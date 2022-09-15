New businesses coming to Bertie County...

The summer is rapidly coming to an end, and the weather has cooled somewhat.

Since the latest Chamber Chatter in August, there has been a lot happening. New businesses have opened in the community and events have been taking place.

Very close to the Chamber, we have the opening of the Rise & Grind Coffee House at 129 B East Granville Street.

Ashley Horrocks has opened this coffee house in very short order. We met with her in July, when she was looking for a suitable building in Windsor. We helped her meet with a property owner and in a blink of an eye we were doing a ribbon cutting on Sept. 6.

The coffee house is now open from Monday to Friday at 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. They have specialty coffee drinks, regular coffee, snacks like danishes, muffins or cinnamon rolls that may change on availability on a daily basis. These coffees are available hot or iced.

Out on the U.S. 13 By-pass (future Interstate 87) in Windsor is the opening of the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store. The store is now open for business and we are tentatively scheduled for a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Oct. 1. We look forward to more development on that side of the By-pass so stay tuned for more information to be shared when possible.

Now, for the last year or so, folks have seen work going on at the old Thompson Lumber Company site on 208 U.S. 13 North. Quite a job has been done out there, especially on the interior of the old warehouse building.

Signs are out announcing that they are open as CWC Metal Roofing Supply and Cowan & Son — Roofing & Exteriors. Good to see that old site brought back into economic prosperity.

Artwork is coming to Windsor on a very large scale. Through a grant from North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources with the North Carolina Arts Council and the North Carolina Museum of Art, Hand in Hand (Sarah & Andrew McWilson) will be painting a mural this fall on the side of the LPA building across from the Chamber on Granville Street. Their mural will cover that entire wall.

With their work specifically doing murals in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina, they were selected over 20-something applicants. Those applicants were local, national and international in nature including Canada and California. They will move to the area around Oct. 1 and live here for the next two months while completing the mural by roughly the first of December.

They intend to work with the public, the schools, the YMCA in developing, designing and painting this mural. Volunteers will be able to actually do some of the painting within the first eight feet from the ground. The actual wall is over three or four times that high.

The Chamber is happy to add Riverside Realty to its membership rolls with a special thank you to Gary Gardner for getting that done.

See you next month for many more happenings at the Chamber!