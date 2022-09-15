ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

The Easiest Way to get COVID Treatment in New York

There are several new drugs that are meant to help fight COVID-19 once a person has already contracted the virus. As with all prescription drugs, however, it requires a doctor's prescription; something that may be difficult to obtain if you don't actually have a primary care doctor. Luckily, a hotline has been recently set up for New Yorkers in that exact circumstance. Here's how it works, and what happened when I called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6 Best Jamaican Restaurants in Newburgh, New York To Try

God, I love fair season! Not just is it a time to enjoy rides, games, music, comedy and races, it is also the best place to enjoy all types of foods. They have food trucks for just about anything. Growing up, my favorites, naturally, were the pizza trucks and ice cream trucks. As I got older, I started broadening my horizons and trying the variety of savory meals available.
NEWBURGH, NY
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes

To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested

Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?

One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
BEACON, NY
Wappingers Falls Ready for Community Appreciation Day, Here’s When

One of the best things about the communities that make up the Hudson Valley is how they all come together. Just about every community in and around the Hudson Valley does something at least once a year to bring everyone together to enjoy a day of fun. If your town/village doesn't do anything this would be a great time to follow the lead of Dutchess County's Village of Wappingers Falls.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away

This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
RHINEBECK, NY
Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop

Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that it might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner...
WURTSBORO, NY
Kids Practice Reading Skills With Therapy Dogs in East Fishkill

School is back in session and if your child needs a little extra help in the reading department, there are a pair of pups who are all ears. Yes, you read that right. Anita and Sayde the therapy dogs will be on hand (or paw) to listen as your child works on their reading skills. Anita is a German Shepherd, guided by her owner Barbara Rainieri, and Sayde, a Border Collie, guided by her owner Jean Fortunato. Both dogs are certified with Therapy Dogs International.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY

Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
FISHKILL, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

