. Heck, you have more than likely been with that person for years, so why can't you get the recognition for it?
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
6 Best Jamaican Restaurants in Newburgh, New York To Try
God, I love fair season! Not just is it a time to enjoy rides, games, music, comedy and races, it is also the best place to enjoy all types of foods. They have food trucks for just about anything. Growing up, my favorites, naturally, were the pizza trucks and ice cream trucks. As I got older, I started broadening my horizons and trying the variety of savory meals available.
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes
To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested
Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods
In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.
Wappingers Falls Ready for Community Appreciation Day, Here’s When
One of the best things about the communities that make up the Hudson Valley is how they all come together. Just about every community in and around the Hudson Valley does something at least once a year to bring everyone together to enjoy a day of fun. If your town/village doesn't do anything this would be a great time to follow the lead of Dutchess County's Village of Wappingers Falls.
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
Elderly New York Couple Killed In Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley
An elderly Hudson Valley couple lost their lives when another driver drove into the other lane to pass traffic. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident on Route 9W in Greene County, New York. The crash killed an elderly couple from Hudson, New York, and injured the other driver.
Are Frogs Taking Over the Hudson Valley? I Think They Might Be
Have you ever had one of those days or weeks where you see something a few times and after you see it you say "HMMM, I've never seen that before?" It's happened to most of us a few times and after walking my dog the last couple of days I noticed something that I've never noticed before.
Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away
This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop
Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that it might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner...
Kids Practice Reading Skills With Therapy Dogs in East Fishkill
School is back in session and if your child needs a little extra help in the reading department, there are a pair of pups who are all ears. Yes, you read that right. Anita and Sayde the therapy dogs will be on hand (or paw) to listen as your child works on their reading skills. Anita is a German Shepherd, guided by her owner Barbara Rainieri, and Sayde, a Border Collie, guided by her owner Jean Fortunato. Both dogs are certified with Therapy Dogs International.
Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY
Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
DA: Hudson Valley Man Used Car As ‘Deadly Weapon,’ 3 Killed
Three people are dead and five injured after a Hudson Valley man allegedly used his car as a "deadly weapon." On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York...
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York Claims 3rd Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley is claiming a third victim. New Yorkers are helping the family. The Long Island woman who jumped into White Lake near Bethel in Sullivan County last month to try and save two of her family members has died. Tragedy: 3 Pulled From Lake...
Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier. Police...
Unlock the Mysteries of ‘Tarryhollow’ This Fall with a Walking Tour
All things fall are starting to harvest (yeah, went there) here in the Hudson Valley, so in between your hay rides and pumpkin picking adventures, why not consider getting a bit of a history lesson during a walking tour in one of the Hudson Valley's most popular historic towns. Serving...
