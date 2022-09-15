ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Bertie Arts Council hosts one-man show

By John Foley Staff Writer
The Bertie County Arts Council brought downtown to life Thursday evening as it hosted the opening of Dion Burroughs’ one man show, “The Creative Art of Diversity.”

A steady stream of foot traffic graced King Street as art lovers and enthusiasts arrived to view Burroughs’ acrylic creativity. While his multi-colored canvas highlighted the walls, BCAC President Susie Remkes’ culinary creations appealed to other palates as gallery regulars opted for the Pepper Sauteed Shrimp, Mediterranean Skewers, Philo-bird nests, Cheese balls, fruit trays and other lite- passables. There was also a selection of grapes in both varieties, sip and chew.

It was, however, Burroughs’ show that left patrons hungry for more. The artistic entrepreneur has been drawing since he was a teen.

“I began drawing when I was 14 and have not stopped. It has always been one of my passions,” said Burroughs.

Burroughs derives his inspiration from diversity and hopes to promote that in his works.

“I use a lot of the colors of Africa and enjoy the bright, true colors of my heritage. I also enjoy painting birds and beach scenes.”

Ironically, Burroughs approached the Bertie Arts Council some months ago,

“Dion came to us and asked if we would like to do a one man show,” said Remkes, adding, “I explained a one man show is a big undertaking, but Dion said he could do it. When I suggested August, he didn’t flinch.”

“I had a lot of work to do to prepare for the show, but it worked out fine,” the artist said.

Although the years of experience cannot be divided and calculated amongst paintings, Burroughs claims he finishes many paintings in two or three days. And while diversity defines and inspires his focus, it is the scenes and people Dion comes across that spark the creativity in each individual work.

A Martin County native, the artist began experimenting with pen and ink, appliquéd felt and paint while developing his style. He has displayed his work in nearly 31 solo exhibitions and many juried and invitational art exhibits in neighboring counties, earning first place awards for some of the artwork

Burroughs’ quilt entitled “The Scary Scarecrow” is displayed in the First South Bank’s Permanent Collection. Several of his paintings have been chosen for the N.C. Community College Art Exhibit.

Works by Burroughs can be seen in collections at First South Bank in Washington, at Williamston Primary School in Williamston and at Pitt Community College in Greenville. Cashie Medical Center in Windsor has also displayed his work.

Burroughs directs his talents towards Religious and Black Art, Fine Art, and Traditional Folk Art.

“I am intrigued by my ancestral roots of freedom and what has been internally deemed worthy of remembering. It’s truly possible to re-visit my ancestral roots in African American past when the information stored has been distilled by time, dreams, love, bravery, and fear., Burroughs said. “My memories are a source of pain, healing, poverty and freedom. My memories are what I tap into when I’m creating my works of art.”

The Creative Art of Diversity will be on display until Oct. 20. The Bertie County Arts Council is open Monday — Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at 124 South King St. in Windsor. To view the virtual show go to: www.bertiearts.com.

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

