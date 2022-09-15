Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Play of the Week: La Vega’s Nikzavyer Rice
LORENA, TX (FOX 44) — Check out the week four play of the week winner: Nikzavyer Rice takes the option pitch all the way for the touchdown!. Tune in next week to see who the winner is for week five.
fox44news.com
Harker Heights loses lead late against Odessa Permian
ODESSA, TX (FOX 44) — Harker Heights saw a late lead slip away against Odessa Permian, as the Panthers scored with 19 seconds to beat the Knights 28-27. Next up for Harker Heights is a matchup against Pflugerville Weiss on Thursday, September 22nd at 7:00 pm.
fox44news.com
Shoemaker beats Lake Belton on last second touchdown in Game of the Week
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Jamarius Stewart scored from five yards out with three seconds left as the Shoemaker Grey Wolves complete a late comeback to beat Lake Belton 34-33. Not only that, but Shoemaker Head Football Coach Toby Foreman then proposed to his girlfriend following the big win.
KBTX.com
Rudder trounces Killeen Chaparral in non-district finale
KILLEEN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers improved to 2-2 thanks to a dominant 44-14 win on the road against the Killeen Chaparral Bobcats. After a slow start to the season, the Rangers seem to have found their stride as they head into district play riding back to back wins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school football coach has incredible proposal following win
High school football teams are well into the meat of their schedules in 2022, and on Friday night in Belton, Texas, Friday Night Lights took on a little bit different of a meaning. Shoemaker High School head coach Toby Foreman recorded 2 wins Friday night. First, his Grey Wolves defeated...
groesbeckjournal.com
Goats bitten by Bulldogs, 39-34
Groesbeck (3-1) turned a one-point, 14-13, halftime deficit and built a 13-point fourth-quarter lead. The football team were unable to hold it as Crockett knocked the Goats off the ranks of the unbeaten with a 39-34 victory, Friday, Sept. 16 at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Crockett. Chris Cox stood...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Harker Heights vs. Permian
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Harker Heights Knights faced the Permian Panthers. Both teams went into this game undefeated, but in a miraculous comeback, the Panthers took the win in an extremely close game. Permian beat Harker Heights, 28-27. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
WacoTrib.com
SMU holds off Baylor soccer, 1-0
DALLAS — Mackenzie Rudden scored midway through the first half as the No. 19 SMU soccer team held on for a 1-0 win over Baylor on Sunday night. The Bears (2-4-2) dropped their second straight game heading into Friday's Big 12 opener against Oklahoma at Betty Lou Mays Field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Centerville falls to undefeated Mart 21-20
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The ninth ranked Tigers hosted the second ranked Panther tonight in a ranked showdown of Class 2A. On Centerville’s first drive of the night they faced fourth-and-13 and went for it to 19-yard pass from Riley Winkler to Cameron Pate. The Tigers failed to convert the two-point conversion and went up 6-0.
ourdailybears.com
Week 3 Rankings Update: Baylor Now #17 in Coaches, AP Polls
The post-Week 3 CFB rankings are out, and the Baylor Bears are #17 in both major polls, Coaches and AP, after a 42-7 win over Texas State last night. We probably would have been higher but for BYU’s big loss at Oregon and Penn State’s big win over Auburn. Both the Ducks and the Nittany Lions jumped the Bears in this week’s AP Poll, which had Baylor at the same spot as last week. Penn State made a similar jump in the Coaches Poll because SEC teams are just by default amazing, so beating them makes you amazing, too, regardless of whether their coach is openly referred to as a lame duck across social media.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Black Rifle Coffee Waco store; L&L Hawaiian back; Chamber LEAD; H-E-B debit
Black Rifle Coffee Co., a company founded in 2014 that dotes on military veterans and active-duty personnel in its coffee products and affiliated merchandise, has secured a permit to place a retail coffee shop at 2436 Creekview Drive, near Cinemark, Topgolf and Main Event. Information included in the $1.4 million...
baylorlariat.com
Texas Baptists conduct review of relationship agreement with Baylor
The Baptist General Convention of Texas (BGCT) is conducting a review of its relationship agreement with Baylor after postponing it last year due to COVID-19. The agreement between the BGCT and Baylor says they must review their terms at least every 10 years. It stipulates a standing relationship between the institutions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Both Normangee High School and Lovelady High School decided to cancel Friday’s game following a crash Friday afternoon involving some of Normangee’s football players. DPS says the crash involved a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 2015 Toyota SUV. Troopers say the students were in...
KWTX
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
WacoTrib.com
Waco tribal descendant to speak at Tuesday lecture
A descendant of the Waco indigenous tribe that once lived in the area and gave the city its name will speak on that history Tuesday night at the Historic Waco Foundation’s annual fall lecture, joined by Indigenous ACE, a Texas-based education and cultural group that will demonstrate dances from other tribes.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus
Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
fox44news.com
Kid’s fish-off at Lake Waco
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kids ages twelve years and younger were invited to bring their fishing gear to compete in a fish off hosted by ‘Go-Gitterz.’. From 4 PM to 9 participants were free to catch as many fish as they could before the showoff at the end of the competition. Prizes were raffled off and there was an unlimited weigh-in.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 98. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
CBS Sports
How to watch Baylor vs. Texas State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Texas State Bobcats are staring down a pretty large 30.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They will square off against the Baylor Bears at noon ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. The Bobcats will be seeking to avenge the 29-20 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 4 of last year.
Comments / 0