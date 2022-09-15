ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

New businesses coming to Bertie County...

By Lewis Hoggard Columnist
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXwrG_0hw7n3sT00

The summer is rapidly coming to an end, and the weather has cooled somewhat.

Since the latest Chamber Chatter in August, there has been a lot happening. New businesses have opened in the community and events have been taking place.

Very close to the Chamber, we have the opening of the Rise & Grind Coffee House at 129 B East Granville Street.

Ashley Horrocks has opened this coffee house in very short order. We met with her in July, when she was looking for a suitable building in Windsor. We helped her meet with a property owner and in a blink of an eye we were doing a ribbon cutting on Sept. 6.

The coffee house is now open from Monday to Friday at 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. They have specialty coffee drinks, regular coffee, snacks like danishes, muffins or cinnamon rolls that may change on availability on a daily basis. These coffees are available hot or iced.

Out on the U.S. 13 By-pass (future Interstate 87) in Windsor is the opening of the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store. The store is now open for business and we are tentatively scheduled for a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Oct. 1. We look forward to more development on that side of the By-pass so stay tuned for more information to be shared when possible.

Now, for the last year or so, folks have seen work going on at the old Thompson Lumber Company site on 208 U.S. 13 North. Quite a job has been done out there, especially on the interior of the old warehouse building.

Signs are out announcing that they are open as CWC Metal Roofing Supply and Cowan & Son — Roofing & Exteriors. Good to see that old site brought back into economic prosperity.

Artwork is coming to Windsor on a very large scale. Through a grant from North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources with the North Carolina Arts Council and the North Carolina Museum of Art, Hand in Hand (Sarah & Andrew McWilson) will be painting a mural this fall on the side of the LPA building across from the Chamber on Granville Street. Their mural will cover that entire wall.

With their work specifically doing murals in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina, they were selected over 20-something applicants. Those applicants were local, national and international in nature including Canada and California. They will move to the area around Oct. 1 and live here for the next two months while completing the mural by roughly the first of December.

They intend to work with the public, the schools, the YMCA in developing, designing and painting this mural. Volunteers will be able to actually do some of the painting within the first eight feet from the ground. The actual wall is over three or four times that high.

The Chamber is happy to add Riverside Realty to its membership rolls with a special thank you to Gary Gardner for getting that done.

See you next month for many more happenings at the Chamber!

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

First-ever color bomb held by Ayden Chamber

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Ayden Chamber of Commerce kicked off its first-ever Color Bomb Business Fun Run Saturday morning. Over 40 runners, joggers and walkers of all ages were “bombed” with colorful, vibrant chalk during a three-mile 5K race through the downtown area. Members of the Chamber of Commerce say this event was a […]
AYDEN, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Brazos Residential Expands North Carolina Footprint With $41 Million Acquisition of 376-Unit Wilson Woods Townhome Community

WILSON, NC - Brazos Residential, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announced the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm's tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is situated on an expansive 31...
WILSON, NC
WNCT

County fairs across Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
County
Bertie County, NC
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
City
Windsor, NC
State
South Carolina State
WITN

Uptown Greenville parking spots to become pop-up parks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two parking spots in Uptown Greenville will be transformed into pop-up parks. It’s part of the PARK(ING) Day movement, a global project that transforms spaces for cars into places for people to highlight the need for urban open space. The two parking spaces are on...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

City of Washington, Pritchard estate reach $185K settlement

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington must pay $185,000 to the estate of Cedric Pritchard as part of the settlement reached in a lawsuit filed by Cedric’s mother, Teresa Pritchard, against Washington senior patrol officer Aaron Mobley and the city. Mobley fatally shot Pritchard during an attempted traffic stop in March 2018. In […]
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Gary Gardner
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program

AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

First Alert Forecast For September 18, 2022

PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION. PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION. RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:19 AM UTC. RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot. Greenville consignment...
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15

Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
GREENVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at school; impaired students taken to hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An undisclosed number of students were taken to the hospital for evaluation on Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities also seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana after going to the school at about […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Council#Volunteers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Chamber#Thompson Lumber Company
WITN

RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
chowan.edu

Rev. Dorian Daniels Preaches “Still More Worth Fighting For” at Chowan University Chapel Service

Rev. Dorian Daniels was the guest proclaimer at Chowan University’s Chapel service held on Wednesday, September 14. Rev. Daniels is the pastor of New Ahoskie Baptist in Ahoskie and is a member of the Chowan University Ministerial Board of Associates. Rev. Daniels, a Washington, DC native, holds a B.A. in Music from Virginia State University in Petersburg, VA. He earned his Master of Divinity from the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University in Richmond, VA.
MURFREESBORO, NC
WITN

Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are asking for the public’s help in sharing information related to the homicide of a Greenville man. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Sharpless, 21, was found dead on Watershed Road, east of Goldsboro, on July 13th of this year. Deputies are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
cbs17

2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County. Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.
WITN

One-year-old found dead in bathtub in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A one-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub in the 600 block of Paul Street. Officers responded to an EMS call at around 9:00 a.m. and transported the child to UNC Nash Healthcare. Despite exhaustive life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead. The Criminal Investigation...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
311
Followers
459
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

Comments / 0

Community Policy